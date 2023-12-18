Report & Highlights: Hammers stun 10-man Palace in second-half comeback

Summary
Four changes to the side which faced Boro
Sheridan clears a West Ham shot off the line 11 minutes in
West Ham hit the bar through Marshall
Wells-Morrison puts Palace ahead from the spot halfway through the first-half
Umeh and Ola-Adebomi come close to adding a second as the half goes on
HT: Palace 1-0 West Ham
Casey levels for West Ham five minutes after the restart
Marshall puts the Hammers ahead from the spot moments later
Earthy adds a third just before the hour-mark
Wells-Morrison is shown a straight red card 52 minutes in
Coventry scores a stunning strike for West Ham’s fourth
The visitors add a fifth in stoppage time through Kodua
FT: Palace 1-5 West Ham