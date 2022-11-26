Skip navigation
U18s Report: Early Spurs goals sink 10-man Palace

Match reports
Crystal Palace U18
1
Kporha 19'
3
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Donley 9'
Williams 11'
Lankshear 59'

On a crisp Saturday morning at Copers Cope, the 10-men of Crystal Palace Under-18s fell to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn made a single change, with Vonnte Williams coming in for Rio Cardines

  • Spurs took the lead early on through Jamie Donley in the 10th minute

  • Jaden Williams doubled the lead for Spurs a minute later

  • Caleb Kporha pulled one back for Palace in the 18th minute

  • Palace ‘keeper Jackson Izquierdo was shown a straight red half an hour in

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

  • Donley had a goal early on in the second-half chalked off for offside

  • On the hour-mark, Will Lankshear restored a two-goal advantage for Spurs

  • Mofe Jemide and Asher Agbinone had efforts from corners late on, but couldn’t convert

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

After coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Norwich City last weekend, the young Eagles faced north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Copers Cope

Manager Rob Quinn made a single change to the side as Vonnte Williams returned to the starting XI, in his familiar position of left-back, in place of Rio Cardines.

While Palace looked good going forward early on, it was Spurs who managed to take the lead with their first attempt on goal. Jamie Donley managed to tap in from inside the six-yard box after a well-worked move down the Spurs right.

The visitors managed to double their lead just a minute later. A ball in behind from Will Lankshear saw Jaden WIlliams through on goal and he slotted in calmly to notch a second for Spurs.

Palace had it all to do after conceding two early on, but they managed to pull one back just a few minutes later. Following a driving run down the right, Caleb Kporha found himself in the box and managed to guide an effort on his left foot into the bottom left corner of the goal past Luca Gunter in the Spurs goal.

After pulling a goal back, the young Eagles pushed for an equaliser. Jake Grante came close to finding that elusive equaliser following the second phase of a Palace free-kick, but his shot inside the box was charged down by the Spurs defence.

On the half-hour mark, Jackson Izquierdo was shown a straight red card following a late, last-man, challenge on Will Lankshear.

The young Eagles were up against it for the remaining hour of the game after going down to 10 men, but managed to hold on through to half-time, nullifying the threat of Spurs.

Shortly after the restart, the visitors found themselves with the ball in the back of the net once more, though Donley’s effort was narrowly ruled out for offside.

Spurs managed to reclaim their two-goal advantage on the hour-mark, as Lankshear capped off a sweeping move down the left hand side.

With a two-goal lead restored and a man advantage, the north Lononders looked to see out the remainder of the game. Palace threatened from a succession of corners late on as Jemide and second-half substitute Asher Agbinone had headers on target, however neither rippled the back of the net.

The referee brought an end to proceedings after five minutes of time added on. The result means the young Eagles slip to third place in the Under 18 Premier League South.

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo; Kporha, Jemide, Grante, Williams; Austin (Gibbard, 80), Bell, Mustapha (Shala, 32); Nascimento, Dixon (Agbinone, 67), Marsh (Cardines, 45).

Sub not used: Socoliche.

Tottenham Hotspur: Gunter, Abbott, Andiyapan (Morgan, 81, Chaplin, Dorrington, Kyerematen, Williams, Hall (Owen, 90+1), Lankshear (Akamrich, 75), Donley, Ajayi (Trow, 75).

Sub not used: Kransnigi.

