U21s Report: Ten-man Palace fight back to earn point against the Hammers

Just over a week on from their 3-1 comeback victory away at Blackburn Rovers, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed London rivals West Ham United to Copers Cope as they continued their chase for top spot in the Premier League 2 Division 1.

Manager Darren Powell made a single change to the side which won against Blackburn Rovers as Joe Whitworth came in for Owen Goodman between the sticks.

Palace found themselves a goal behind after conceding from the first chance of the game. A West Ham corner from Freddie Potts was met at the near post by Kamari Swyer, who managed to get a glancing touch to guide the ball into the back of the net.

It was déjà vu 10 minutes later for Palace, as they conceded once again from a corner at the near post. This time centre-back Luizão got on the end of a Regan Clayton corner to double the lead for the Hammers.