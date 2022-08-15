Skip navigation
Palace secure well-deserved point at Anfield

Match reports
Liverpool
1
Díaz 61'
1
Crystal Palace
Zaha 32'

A sumptuous Wilfried Zaha goal secured Palace a well-earned point against ten man Liverpool at Anfield.

Summary:

  • Nunez has Liverpool's first chance, firing wide at the far post.
  • Salah can't hit the target from the edge of the area.
  • Zaha slots Palace into the lead after a stunning Eze assist.
  • Palace somehow survive as Nunez strikes the inside of the post.
  • HT: Liverpool 0-1 Palace
  • Nunez is sent off for bizarre headbutt.
  • The ten men equalise through Diaz.
  • Zaha strikes the post late on as Palace push for a winner.
  • FT: Liverpool 1-1 Palace

On the 30th anniversary of the Premier League, this was a game that had everything: aggression, technique, and breakneck speed. Not to mention a tactical masterplan played out to perfection.

There was never any doubt that Liverpool would be the side in possession of the ball for much of the evening, and so it was that the early periods were tough for the visitors.

The first real chance came after just three minutes when James Milner fired high over the crossbar with Guaita stranded on the turf. Darwin Nunez should have scored moments later, missing the target from six-yards-out when all of Anfield expected the net to bulge.

But Palace were a constant danger on the counter-attack, and with half-an-hour on the clock they struck in devastating fashion.

Every goal has an assist and a finish, but you will struggle to find two better examples this season than these. First it was Ebere Eze, who brought the ball down with such poise and composure you would have been forgiven for thinking of Dennis Bergkamp in his pomp. With his second touch he skipped away from the defender, and picked out Wilfried Zaha in behind.

His finish was simple but brilliant, curling past Alisson and celebrating in front of the Kop.

Somehow, that’s how it remained until the break. On the brink of half-time, Nunez dinked over Guaita and struck the inside of the post, before a series of goalsaving challenges averted what looked like fatal danger.

The second-half started with a bang – quite literally. With Liverpool on top, Nunez unaccountably headbutted Andersen and received a straight red card. There was no need for any VAR intervention this time.

But Palace couldn’t take advantage, and the hosts were soon level. It was a moment of inspiration, as Luis Diaz floated across the edge of the area and struck home from distance.

The atmosphere was febrile from there on in, and both sides had chances to score the second goal. Zaha came closest, firing against the outside of the post after being picked out on the edge of the six-yard-box.

Andersen very nearly won it in added time, poking wide on the stretch after Richards – who impressed on his debut – nodded down from a corner.

The Eagles were well worth the point, and are off the mark in 2022/23 – and what a place to do it.

Stay tuned for all the reaction below.

From the boss....

23:00

Patrick Vieira says his side’s tireless work out of possession was as important as their on-the-ball brilliance, as Palace secured a mightily impressive point at Anfield.

“In possession we all know what they are capable of doing,” he said of Ebere Eze and goalscorer Wilfried Zaha, in his post-match press conference. “Today we needed a big performance out of possession.

“Zaha didn’t show any kind of frustration. He didn’t touch the ball much, but he was really dangerous. Eze, the more time he was going, the more he felt comfortable in the game.

“The goal we scored showed the talent of both of the players.

“Of course I’m pleased with the point, but even more with the quality that we showed today. We showed some sides of the game that we need to show more often. We defended really well and we worked hard.

“When you’re looking at Jordan [Ayew] and Ebs and Wilf, they ran a lot today behind the ball. What I’m really glad and happy about is that those players who like to have the ball at their feet didn’t show any frustration today.

“They worked with the rest of the players. We need to have that to win more football matches.”

Vieira switched to a back five for the match, and says the tactical flexibility paid off.

“That was our plan and it was executed by the players,” he said. “We remained calm and composed and kept our organisation. We managed to deal with the crosses with the three centre-backs really well.

