Report: Young Eagles brush Baggies aside

Summary
-
Matteo Dashi comes in for Tyler Whyte in the only change to the side
-
Seb Williams put Palace ahead in the third minute
-
Eastwood does well to deny West Brom
-
Marsh hits the bar from close range halfway through the first-half
-
Palace double their lead through Mustapha half an hour in
-
Eastwood again denies West Brom late in the first-half
-
HT: Palace 2-0 West Brom
-
Mustapha and Williams combine well and force a save early on in the second-half
-
Onyemachi pulls one back for West Brom on the hour-mark
-
Marsh sees a shot from close range scrambled off the line
-
Palace withstand late West Brom pressure to claim all three points
-
FT: Palace 2-1 West Brom