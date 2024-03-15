Skip navigation

      Report: Saints end Palace's 10-game unbeaten run

      Crystal Palace Under-21s’ undefeated streak in 2024 came to an end at 10 games, as they fell to a 4-0 defeat against Southampton on a rainy evening on the south coast.

      Summary

      • Three changes to the side that defeated Aston Villa, with Cardines making his U21s debut

      • Palace start positively, but O’Brien-Whitmarsh gives Southampton the lead with a header four minutes in

      • Mathurin’s long-range strike tipped on to the crossbar

      • Palace continue to threaten through Mathurin, who has a shot blocked

      • Southampton dominate, but miss a host of chances to double their lead

      • Nascimento finds the side-netting just before half-time

      • HT: Southampton 1-0 Palace

      • Mathurin forces a save early on, after the restart

      • Debutant substitute Agbinone tests McNamara from the edge of the box

      • Pearce doubles the Saints’ lead against the early run of play 47 minutes in

      • Amo-Ameyaw slots home a third shortly after

      • Akinwale is denied by crucial tackle while through on goal

      • Davis scores a fourth in second-half stoppage time

      • FT: Southampton 4-0 Palace

      After a 4-2 win highlighted by a Luke Plange hat-trick against Aston Villa on Monday, Crystal Palace Under-21s experienced a change in fortunes as they visited Southampton as the Premier League 2 run-in heated up.

      Darren Powell made three changes to the side that beat Villa, with Rio Cardines, Adler Nascimento and Noah Watson coming into the lineup in place of the aforementioned Plange, Vonnte Williams and Trialist.

      Nascimento was making his first start since August after an extended spell on the sidelines with an injury while Cardines was making his debut at the U21 level.

      The Eagles were without Justin Devenny, Danny Imray, Kaden Rodney or Franco Umeh for this clash, with the U21s regulars featuring in the first-team’s mid-season friendly win over Bodø/Glimt on Thursday.

      Palace started brightly, pressing high up the pitch from the get-go. Jack Wells-Morrison and Roshaun Mathurin combined well to play Victor Akinwale through on goal, but the forward was caught narrowly offside.

      Despite the positive signs, it was Southampton who made the early breakthrough. Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh spearheaded an attack from the home side before meeting a Jake Vokins cross and crashing a header in off the underside of the bar to give the Saints the lead.

      Palace settled into the game after the early setback however and found their first chance through Mathurin. The attacker skipped past his marker on the left flank, cut inside on to his right foot and fired a powerful effort towards goal that was tipped on to the bar by Southampton goalkeeper Josh McNamara.

      Mathurin was Palace’s danger man in the first half and began to cause the Southampton defence problems with his dribbling, jinking past his defender on the left to once again cut inside, this time working his way into the box before having his shot blocked.

      The Saints grew back into the game though, finding most of their success down the flanks and forcing Palace’s Chris Francis to make multiple important blocks.

      Nothing appeared to be clicking for the Eagles going forward, who threatened to get in behind the defence on several occasions but struggled to pick out a final ball.

      The hosts missed opportunities to increase their advantage – Sam Amo-Ameyaw checked inside from the right wing and was denied by Palace ‘keeper Joe Whitworth from the edge of the box, while O’Brien-Whitmarsh saw his chance at a brace going soaring over the bar shortly before half time.

      Palace had the last chance of the half, with Nascimento rippling the side netting in the search for an equaliser.

      The visitors came out of the blocks quickly after the break, with Mathurin forcing McNamara into action with a looping attempt and substitute debutant Asher Agbinone leading a counter-attack and testing the Saints shot-stopper immediately after coming on.

      Another encouraging start went unrewarded however, as Southampton doubled their lead in the 49th minute. Amo-Ameyaw was in behind on the counter and played Luke Pearce through on goal, who tucked the ball past Whitworth.

      The Saints made it 3-0 five minutes later, with Amo-Ameyaw capitalising on an unfortunate slip to slot into the bottom corner from inside the box.

      The match saw a drop in intensity after the third goal on what grew into an ever-frustrating night for Palace, as promising ventures forward could not produce a breakthrough.

      Akinwale had a sight of goal, latching on to a ball over the top from substitute Nathan Ferguson, who continued his comeback from injury, but was unable to squeeze out an effort on goal before being tackled.

      Southampton added a fourth in injury time, as Amo-Ameyaw fed Sonnie Davis inside the box, who fired into the roof of the net at the near post.

      Powell’s side fell to their first defeat in all competitions in 2024, but will be keen to make up for it when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at the VBS Community Stadium after the international break. Tickets are available for this game from just £2 - click HERE to buy now.

      They remain in 11th place in the Premier League 2, three points ahead of Southampton who move up to 16th place - the cusp for the next stage of the competition.

      Southampton: McNamara (GK), Davis, Awe, Lawrence, Meghoma, Bragg (Djaló, 55), Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling, Pearce, O’Brien-Whitmarsh, Vokins

      Subs not used: Upstell (GK), Armitage, Carson, Ehibhatiomhan.

      Palace: Whitworth (GK), Francis, Farquhar, Watson, Grante (Ferguson, HT), Reid (S. Williams 41), Wells-Morrison, Cardines (V. Williams, 71), Mathurin, Akinwale, Nascimento (Agbinone, HT)

      Sub not used: Eastwood (GK).

