Report: Dominant Palace dispatch the Baggies

Summary
-
Kaden Rodney makes his first start of the season amidst six changes
-
Palace start incredibly well, Ola-Adebomi hits the crossbar
-
Umeh’s effort is cleared off the line and Adaramola fires across the face 10 minutes in
-
Mathurin, Ola-Adebomi and Umeh have multiple chances to find a breakthrough
-
Adaramola and Imray consistently cause problems for West Brom down either flank
-
HT: Palace 0-0 West Brom
-
Ola-Adebomi breaks the deadlock three minutes after the restart
-
Mathurin adds a second two minutes later
-
West Brom threaten, but Sheridan clears Love’s header off the line
-
Palace add a third through Ola-Adebomi in the 68th minute
-
Umeh nearly scores as solo effort after running the length of the pitch
-
Imray almost adds a fourth on the volley in stoppage time
-
FT: Palace 3-0 West Brom