“It’s important to have that kind of flexibility. The way we played today, we played the system a couple of times last year.

“The players are capable with their responsibilities. To have this flexibility is really important.”

"I'm very optimistic"

22:30

Wilfried Zaha has told Sky Sports that his breakaway goal at Anfield was a perfect representation of Palace’s game plan, and says the performances in the first two games have left him optimistic for the rest of the season.

“They are pushing forward, and I was between both of the defenders,” he said after the game. “I was looking for the space in behind. It only takes one chance and I’m happy I took it today.

“As soon as Eze has played it through, I already had in my head what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to let the ‘keeper set himself, so I took it early.”

The Eagles switched to a five man defence for the trip to Merseyside, and Zaha says the hard tactical work paid off.

“We’ve worked on that the whole week,” he said. “Obviously for different teams there are different formations. That’s how the gaffer thought we could hurt them today.

“We had a few chances. We are working so hard, it’s difficult to tuck every single one away but I'm happy with the one that went in today.

“We are a good team. We are handling the big teams well, so I'm very optimistic about the season – especially with the way that we’re playing.”

22:15

Full-time

90+5 mins

That's it!

A huge point for Palace at Anfield. Stay tuned for all the post-match reaction.

Chance!

90+4 mins

It could have been the winner! The corner is met by Richards who nods down, but Andersen on the stretch pokes wide.

We’ll have some extra time here thanks to a moronic pitch invader.

90+1 mins

FIVE additional minutes.

Hold on to your hats.

90 mins

Liverpool free-kick…

...it comes loose at the edge of the area and Carvalho volleys it narrowly wide.

Substitution

88 mins

He’s back.

Off comes Jeff Schlupp, and on comes Michael Olise for the final two minutes.

85 mins

This is unbearable. Palace are fighting against the feeling of inevitability that is oozing from the Kop.

This time it’s Salah who goes close, volleying inches wide from the edge of the area.

81 mins

Ohhhhh, Palace have to take these chances on the break.

Edouard is breaking through, and picks out Zaha in the box – but he takes a touch instead of hitting it first time and the chances is gone.

Substitutions

79 mins

The final rolls of the dice?

On come Will Hughes, Luka Milivojevic and Chris Richards for Mitchell, Doucouré and Eze.

Chance!

78 mins

Oh no.

It should be 2-1 to Palace, but Zaha strikes the outside of the post with the goal gaping. The ball across the face found him unmarked – he was stretching.

70 mins

Alexander-Arnold is in, but he skews his shot well wide and into the stands.

Nunez is sent off for a headbutt on Andersen
66 mins

Palace need to get possession of the ball here. Liverpool are on top despite the man disadvantage.

Substitutions

62 mins

That goal sparks changes by both managers.

Vieira brings on Odsonne Edouard to replace Ayew.

Jürgen Klopp makes a triple change, with Robertson, Milner and Phillips withdrawn. On come Tsimikas, Henderson and Gomez.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Palace (Diaz)

61 mins

That’s exactly what Palace didn’t need.

Luiz Diaz makes his way across the edge of the penalty area and curls a delicious finish into the bottom corner – but it was all far too easy.

Red card

56 mins

Darwin Nunez, what are you doing?!

Liverpool are down to ten men, and it’s a moment of utter, utter madness.

Palace clear the latest wave of Liverpool attack, and the new boy isn’t happy. He exchanges words with Andersen, but something sees the red mist descend and he headbutts the defender right in front of the referee.

The red card is straight out and there is no need for a VAR check on this one.

50 mins

Liverpool look bang up for this.

The Kop is getting frustrated, but the attacks on the Palace goal keep coming.

Kick-off

46 mins

Here we go, then.

The second-half is underway. These first 10 minutes will be so important.

More of the same, Eagles

01 / 01

20:55

Go and have a cup of tea and calm down - or perhaps a strong whiskey.

Still plenty of nerves left to be shredded in this one.

Half-time

Well, then. This is quite something.

