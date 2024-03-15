Report: Saints end Palace’s 10-game unbeaten run

Palace started brightly, pressing high up the pitch from the get-go. Jack Wells-Morrison and Roshaun Mathurin combined well to play Victor Akinwale through on goal, but the forward was caught narrowly offside.

Despite the positive signs, it was Southampton who made the early breakthrough. Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh spearheaded an attack from the home side before meeting a Jake Vokins cross and crashing a header in off the underside of the bar to give the Saints the lead.

Palace settled into the game after the early setback however and found their first chance through Mathurin. The attacker skipped past his marker on the left flank, cut inside on to his right foot and fired a powerful effort towards goal that was tipped on to the bar by Southampton goalkeeper Josh McNamara.

Mathurin was Palace’s danger man in the first half and began to cause the Southampton defence problems with his dribbling, jinking past his defender on the left to once again cut inside, this time working his way into the box before having his shot blocked.

The Saints grew back into the game though, finding most of their success down the flanks and forcing Palace’s Chris Francis to make multiple important blocks.

Nothing appeared to be clicking for the Eagles going forward, who threatened to get in behind the defence on several occasions but struggled to pick out a final ball.