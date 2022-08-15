Live blog: Palace set for Monday night Liverpool clash

Point to prove

18:15

Liverpool have not been a great source of success for Palace over recent years, and the Eagles will be determined to end an ten match losing streak at the hands of Jürgen Klopp’s side.

It was a controversial afternoon the last time the two sides met, with a lengthy VAR intervention awarding Liverpool a penalty and putting an end to the Eagles’ comeback efforts.

There is some encouragement however: the last time Palace emerged from the fixture with three points was at Anfield. In April 2017, the Eagles came from behind through the aforementioned Benteke brace and in doing so became the first side to win three consecutive Premier League games at Anfield since Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2005.

On the road again…

18:00

This is Anfield.

Monday night football returns for the 2022/23 season and Palace are back on the road – and as away trips go they don’t come much harder than this.

It’s Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Merseyside. You won’t want to miss this.