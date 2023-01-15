Build-up: Palace take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Please refresh this page periodically for all the latest build-up from Stamford Bridge.
Crystal Palace are taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - keep up with all the build-up below!
Team news
13:00
The lineups are in, and Tyrick Mitchell returns to the Crystal Palace side after suspension, as Patrick Vieira makes three changes to his side.
Mitchell lines up in defence alongside Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Nathaniel Clyne, with Cheick Doucouré and Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of them – the latter replaces Will Hughes.
In attack, Jordan Ayew leads the line with Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha on either side; Ebere Eze replaces Odsonne Edouard.
Edouard is available from the bench alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta, while 17-year-old David Ozoh is also among the replacements.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Badiashile, Mukinayi, Jorginho, Silva, Chalobah, Mount, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz, Chukwuemeka, Hall.
Subs: Bettinelli (GK), Kovacic, Aubameyang, Loftus-Cheek, Koulibaly, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Humphreys.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Zaha, Eze, Olise, Ayew.
Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ozoh.
12:55
Team news is just five minutes away...
Vieira on Chelsea
12:45
Palace go into today's game off the back of disappointing results against Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at the start of the new year.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have enjoyed similarly troubled fortunes of late, having won just two of their last 11 games in all competitions.
Vieira expects the form book to have little bearing on events at Stamford Bridge, however, citing the quality that both teams possess – and the need to focus on what Palace can control: their own performance.
He explained: “The mood has been challenging, of course, because of the results that we’ve had, but I’ve seen a group who have been working well this week and waiting for the game to perform the best that we can.
“We are looking at the squad that they [Chelsea] have and we’re looking at the quality of the players that they have. We’re looking at the quality of the manager [Graham Potter] that they have.
“At the moment, yes, they may be in a difficult period, because things are going against them, but that doesn’t take away the quality that they have.
“We, again, have to perform well, and not think at all about the run of games they [Chelsea] are having at the moment.
“We want to focus on ourselves. We want to improve regarding the last games that we played. We want to be more competitive, and more consistent in our performances, to allow ourselves to win games.”
Discussing Palace’s form, Vieira expanded: “I think there’s always two ways of seeing it: it’s about the results, and the results have not been as good as what we wanted; and then there’s going into the details, analysing the games and looking at our performances.
“We’ve had some up and downs, but overall, I think in some of the games, we showed qualities, but again not enough or not consistent enough to win those games.
“I don’t think you can base your approach for the game based on a couple of games – we have to do our homework about the strength and weakness of the opposition team.
“The good thing is that we’ve had a week to prepare for the game, and now it’s important for us to go there and to perform with a strong personality, with a quality and togetherness that will help us to get a result.”
12:30
But don't let that recent form get you down! There have been plenty of brilliant days against Chelsea.
Back-to-back Premier League wins in 2017 were both days to savour, while 2014 and 2015 victories against the Blues ended up proving particularly crucial to Palace’s fortunes those campaigns.
Ahead of kick-off, join us on a journey through the Premier League archives, as we look back at ‘three of the best’ against Chelsea.
Past meetings
12:15
Palace’s recent record against Chelsea does not make for positive reading, with the Eagles losing their last 10 Premier League games against their west London rivals.
The most recent was at Selhurst Park this season, as Conor Gallagher returned to his former club and scored a stunning late winner.
However, there are some memorable results against Chelsea to call upon, including back-to-back victories in 2017, the first a wild game which saw three goals scored in six first-half minutes.
Welcome to west London
12:00
How better to spend your Sunday afternoon than by crossing your fingers and following Patrick Vieira's men away at Chelsea?
It's Palace at the Bridge - but plenty of build-up still to come...