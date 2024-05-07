Report: Hammers hat-trick sinks Palace

Crystal Palace Under-18s hosted West Ham United in their final home game of the 2023/24 campaign, looking to build on their win away at Aston Villa last weekend.

Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which won in the West Midlands, with Jake Grante and Trialist coming in for Charlie Walker-Smith and Asher Agbinone.

West Ham started brightly, enjoying more of the ball and hitting Palace on incisive breakaways. They were awarded a penalty a quarter of an hour and Daniel Rigge stepped up to take it.

Billy Eastwood in the Palace goal stood tall and dived down to his left to stop Rigge’s effort from 12-yards, keeping the scores level.

Palace’s joy from stopping the spot-kick was short-lived, however, as West Ham took the lead a few minutes later. On a breakaway from a Palace attack, Elisha Sowanmi fed Josh Ajala and the West Ham forward managed to curl it into the top corner with the help of a deflection.