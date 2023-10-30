Report: Dominant Palace dispatch the Baggies

Just six days on from the 3-1 win over Monaco in the Premier League International Cup, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to league action as they welcomed West Bromwich Albion to the VBS Community Stadium.

Head coach Darren Powell made six changes to the side which won against Monaco, with Joe Whitworth returning in goal and Kaden Rodney making his first appearance of the season.

With the backing of the crowd at Sutton, Palace started well. The attacking trident of Ademola Ola-Adebomi, Roshaun Mathurin and Franco Umeh were proving near-impossible for the West Brom defence to deal with.

Umeh forced Ronnie Hollingshead into a save early on, after great work down the right-hand side, and then saw another effort cleared off the line just a couple of minutes later.