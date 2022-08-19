U21s Report: Palace fight back to secure a point at Fulham

A week on from the five-goal thumping of Manchester United, the young Eagles were on the road once more to face newly promoted Fulham at Motspur Park.

In search of a third successive win on the bounce, Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side - with new summer signing Kofi Balmer coming in for Jake O’Brien.

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening 10 minutes - Killian Phillips came close for the young Eagles, though his effort was deflected out for a corner.

The hosts took the lead a quarter of an hour in through their captain Ollie O’Neill. He converted a free-kick from a narrow angle from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Four minutes later he doubled the lead for Fulham. After latching on to a cross-field ball over the top from Charlie Robinson, the No. 10 calmly slotted home.