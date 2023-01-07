Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Report and reaction: Palace slip to Southampton defeat

Match reports
Crystal Palace
1
Édouard 14'
2
Southampton
Ward-Prowse 37'
Armstrong 68'

Goals from James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong cancelled out Odsonne Edouard’s opener as Palace were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton – follow all the latest reaction below.

How it happened:

  • Vieira makes two changes, as Hughes and Edouard replace Schlupp and Eze.
  • Edouard bursts through to open the scoring after 13 minutes.
  • Ayew hits the bar from close range moments later.
  • Ward-Prowse equalises for Southampton from a free-kick shortly before half-time.
  • HT: Palace 1-1 Southampton
  • Olise tests Bazunu early with low second-half drive.
  • Armstrong dispossesses Guaita to give Southampton the lead after 68 minutes.
  • Palace press for an equaliser as Zaha has penalty appeal denied.
  • FT: Palace 1-2 Southampton

Palace started on the front foot and kept control of the ball in the early stages, with Will Hughes slotting into midfield and almost providing for Wilfried Zaha with an imaginative scoop over the Southampton back-line.

The Eagles pressed and probed, and soon they had their reward. It was the returning Odsonne Edouard, taking advantage of a lapse in concentration from the visitors to race in behind and slot calmly past Gavin Bazunu for the opener.

With the wind in their sales Palace pushed for another. Jordan Ayew was within centimetres of doubling the advantage, sliding desperately to make contact with Zaha’s low, drilled cross; he caught it with his studs and it cannoned off the underside of the crossbar and away.

Southampton’s threat from set-pieces is well known, and it was a wicked James Ward-Prowse delivery that got them back on level terms: an inswinging ball from the left that bounced over Vicente Guaita and in.

The visitors were perhaps a touch fortunate to be level at the break, but after the restart they were back under pressure. Palace drove forwards through Michael Olise and Zaha, but the Saints’ defence held firm.

Vieira’s side had defending of their own to do, and Samuel Edozie was a thorn in the side of both full-backs as the game progressed.

Then disaster struck. As Palace looked to play out from the back, Adam Armstrong charged down Guaita’s attempted clearance and was presented with an empty net; all he needed to do was roll the ball home.

Suddenly, the onus was on the Eagles to push forwards, and Vieira reacted by switching to a back three and introducing Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze to the attack. Zaha was the main source of danger, rounding Caleta-Car on several occasions, and was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after being forced to the ground.

There was a wonderful spin that left Kyle Walker-Peters desperately lunging in, earning himself a yellow card, and a left-footed effort deflected narrowly over the crossbar.

For all their attacking endeavour, Palace couldn’t find the way through late on, and the final whistle confirmed Southampton’s place in the fourth round draw.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward (Schlupp, 74), Doucouré (Milivojevic, 64), Hughes (Eze, 74), Olise, Edouard (Mateta, 64), Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon.

Southampton: Bazunu (GK), Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Aribo (Diallo, 86), Ward-Prowse, A. Armstrong (Djenepo, 86), Adams (Mara, 61), Perraud, Salisu, Edozie (Walker-Peters, 78).

Subs: Caballero (GK), Elyounoussi, Lavia, Morgan, Finnigan.

Thank you for joining our live blog

15:30

We'll be back in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, on Sunday 15th January.

Edouard: We wanted to go far

15:20

Odsonne Edouard has been speaking after the game.

“It’s disappointing because we wanted to go far in this cup,” he told Palace TV after the match. “We take it seriously and to lose today is painful for each other.

“It was a good start, we started well and we had the chance to find the second goal and we didn’t. They managed to come back and score the second goal so it was difficult.

“We have to speak in training, take the truth and work hard to manage to come back to win games and take some points.”

Vieira on Southampton defeat

15:15

Patrick Vieira says a lack of cutting-edge in front of goal was the root of Palace’s defeat to Southampton.

The Eagles saw their 2022/23 FA Cup campaign conclude in the third round after goals from James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong cancelled out Odsonne Edouard’s early opener.

“The game looked a bit like the game against Tottenham,” Vieira said at his post-match press conference.

“We had some really good periods during the game, managed to score the first goal and had the opportunities to hurt them a little bit more. We didn’t take our chances.

“With the quality they have on set-pieces, they managed to score a goal, we lost a bit of momentum, they scored the goal in second-half – and we are out of the competition.

“Today we created opportunities and chances, but when you don’t score, you leave yourself open. Southampton worked hard to get the win, and congratulations to them.”

Vieira reiterated that he and his coaching staff will continue to strive to develop their players’ mentality in this regard.

“I see that at times we can play some really good football and create chances,” he noted. “The mindset has to be better, but to be better, we have to work on that.

“That will not happen in the next weeks or months, it’s a process that will take time. It’s up to me and the staff to show that taking chances is important in winning the game.

“Mmaturity is important. Experience is important. The work we are doing every day is important and me, the manager, and the staff are being more demanding on the players.

“If we keep demanding on the players, week after week, they will be where we want them to be.”

Full-time

90+5 mins

Palace's 22/23 FA Cup campaign ends in the third round with defeat to Southampton.

