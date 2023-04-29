Report: Palace secure third place finish in U18 PL South

A week on from their close-fought draw away at Chelsea, Crystal Palace Under-18s returned to Copers Cope to host West Bromwich Albion in their final home game of the season.

Manager Rob Quinn made two changes to the side: Billy Eastwood returned between the sticks in place of Jackson Izquierdo and Asher Agbinone came in for Franco Umeh who was with the Under-21s.

Palace were on top in the opening exchanges, enjoying more of the ball and creating more chances. Hindolo Mustapha had the first chance of note with an effort from 30-yards that forced West Brom’s Ben Cisse into a save.

Rio Cardines nearly put Palace ahead 18 minutes in with a smart free-kick from the edge of the box which cannoned back off the post. The defender looked to catch Cisse out and nearly did so with his curling effort.

In spite of Palace’s dominance, the Baggies took the lead halfway through the first-half. A dangerous free-kick from Cole Deeming wasn’t properly cleared and Cheik Kone reacted quickest in the second phase of play to put the visitors ahead.