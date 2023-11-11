Report: Young Eagles brush Baggies aside

Following on from a spectacular first-half thumping of Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in league action as they welcomed West Bromwich Albion to Copers Cope.

Head coach Rob Quinn made a single change to the side, with Matteo Dashi coming in for Tyler Whyte.

Palace got off to the best possible start, taking the lead in the third minute. A cross from top scorer Zach Marsh wasn’t properly cleared by West Brom and it fell into the path of Hindolo Mustapha on the edge of the box.

He played it towards Seb Williams and the No. 11 made no mistake - taking a touch and rifling it in on his left foot to give Palace the lead.

The Baggies attempted to bounce back after going down early on, though they were denied on multiple occasions by Billy Eastwood in the Palace goal. They managed to break in behind twice through Adriel Walker, though he rushed off his line on both occasions to deny the forward.