Report: Cottagers knock Palace out of PL Cup

After the interval, Palace got off to a strong start in the second-half. Mathurin and Imray combined well, though the latter flashed a shot across the face of goal. Meanwhile, Devenny picked out Farquhar with an inch-perfect free-kick, though the defender’s header was wide of the mark.
Though Palace had a bright start, there was no breakthrough to be found and Fulham compounded the misery with a third just 10 minutes into the second half. A good ball swung in from the left hand side by Matt Dibley-Dias was met by Osmand inside the box and the No. 9 diverted his header into the bottom corner.
Chances came and went for Palace as Fulham eased off and sat back. Vonnte Williams nearly made an instant impact off the bench to set up Imray at the far post, though a Fulham defender got a last-gasp touch.
Imray, Devenny, Farquhar and Mathurin all tried and failed to get Palace on the scoresheet, with Imray coming closest 75 minutes in, but it was to no avail.
The Cottagers saw the game out as the heavens opened, and progressed to the semi-final. Palace will now return to league action in the coming week, as they face Everton and Chelsea at the VBS Community Stadium - tap HERE to buy tickets from just £2!
Fulham: Borto (GK), Tanton, de Fougerolles, Araujo, Amissah, Dibley-Dias, Okkas (Loupalo-Bi, 72), McCoy-Splatt (Nwoko, 83), King (de Jesus, 90+2), Osmand (Olyott, 72), Works.
Sub not used: McNally (GK).
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Imray, Ferguson (V. Williams, 64), Farquhar, Jemide, Watson, Devenny, Rodney, Mathurin, Akinwale, Nascimento (Gibbard, 64).
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Francis, Agbinone.