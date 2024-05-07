Report: Hammers hat-trick sinks Palace

Summary
Two changes to the side as Grante and Trialist come in for Walker-Smith and Agbinone
Eastwood saves Rigge’s penalty a quarter of an hour in
Ajala puts West Ham ahead in the 20th minute
He quickly doubles the lead for the visitors six minutes later
Browne, Casey and Dashi have chances to pull one back for Palace before the break
HT: Palace 0-2 West Ham
Marjoram halves the deficit 10 minutes into the second-half
Both sides scrap for the next goal as tempers start to flare
Rigge gets West Ham’s third in the 75th minute
Ajala completes his hat-trick late on
FT: Palace 1-4 West Ham