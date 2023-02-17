Preview

It’s hard to recall a Premier League fixture list serving up quite as many consecutive challenging fixtures as Crystal Palace’s has in recent weeks, with Patrick Vieira’s team facing European hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester United (twice) and Brighton & Hove Albion since the turn of the year.

Yet Vieira’s men have remained spirited in their response to that challenge, holding three of the division’s current-top six sides to draws at Selhurst Park, while being unfortunate not to claim points on the road at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford.

It is a level of intensity they will need to replicate at the Gtech Community Stadium to match a Brentford side who have lost just four times in the Premier League so far in 22/23, and who themselves remain in contention for continental competition next season.

Thomas Frank’s team are in an undoubtedly rich vein of form, unbeaten in their last 10 league games and having won their last three matches at home by two-or-more goal margins, including an eye-catching 3-0 win over Liverpool.

Following the 1-1 draw against Brighton last time out, Vieira noted: “I think you have to look at the teams we’ve faced lately, and to look at how strong those teams are.

“Of course, we want to play in a better way. [Against Brighton] we wanted to have more possession, and we wanted to go forward a little bit more. We wanted to score more goals, but at times, we have to accept the dominance of the opposition team, and show different qualities.”

The task for Palace against another in-form opponent this weekend, then, remains the same: to challenge, to compete and, when the right moment arises, to demonstrate the quality and consistency demanded to garner points on the road.