A frustrating result from a game which Vieira's side controlled for long periods, but the visitors won in two fortuitous moments.

Reaction to follow from Selhurst.

90+3 mins

Ayew takes it past three players and into the area, but can't find the room to get a shot away.

Then, Mateta is clattered as Bazunu beats him to a direct ball forwards and punches clear.

Time slipping away here...

90+1 mins

Mara is played in on goal for Southampton, but skews it wide under pressure from Andersen.

Additional time

90 mins

There will be FIVE minutes!

88 mins

It's brilliant from Zaha, a 'Zidane spin' on the left flank buying a free-kick from the trailing Walker-Peters near the corner flag.

Olise will deliver... it hits the wall and goes behind for a corner. Second chance... this one's hoofed clear by Salisu.

Close!

83 mins

Zaha continues to look the most likely to find Palace an equaliser, and goes close once more.

Eze feeds the No.11 on the edge of the area. He feints to shoot, chops inside his man and hits a rising left-footed effort which loops off a lunging defender... up, up, and just wide of the top corner.

Inches in it. Come on, Palace!

80 mins

Penalty appeal Palace!

Zaha beats Lyanco on the outside and pushes it past the visitors' No.4. The angle is tight as he races into the box, and the Palace man is off-balance - but there appears to be significant contact to knock him over before he can shoot.

The home fans rise to their feet in uproar - but nothing given.

79 mins

Southampton replace Edozie with Kyle Walker-Peters as they bid to run down the clock.

77 mins

Palace are pushing bodies forwards now in search of a necessary equaliser, but Southampton have stood firm, twice clearing from teasing Zaha deliveries.

Vieira has plenty of attacking resource on the pitch now - all that's required is that one opportunity...

Double substitution for Palace

73 mins

Two further changes from Patrick Vieira: Jeffrey Schlupp and Ebere Eze are on, as Ward and Hughes depart.

Schlupp at left-back, you'd anticipate, with Eze sitting behind the forwards.

Goal - Southampton

68 mins

It's another unfortunate one from a Palace perspective.

Andersen passes back to Guaita, but the goalkeeper is dispossessed by Armstrong, who rolls home into an empty net.

Good save Guaita

66 mins

Southampton have had a bright last five minutes and work Guaita for the first time in the second-half, a flicked header from Armstrong at the far post requiring smart reflexes to turn away by the Spaniard.

Olise attempts to break and is fouled by Caleta-Car - yellow-card.

Double substitution

64 mins

Vieira makes a double change for Palace: Luka Milivojevic and Jean-Philippe Mateta are on, Doucouré and Edouard come off.

61 mins

What a goal that would have been!

Palace have looked to work that diagonal ball in behind all afternoon, and this time, Olise hits a cross-field pass onto the boot of Zaha inside the box - but the No.11 volleys over, on the gallop and on his weaker foot. A tricky one.

Yellow card

58 mins

As blatant a booking as they come after Olise's clever feet take him past Perraud, who tugs his shirt to impede the Palace winger.

A chance for Olise to deliver him - a similar distance to Ward-Prowse's, if from the opposite flank.

The cross is high towards Andersen at the far post, but Bazunu rises to claim.

Chance!

53 mins

The game is beginning to open up again now, as Zaha continues to serve as Palace's greatest threat down the left flank.

The No.11 collects, squares up Lyanco and drives into the box, but his effort is well blocked by the Southampton defender.

It comes back to Olise on the corner of the penalty area, but his fierce low drive is held - at the second attempt - by Bazunu.

Kick-off

46 mins

We're back underway at Selhurst - come on Palace!

13:33

The two teams have returned to the field of play, and the second-half is moments away.

13:27

Enjoy some of the best images from the first half below...

01 / 04

Half-time

45+1 mins

By-and-large a positive display by Vieira's men inside the opening 45 minutes.

Palace were good value for the lead afforded to them when Edouard burst onto Zaha's pass to slot in after 13 minutes.

Ayew hit the bar moments later and Zaha himself also went close, but Southampton notched a fortuitous equaliser when Ward-Prowse's looping delivery crept inside the far post.

43 mins

A set-piece opportunity of our own as Olise prepares to whip a delivery towards the far post - but Aribo nods it away.

Palace recycle possession well and Doucoure tees up Olise to curl an in-swinger again. Southampton defender Salisu, back-pedalling, heads it narrowly wide of his own goal.

41 mins

The scoreline arguably does not reflect the pattern of play in this first half, but there's work to do once more for Vieira's men.

Doucoure is next to try his luck with a rasping effort from 25 yards - wide of the far post - before a diagonal pass narrowly evades Zaha at the far post.

Goal - Southampton

37 mins

It's Ward-Prowse with the equaliser.

The Southampton skipper's whipped set-piece delivery sails over the heads of everybody inside the box, bounces awkwardly for Guaita and just about creeps inside the far corner.

A scruffy one, but the visitors are level.

Yellow card

36 mins

Referee Darren Bond produces his yellow card for the first time this afternoon after our captain this afternoon clips Joe Aribo's heels.

Chance for Ward-Prowse to deliver from a deep position...

