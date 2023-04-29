Skip navigation
Report: Palace secure third place finish in U18 PL South

Match reports
Crystal Palace U18
1
Marsh 31'
1
West Bromwich Albion U18
Kone 24'

Crystal Palace Under-18s came from behind to earn a point against West Bromwich Albion in their final game of the season. Zach Marsh’s penalty cancelled out Cheik Kone’s opener, meaning the young Eagles recorded a third place finish in the 2022/23 Under 18 Premier League South.

Summary

  • Billy Eastwood and Asher Agbinone returned to the squad

  • Hindolo Mustapha forced the West Brom ‘keeper into a save early on

  • Rio Cardines hit the post with a smart free-kick in the 18th minute

  • The visitors took the lead through Cheik Kone halfway through the first-half

  • Palace responded from the spot as Zach Marsh levelled half an hour in

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

  • Asher Agbinone threatened to score early on in the second-half

  • West Brom’s Eseosa Sule fired narrowly wide on the hour-mark

  • Trialist rattled the crossbar with 10 minutes remaining for West Brom

  • Jesse Derry came close to snatching all three points for Palace in the 95th minute

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

  • Crystal Palace finish third in the U18 Premier League South

A week on from their close-fought draw away at Chelsea, Crystal Palace Under-18s returned to Copers Cope to host West Bromwich Albion in their final home game of the season.

Manager Rob Quinn made two changes to the side: Billy Eastwood returned between the sticks in place of Jackson Izquierdo and Asher Agbinone came in for Franco Umeh who was with the Under-21s.

Palace were on top in the opening exchanges, enjoying more of the ball and creating more chances. Hindolo Mustapha had the first chance of note with an effort from 30-yards that forced West Brom’s Ben Cisse into a save.

Rio Cardines nearly put Palace ahead 18 minutes in with a smart free-kick from the edge of the box which cannoned back off the post. The defender looked to catch Cisse out and nearly did so with his curling effort.

In spite of Palace’s dominance, the Baggies took the lead halfway through the first-half. A dangerous free-kick from Cole Deeming wasn’t properly cleared and Cheik Kone reacted quickest in the second phase of play to put the visitors ahead.

The young Eagles looked to respond immediately after going a goal down and had two chances to draw level just a minute later. A shot from Agbinone on the edge of the box was turned behind and Mofe Jemide’s header from the resulting corner was straight at Cisse.

Seven minutes later, half an hour in, Adler Nascimento was brought down inside the box by Deago Nelson and Palace were awarded a penalty. Zach Marsh stepped up from 12-yards and managed to beat Cisse with a low drive that went in off the post.

Eastwood was called into action to deny a second for Kone shortly after Marsh’s equaliser, and then the Palace No. 9 fired narrowly over the bar in search of his and Palace’s second just moments later.

The two sides came out after the break in search of a decisive goal to take the lead. Agbinone was once again at the forefront of the Palace attacks, linking up well with Marjoram on the right hand side. An initial effort was blocked behind for a corner, while a second effort from a narrow angle was saved by Cisse.

Half-chances came and went for both sides as the game went on, second-half substitute Eseosa Sule nearly made an instant impact off the bench though he dragged his first attempt wide of the mark shortly after coming on. Nascimento saw a header saved on the line.

With 10 minutes remaining, the visitors rattled the crossbar. A well-worked move down the right saw Trialist picked out in space inside the box and his fierce first-time shot cannoned back out off the crossbar.

As the game trickled into stoppage time, Jemide stood firm to block two quickfire efforts from Sule. Meanwhile, racing down the other end, substitute Jesse Derry fired just wide of the post with an effort from 20-yards.

The referee’s whistle brought an end to proceedings and duly concluded Palace U18s’ 2022/23 campaign. The point means the young Eagles end the season on a six game unbeaten run and also record a second successive third place finish in the U18 Premier League South. They finished two points clear of Chelsea, three clear of Spurs and 10 clear of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Crystal Palace: Eastwood (GK), Marjoram, Cardines, Jemide, Williams, Austin, Reid, Mustapha, Nascimento, Marsh, Agbinone.

Subs not used: Hill (GK), King, Adams-Collman, Dashi, Derry.

West Bromwich Albion: Cisse (GK), Nelson, Williams, Phillips, Mohammed, Sumnall, Kirton (Walker, 45), Deeming, Kone (Sule, 60), Bostock, Trialist (Seans, 90+4).

Subs not used: Brady (GK)

