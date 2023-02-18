Live blog: Palace take on Brentford at the Gtech

Welcome to Brentford

13:00

Palace are on the road again, albeit a much shorter trip this time – we’re at the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Thomas Frank’s high-flying Brentford.

The Eagles have been picking up points against stern opposition in 2023, securing well-earned draws Newcastle United, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

But can Patrick Vieira’s side claim a valuable three points in west London this afternoon?

We’ve got all the action for you – stay tuned for all the build-up, action and reaction!