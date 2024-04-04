Skip navigation

      Report: Cottagers knock Palace out of PL Cup

      Match reports
      Fulham U21
      3
      Works 7'
      Okkas 42'
      Osmand 54'
      0
      Crystal Palace U21

      On a rainy Thursday evening at Motspur Park, Crystal Palace Under-21s fell to Fulham in the quarter-final of the Premier League Cup.

      Summary

      • Five changes to the side, with Jemide making his first U21s start

      • Fulham take the lead in the seventh minute through Works

      • Palace threaten with a corner and runs in behind, but to no avail

      • Whitworth makes a strong save to deny Okkas in the 20th minute

      • Farquhar makes a crucial tackle to win the ball off Osmand

      • Nascimento hits the side netting with Palace’s best chance of the half

      • Okkas adds a second for Fulham just before half-time

      • HT: Fulham 1-0 Palace

      • Mathurin and Imray combine well early on, but Imray fires over

      • Osmand adds a third for Fulham 54 minutes in

      • Chances come and go for Palace in the remaining 35 minutes

      • Imray comes closest to pulling one back for Palace in the 75th minute

      • FT: Fulham 3-0 Palace

      Almost three weeks on from the defeat to Southampton, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action as they travelled to face Fulham in the quarter-final of the Premier League Cup.

      Head coach Darren Powell shuffled the pack, making five changes to the side. Among the changes was Mofe Jemide, making his first appearance at U21s level in place of Chris Francis.

      Nathan Ferguson, Danny Imray, Justin Devenny and Kaden Rodney were the other changes in place of Jake Grante, Dylan Reid, Rio Cardines, and Jack Wells-Morrison.

      The hosts got off to a strong start and managed to take the lead with their first real attack of the game. With only seven minutes on the clock, Terrell Works pounced on a misplaced pass at the back and managed to slot it in.

      This set the tone for the game, as Palace were now chasing the game in south west London. Captain Joe Whitworth kept Georgios Okkas’ shot out 20 minutes in to prevent the hosts from doubling the lead, while Craig Farquhar challenged Callum Osmand well in a one-on-one situation.

      At the other end, Palace created half-chances and efforts that did not test Alex Borto in the Fulham goal. Roshaun Mathurin fired over from about 25-yards out, while Adler Nascimento rippled the side netting with a gilt edged chance.

      For all of Palace’s efforts to find an equaliser, it was Fulham who notched a second a few minutes before half-time. Space opened up inside the box for Okkas as he drifted away from his marker when Delano McCoy-Splatt pushed forward.

      The ball then broke to the midfielder who made no mistake with a first-time finish to double the lead for the hosts as the heavens started to open.

      After the interval, Palace got off to a strong start in the second-half. Mathurin and Imray combined well, though the latter flashed a shot across the face of goal. Meanwhile, Devenny picked out Farquhar with an inch-perfect free-kick, though the defender’s header was wide of the mark.

      Though Palace had a bright start, there was no breakthrough to be found and Fulham compounded the misery with a third just 10 minutes into the second half. A good ball swung in from the left hand side by Matt Dibley-Dias was met by Osmand inside the box and the No. 9 diverted his header into the bottom corner.

      Chances came and went for Palace as Fulham eased off and sat back. Vonnte Williams nearly made an instant impact off the bench to set up Imray at the far post, though a Fulham defender got a last-gasp touch.

      Imray, Devenny, Farquhar and Mathurin all tried and failed to get Palace on the scoresheet, with Imray coming closest 75 minutes in, but it was to no avail.

      The Cottagers saw the game out as the heavens opened, and progressed to the semi-final. Palace will now return to league action in the coming week, as they face Everton and Chelsea at the VBS Community Stadium - tap HERE to buy tickets from just £2!

      Fulham: Borto (GK), Tanton, de Fougerolles, Araujo, Amissah, Dibley-Dias, Okkas (Loupalo-Bi, 72), McCoy-Splatt (Nwoko, 83), King (de Jesus, 90+2), Osmand (Olyott, 72), Works.

      Sub not used: McNally (GK).

      Palace: Whitworth (GK), Imray, Ferguson (V. Williams, 64), Farquhar, Jemide, Watson, Devenny, Rodney, Mathurin, Akinwale, Nascimento (Gibbard, 64).

      Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Francis, Agbinone.