Liverpool have had far more of the ball, but Palace have made it count. Wilfried Zaha’s goal is the difference at the break.

Still a long way to go in this one, but Vieira’s tactics are paying off.

45+3 mins

WOW!

Somehow it stays level. Nunez chests the ball down and dinks Guaita, but the ball bounces back off the inside of the post. Bedlam ensues in the penalty area as Palace bodies fly in the way of all manner of shots at goal, and somehow it’s cleared…

…and the whistle goes.

45+2 mins

Salah is almost through, and Guéhi slides across in the nick of time to force it behind.

Liverpool corner – final chance of the half?

45 mins

It’s ‘only’ three minutes, but plenty of concentration required for Palace to take this lead into the break.

44 mins

The agony could continue a while longer yet – we had a long period of treatment and a few more stoppages.

All eyes on the fourth official.

42 mins

Forward come Liverpool, and they have a corner – but it’s cleared.

Can Palace hold out until half-time?

Chance!

40 mins

Goodness me, it could and perhaps should be two.

Zaha is causing all kinds of issues with his runs in behind, and once again he beats the offside trap to latch on to a sumptuous ball from Cheick Doucouré.

His first touch is loose, thought, and by the time he reaches the ball to try and dink the ‘keeper Alisson has already come out to smother.

39 mins

Palace are on top now and the crowd are rattled.

First Doucouré fires over from distance, before Zaha stings the palms of Alisson from the edge of the area.

Zaha goes past van Dijk to score the opener
ZAHAAAAAAA

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Palace (Zaha)

PALACE TAKE THE LEAD!

It’s a stunning counter-attacking goal as well – and boy, should you check out this Eze assist.

With the ball dropping from a height, his first touch is Bergkamp-esque, before his second sees him skip away from Fabinho.

This time, the pass is perfectly timed and Zaha is in behind, bearing down on goal. He stays calm and slots past Alisson to give Palace the lead – and celebrate in front of the Kop.

27 mins

Better from Palace.

Andersen wins a free-kick in a promising position, and it’s worked to Guéhi at the far post who nods back across goal – but there’s no one there in white to register an effort on goal.

At the other end Salah latches on to a ball over the top, but he heads straight into the arms of Guaita.

Eze races away from Alexander-Arnold
22 mins

Chance for Mo Salah, and it’s one that he would hope to put away.

The ball is drilled in from the right and Salah is free to strike it first time, but gets too much on it and directs it well wide of the near post.

18 mins

Oof, Palace are almost in here.

Zaha gets the ball on halfway and turns – but he doesn’t see Eze’s run until a second too late, when the Palace man had strayed offside.

A moment earlier, and he would have been through on goal.

16 mins

Well that was all a bit of a mess.

Robertson races through, and is in on goal despite protests for offside – replays show the goal wouldn’t have counted. In turn, he chests the ball down and is blocked by Andersen despite protests for handball.

Robertson recovers and shoots into the ground and the ball bounces up and into the arms of Guaita.

10 mins

Stop it, Ebs!

Eze’s dancing feet are on show again as he nutmegs his marker and feeds Zaha. It’s a promising move from the Eagles, but in the end the cross is cleared.

Encouraging signs.

8 mins

Real chance for Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez to get his third in as many games.

After some heroic defending in the penalty area to block a goalbound Harvey Elliott shot, the ball falls for Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side. His cross picks out Nunez at the far post, who volleys over the top when he should really score.

6 mins

The Eagles have their first foray into Liverpool territory, as Zaha tries to spin away from his marker. He’s brought down, but there isn’t enough contact to draw the foul.

4 mins

After a lengthy stop for treatment, Guaita is back on his feet.

2 mins

First real chance – and it falls Liverpool’s way.

A ball into the box is punched clear by Guaita but is only half-cleared, and Milner bursts into the area with the ‘keeper still down.

The goal seems to be gaping, but Guaita does just enough to put him off and Milner skies it over the bar.

