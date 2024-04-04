Report: Cottagers knock Palace out of PL Cup

Almost three weeks on from the defeat to Southampton, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action as they travelled to face Fulham in the quarter-final of the Premier League Cup.

Head coach Darren Powell shuffled the pack, making five changes to the side. Among the changes was Mofe Jemide, making his first appearance at U21s level in place of Chris Francis.

Nathan Ferguson, Danny Imray, Justin Devenny and Kaden Rodney were the other changes in place of Jake Grante, Dylan Reid, Rio Cardines, and Jack Wells-Morrison.

The hosts got off to a strong start and managed to take the lead with their first real attack of the game. With only seven minutes on the clock, Terrell Works pounced on a misplaced pass at the back and managed to slot it in.

This set the tone for the game, as Palace were now chasing the game in south west London. Captain Joe Whitworth kept Georgios Okkas’ shot out 20 minutes in to prevent the hosts from doubling the lead, while Craig Farquhar challenged Callum Osmand well in a one-on-one situation.

At the other end, Palace created half-chances and efforts that did not test Alex Borto in the Fulham goal. Roshaun Mathurin fired over from about 25-yards out, while Adler Nascimento rippled the side netting with a gilt edged chance.

For all of Palace’s efforts to find an equaliser, it was Fulham who notched a second a few minutes before half-time. Space opened up inside the box for Okkas as he drifted away from his marker when Delano McCoy-Splatt pushed forward.

The ball then broke to the midfielder who made no mistake with a first-time finish to double the lead for the hosts as the heavens started to open.