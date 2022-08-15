Palace secure well-deserved point at Anfield

Summary:

Nunez has Liverpool's first chance, firing wide at the far post.

Salah can't hit the target from the edge of the area.

Zaha slots Palace into the lead after a stunning Eze assist.

Palace somehow survive as Nunez strikes the inside of the post.

HT: Liverpool 0-1 Palace

Nunez is sent off for bizarre headbutt.

The ten men equalise through Diaz.

Zaha strikes the post late on as Palace push for a winner.

FT: Liverpool 1-1 Palace

On the 30th anniversary of the Premier League, this was a game that had everything: aggression, technique, and breakneck speed. Not to mention a tactical masterplan played out to perfection.

There was never any doubt that Liverpool would be the side in possession of the ball for much of the evening, and so it was that the early periods were tough for the visitors.

The first real chance came after just three minutes when James Milner fired high over the crossbar with Guaita stranded on the turf. Darwin Nunez should have scored moments later, missing the target from six-yards-out when all of Anfield expected the net to bulge.

But Palace were a constant danger on the counter-attack, and with half-an-hour on the clock they struck in devastating fashion.

Every goal has an assist and a finish, but you will struggle to find two better examples this season than these. First it was Ebere Eze, who brought the ball down with such poise and composure you would have been forgiven for thinking of Dennis Bergkamp in his pomp. With his second touch he skipped away from the defender, and picked out Wilfried Zaha in behind.

His finish was simple but brilliant, curling past Alisson and celebrating in front of the Kop.

Somehow, that’s how it remained until the break. On the brink of half-time, Nunez dinked over Guaita and struck the inside of the post, before a series of goalsaving challenges averted what looked like fatal danger.

The second-half started with a bang – quite literally. With Liverpool on top, Nunez unaccountably headbutted Andersen and received a straight red card. There was no need for any VAR intervention this time.

But Palace couldn’t take advantage, and the hosts were soon level. It was a moment of inspiration, as Luis Diaz floated across the edge of the area and struck home from distance.

The atmosphere was febrile from there on in, and both sides had chances to score the second goal. Zaha came closest, firing against the outside of the post after being picked out on the edge of the six-yard-box.

Andersen very nearly won it in added time, poking wide on the stretch after Richards – who impressed on his debut – nodded down from a corner.

The Eagles were well worth the point, and are off the mark in 2022/23 – and what a place to do it.

Stay tuned for all the reaction below.