Kick-off

1 min

We're underway - COME ON, PALACE!

19:58

The teams are out, and 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is getting its usual low-key airing.

Not long to go now...

19:55

Both sides are in the tunnel.

Anfield awaits - and the Palace fans opposite the Kop are certainly making themselves heard.

Chants of 'Eagles' punctuate the music over the PA system.

19:40

The players are out and warming up.

Just 20 minutes until kick-off...

01 / 06

19:25

Jeff Schlupp has been talking to the media before kick off.

“[The mood] has been positive to be honest,” he said. “I think the performance [against Arsenal] especially in the second-half was really good, so plenty of positives to take from that game.

“We’ve come here to get a result, we’ve not just come here for another game. Throughout the team and the staff we all believe that we can do that.

“We know they’re a top team, there is always pressure to win games. Everyone probably expects them to win this game but they had a different start to the one they would have liked, but they’re still a top team at the end of the day

“We’ve come here to hopefully upset them and get a result.”

19:15

Now you’ve seen the team, it’s time to get all the key info before kick-off.

Check out the full preview by clicking HERE.

Team news

19:00

The team news is in – and it’s an interesting tactical tweak from Patrick Vieira…

The boss has made one change to his starting lineup for the visit to Anfield, with Joel Ward replacing Odsonne Edouard - Ward starts in a five-man defence alongside Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi, with Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell on either side.

Cheick Doucouré anchors a midfield trio with Ebere Eze and Jeff Schlupp ahead of him, while Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew lead the line.

Vieira is spoilt for choice when it comes to attacking reinforcements, with Michael Olise returning to the matchday squad and Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard, Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange also among the substitutes.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Plange.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp makes four changes from the side that drew at Fulham on the opening day, with new signing Darwin Nunez leading the line alongside Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

In midfield, Harvey Elliott and James Milner replace Thiago and Jordan Henderson, while Nat Phillips partners Virgil van Dijk at the back.

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian (GK), Gomez, Keita, Henderson, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, van den Berg.

18:50

The lads have arrived at Anfield.

Team news is 10 minutes away...

01 / 04

18:45

Patrick Vieira has said that last season’s victory against Manchester City can serve as a blueprint for success this evening.

“The game against City we were well disciplined, well organised and we defended well as a team,” he explained in his pre-match press conference. “We managed to frustrate them until the kind of moment when we could score that goal.

“Against those teams, it is hard to have possession. We accept that, and we will have to work well as a team if we want to get something from the game.

“It’s about our organisation, how we can be really disciplined, work well and close those kinds of spaces where they can hurt you. If we manage to do that well, it will be important for us to be brave and to take those chances to score goals.

“Going to Anfield and defending for 90 minutes will be tough. We have to play our game and to try to create chances and score goals.”

The manager speaks to the press ahead of tough fixture at Anfield.

18:30

The stage is set.

This is the scene of some historic footballing occasions – not just for Liverpool but for Palace as well. Remember Christian Benteke at the double? Zaha and co. spoiling Steven Gerrard’s grand farewell?

Anfield is ripe for a new Palace hero, so who will step up tonight? We’ve got team news in 30 minutes time.

Point to prove

18:15

Liverpool have not been a great source of success for Palace over recent years, and the Eagles will be determined to end an ten match losing streak at the hands of Jürgen Klopp’s side.

It was a controversial afternoon the last time the two sides met, with a lengthy VAR intervention awarding Liverpool a penalty and putting an end to the Eagles’ comeback efforts.

There is some encouragement however: the last time Palace emerged from the fixture with three points was at Anfield. In April 2017, the Eagles came from behind through the aforementioned Benteke brace and in doing so became the first side to win three consecutive Premier League games at Anfield since Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2005.

On the road again…

18:00

This is Anfield.

Monday night football returns for the 2022/23 season and Palace are back on the road – and as away trips go they don’t come much harder than this.

It’s Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Merseyside. You won’t want to miss this.

