Report: Five fantastic first-half strikes sink Spurs

Things were only level for seven minutes before the young Eagles managed to reclaim the lead. A ball down the left from Jemide picked out Rio Cardines out by the byline and the Trinidad and Tobago U17 international’s first-time cross was met on the volley by Williams inside the box.
Remarkably, Palace restored the two-goal cushion they had five minutes after reclaiming the lead. A combination of Cardines and Austin won the ball back in midfield before working it towards Mustapha.
The Palace No. 10 shifted it across the box and fed Marsh, who was unmarked in the box, for a first-time finish on the inside of his right boot.
Just before half-time, Marsh added Palace’s fifth and secured his hat-trick. A defence-splitting through ball from Kai-Reece Adams-Collman was played in for Marsh to run onto.
Marsh took a touch to divert it past the onrushing Carey Bloedorn, who was 10 yards outside his box, and slotted in from range for his fourth hat-trick of the campaign.
After the restart, Marsh was causing havoc for the Spurs defence and almost had a fourth, though his effort was cleared off the line. Whyte also saw a close attempt saved by Bloedorn.
Spurs tried to find a way back into the game, though their attempts were quashed by strong defending and goalkeeping from the young Eagles. Adams-Collman threw himself into blocking a goalbound effort from Damola Ajayi, while Billy Eastwood denied Hall at his near post.
In the 66th minute, a floated ball in from a Whyte free-kick picked out substitute Dashi inside the box. He took it down and struck a strong effort on goal, though it was saved by Bloedorn.
Palace managed to see out the remainder of the half with relative ease, claiming all three points from the lilywhite part of north London. The result sees them move up to sixth place in the U18 PL South, six points behind leaders Fulham.
Spurs: Bloedorn (GK), Black, M. King, Chaplin, Egan-Riley (James 45), Hall, Ajayi, Morgan (Adewole, 70), Lehane, Akhamrich, Irow.
Subs not used: Archer (GK), Logan, Orr.
Palace: Eastwood (GK), Grante, Jemide (Dashi, 30),G. King, Cardines, Adams-Collman, Austin (Cowin, 90+5), Mustapha, Whyte, Marsh, S. Williams (Redhead, 85).
Subs not used: Khoshaba (GK), Elliott.