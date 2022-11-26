U18s Report: Early Spurs goals sink 10-man Palace

Summary
Rob Quinn made a single change, with Vonnte Williams coming in for Rio Cardines
Spurs took the lead early on through Jamie Donley in the 10th minute
Jaden Williams doubled the lead for Spurs a minute later
Caleb Kporha pulled one back for Palace in the 18th minute
Palace ‘keeper Jackson Izquierdo was shown a straight red half an hour in
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Donley had a goal early on in the second-half chalked off for offside
On the hour-mark, Will Lankshear restored a two-goal advantage for Spurs
Mofe Jemide and Asher Agbinone had efforts from corners late on, but couldn’t convert
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur