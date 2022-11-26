U18s Report: Early Spurs goals sink 10-man Palace

After coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Norwich City last weekend, the young Eagles faced north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Copers Cope

Manager Rob Quinn made a single change to the side as Vonnte Williams returned to the starting XI, in his familiar position of left-back, in place of Rio Cardines.

While Palace looked good going forward early on, it was Spurs who managed to take the lead with their first attempt on goal. Jamie Donley managed to tap in from inside the six-yard box after a well-worked move down the Spurs right.

The visitors managed to double their lead just a minute later. A ball in behind from Will Lankshear saw Jaden WIlliams through on goal and he slotted in calmly to notch a second for Spurs.

Palace had it all to do after conceding two early on, but they managed to pull one back just a few minutes later. Following a driving run down the right, Caleb Kporha found himself in the box and managed to guide an effort on his left foot into the bottom left corner of the goal past Luca Gunter in the Spurs goal.