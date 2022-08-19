U21s Report: Palace fight back to secure a point at Fulham

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side, with Kofi Balmer coming in for Jake O’Brien
-
Fulham took the lead in the 14th minute through Ollie O’Neill
-
O’Neill doubled their lead for the Cottagers four minutes later
-
Half-time: Fulham 2-0 Crystal Palace
-
John-Kymani Gordon pulled one back for Palace five minutes after the restart
-
Killian Phillips got on the end of a Wells-Morrison corner on the hour, but his header was saved
-
With 15 minutes remaining, Gordon secured a brace and drew Palace level
-
Gordon nearly sealed his hat-trick and completed the comeback for Palace with three minutes remaining, but he was ruled offside
-
Full-time: Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace