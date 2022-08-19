Skip navigation
U21s Report: Palace fight back to secure a point at Fulham

Match reports
Fulham U21
2
O'Neill 14' 18'
2
Crystal Palace U21
Gordon 50' 74'

Crystal Palace Under-21s came back from two goals down to secure a well-deserved point at a sunny Motspur Park. A second-half brace from John-Kymani Gordon cancelled out Ollie O’Neill’s brace in the first-half.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side, with Kofi Balmer coming in for Jake O’Brien

  • Fulham took the lead in the 14th minute through Ollie O’Neill

  • O’Neill doubled their lead for the Cottagers four minutes later

  • Half-time: Fulham 2-0 Crystal Palace

  • John-Kymani Gordon pulled one back for Palace five minutes after the restart

  • Killian Phillips got on the end of a Wells-Morrison corner on the hour, but his header was saved

  • With 15 minutes remaining, Gordon secured a brace and drew Palace level

  • Gordon nearly sealed his hat-trick and completed the comeback for Palace with three minutes remaining, but he was ruled offside

  • Full-time: Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace

Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace | U21 Match Highlights

A week on from the five-goal thumping of Manchester United, the young Eagles were on the road once more to face newly promoted Fulham at Motspur Park.

In search of a third successive win on the bounce, Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side - with new summer signing Kofi Balmer coming in for Jake O’Brien.

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening 10 minutes - Killian Phillips came close for the young Eagles, though his effort was deflected out for a corner.

The hosts took the lead a quarter of an hour in through their captain Ollie O’Neill. He converted a free-kick from a narrow angle from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Four minutes later he doubled the lead for Fulham. After latching on to a cross-field ball over the top from Charlie Robinson, the No. 10 calmly slotted home.

Rob Street came close half an hour in after getting on the end of a Jack Wells-Morrison free-kick, though George Wickens in the Fulham goal was equal to his effort.

The Cottagers enjoyed more of the ball as the half went on and took a two goal lead into the break. Phillips and Street had half-chances to level in first-half stoppage time, though Wickens dealt with them.

Palace came out after the interval with a spring in their step. Pressing from the front saw with increased urgency saw John-Kymani Gordon pull a goal back within the opening five minutes of the second-half.

A fantastic sliding challenge from Noah Watson on Kristian Sekularac saw the ball break into the path of Gordon who played a smart one-two with Street to break into the box and calmly slot past Wickens.

The momentum swung in Palace’s favour after Gordon’s goal, though chances to equalise came and went. Phillips’ glanced header was saved on the hour mark, while Street headed just wide with 20 minutes remaining.

In the 75th minute, Palace drew level. David Ozoh did well to outmuscle challenges in midfield to feed Wells-Morrison, who in turn played an excellent through ball into Gordon’s path. The forward took a touch and coolly lofted the ball past Wickens to secure his and Palace’s second.

After levelling, Palace were straight down the Fulham end in search of a winner. Gordon did in fact have the ball in the back of the net once more, though he was adjudged to be offside following the second-phase of a corner.

Four minutes of time added on saw both sides push for a winner, though the referee’s whistle brought an end to proceedings to ensure that the spoils were shared. Both sides remain unbeaten after the opening three games of the Premier League 2 Division 1 season.

Fulham: Wickens, Odoutayo, Robinson (Page, 75), Macavoy, D’auria-Henry, Pajaziti (Bowat, 75), Dibley-Dias, Sekularac (Williams, 84), O’Neil, Godo, McFarlane (Sanderson, 70).

Subs not used: Allen.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney, Balmer, Grehan, Watson, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Omilabu, Phillips, Gordon, Street (Akinwale, 90).

Subs not used: Quick, Shala, Ola-Adebomi, Mooney.

(Photo credit: @GRTourist on Twitter)

