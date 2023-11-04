Report: Five fantastic first-half strikes sink Spurs

After the 3-3 draw with Arsenal at Copers Cope last weekend, Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the U18 Premier League South.

Head coach Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which drew with the Gunners, with Mofe Jemide, Tyler Whyte and Jake Grante coming in for Charlie Walker-Smith, Matteo Dashi and Jesse Derry.

Palace got off to a bright start and managed to take the lead in the opening five minutes. A quickly taken free-kick from Cormac Austin spotted Hindolo Mustapha in space and he in turn picked out Seb Williams.

Williams on the edge of the box saw his shot blocked, though it looped up into the path of Zach Marsh and the Palace No. 9 made no mistake to slot home across the onrushing ‘keeper.

The young Eagles wasted no time in doubling their lead, as Tyler Whyte headed home from a corner just eight minutes later. He was left unmarked, as he raced towards a delightful ball in from Austin from a corner, and diverted the ball goalwards with ease.

Spurs reacted and managed to halve the deficit a few minutes later. Tyrese Hall skipped past two Palace challenges to make his way into the box and managed to square it across the box for Damola Ajayi to finish.

The hosts then managed to draw level just two minutes after halving the deficit. Ellis Lehane found himself in the right place at the right time to tap in from close range, after Oliver Irow’s cross from the left-hand side wasn’t dealt with.