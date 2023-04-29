Report: Palace secure third place finish in U18 PL South

Summary
Billy Eastwood and Asher Agbinone returned to the squad
Hindolo Mustapha forced the West Brom ‘keeper into a save early on
Rio Cardines hit the post with a smart free-kick in the 18th minute
The visitors took the lead through Cheik Kone halfway through the first-half
Palace responded from the spot as Zach Marsh levelled half an hour in
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Asher Agbinone threatened to score early on in the second-half
West Brom’s Eseosa Sule fired narrowly wide on the hour-mark
Trialist rattled the crossbar with 10 minutes remaining for West Brom
Jesse Derry came close to snatching all three points for Palace in the 95th minute
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Crystal Palace finish third in the U18 Premier League South