Report: Saints end Palace’s 10-game unbeaten run

Summary
-
Three changes to the side that defeated Aston Villa, with Cardines making his U21s debut
-
Palace start positively, but O’Brien-Whitmarsh gives Southampton the lead with a header four minutes in
-
Mathurin’s long-range strike tipped on to the crossbar
-
Palace continue to threaten through Mathurin, who has a shot blocked
-
Southampton dominate, but miss a host of chances to double their lead
-
Nascimento finds the side-netting just before half-time
-
HT: Southampton 1-0 Palace
-
Mathurin forces a save early on, after the restart
-
Debutant substitute Agbinone tests McNamara from the edge of the box
-
Pearce doubles the Saints’ lead against the early run of play 47 minutes in
-
Amo-Ameyaw slots home a third shortly after
-
Akinwale is denied by crucial tackle while through on goal
-
Davis scores a fourth in second-half stoppage time
-
FT: Southampton 4-0 Palace