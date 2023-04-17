U21s Report: Ten-man Palace fight back to earn point against the Hammers

Summary
Joe Whitworth came in for Owen Goodman in the only change to the side
West Ham took the lead 11 minutes in through Kamari Swyer
The Irons doubled their lead just 10 minutes later as Luizão scored from a corner
Palace responded within a minute of conceding the second through Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Kofi Balmer was shown a red card in the 29th minute for a challenge on Divin Mubama
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham United
Armstrong Oko-Flex added a third for West Ham in the 49th minute
Victor Akinwale pulled another one back for Palace on the hour-mark
Ola-Adebomi saw a chance cleared at point-blank range in the 65th minute
Jack Wells-Morrison levelled for the 10-men of Palace from the spot
Ola-Adebomi nearly won it for Palace late on with a side footed volley
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-3 West Ham United