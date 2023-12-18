Report & Highlights: Hammers stun 10-man Palace in second-half comeback

A week on from the defeat to Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup, Crystal Palace Under-21s were in action for their final game of the calendar year against West Ham United.

Head coach Darren Powell made four changes to the side, with Joe Whitworth, Seán Grehan, Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Franco Umeh all returning in place of Jackson Izquierdo, Dylan Reid, Victor Akinwale and Jadan Raymond.

A strong crowd at the VBS Community Stadium were cheering the Eagles on, however the side found themselves on the back foot early on. West Ham’s Ollie Scarles looked as though he had given the hosts an early lead, though Joe Sheridan was there to clear the ball off the line.

Callum Marshall had a gilt-edged chance to give the visitors the lead 20 minutes in as he found himself through on goal, though his powerful shot inside the box cannoned back out off the bar.