Good work by Guaita and Guéhi

33 mins

Our goalkeeper is tested for the first time this afternoon after Southampton win a free-kick wide on the left. Ward-Prowse whips a low effort towards Guaita's near post from a tight angle. The Spaniard gets two fists to the ball to confidently punch away.

Moments later and Southampton work it well down the same flank, Guéhi getting an important touch to Edozie's low delivery to take the ball away from Ché Adams.

31 mins

A decent opportunity opens up for Palace on the counter as Joachim Andersen steps in to cut out an attack on the edge of his own area, getting it forwards quickly to Edouard.

Zaha is in acres of space on his left-hand side, but the Frenchman's attempted pass is cut out by Caleta-Car.

29 mins

It's been a strong showing from Palace inside the opening half-an-hour.

Vieira's men have been confident on the ball, and well-organised off it - the attentions of Ward forcing Edozie into conceding a corner via a double ricochet.

Watch Edouard's opener

25 mins

The forward's well-worked goal can be seen below.

Off the woodwork!

23 mins

So close to a second!

It's another piercing run down the left from Zaha, who whips a bouncing ball across the six-yard area.

Ayew meets it on the slide and, as it catches his studs, the ball loops up and strikes the bar from merely yards out.

20 mins

That strike was a richly-deserved reward for Palace's bright early start in SE25.

The pace of the game has since settled slightly, but it's certainly the Eagles making more of the running inside the opening quarter of the game.

GOAL - EDOUARD!

13 mins

History repeats itself for the returning forward, who gives us a deserved lead against Southampton!

It's a snappy goal from back to front for Palace, Zaha receiving to feet in a central position and turning it forwards quickly for Edouard, who has the run on Caleta-Car.

Running into the box, the No.22's low strike across goal beats the outstretched leg of Bazunu - and we have the advantage!

Get in!

11 mins

So close from Zaha!

The winger is consistently getting the better of Perraud in these opening exchanges and once again manages to cut inside his opposite man.

His crisp low strike loops off an outstretched leg and beats both Bazunu - but also the crossbar. Just.

The resulting corner comes to nothing.

9 mins

First penalty appeal for Palace as Zaha sees his clipped cross appear to strike the arm of the sliding Duje Caleta-Car - but referee Darren Bond waves it away.

From the subsequent corner, Hughes chips it into the path of Jordan Ayew, who cuts inside and goes down under pressure from Romain Perraud. Nothing given.

Confident start from Palace!

Half-chance for Zaha

5 mins

And there is our first shot of the game!

Will Hughes picks up the ball in the middle of Southampton's half and feeds Zaha on the edge of the box.

The No.11 shimmies and throws a stepover in before letting fly, but Lyanco is well-placed to slide in and block his low strike.

3 mins

A cagey start from both teams at Selhurst Park, as a couple of wayward passes from both sets of defenders almost present the first chance of the game.

Vicente Guaita and Gavin Bazunu are both quick off their respective lines to stop them, however.

Kick-off

1 min

Adam Armstrong gets the game underway at Selhurst - COME ON PALACE!

12:27

Here come to the two teams... Palace in their iconic Red and Blue, Southampton in their teal change strip.

"I'm feelin' Glad All Over," rings around this iconic stadium - complete with claps and drum beats - and we're moments away from kick-off!

12:20

The two teams are lining up inside the tunnel and we're moments away from kick-off at Selhurst.

12:10

In terms of the form books, they're well on Palace's side ahead of today's match.

The Eagles would make it three straight wins against Southampton for the first time since 1965 with victory.

It may be the victory at St Mary’s last season that sticks in the mind of supporters, with Wilfried Zaha’s 92nd minute winner completing a turnaround and sparking bedlam in the away end.

12:00

Warm-ups are now well underway for both sides at Selhurst, and the atmosphere is building up nicely inside the ground.

Wilfried Zaha earns 'oohs' and a round of applause from the Holmesdale Road stand for an emphatic finish in the shooting drill.

FA Cup fever has returned to SE25!

11:50

More from the manager now, who stressed the importance of not underestimating Southampton today, despite their recent six consecutive league defeats.

“I think that is just the quality of the Premier League,” Vieira reasoned. “You look at how tight the league [table] is.

“That league table doesn’t reflect the quality of the games that they [Southampton] have been playing. For us, it is about having the right mindset to compete well and, of course, try to go into the next round.

“It feels like a Premier League game. It is the FA Cup but it’s going to be as difficult as a Premier League game. That is what we expect. We are not going to be surprised by the quality of Southampton.

“The biggest mistake we could make is to look at the table. I don’t think they [Southampton] will be there at the end of the competition. If we are not mentally prepared, it will be difficult.”

Read more from Vieira here.

11:40

Club legend Peter Taylor reveals the story of Palace’s unlikely run to the FA Cup semi-finals in the Crystal Palace v Southampton programme.

In an in-depth interview, he discusses the man-management of Malcolm Allison and Terry Venables, the key to becoming a successful coach, and even some eventful run-ins with Elton John and George Best.

“Every time I walked into his office I walked out feeling a better player,” Taylor says of Allison. “He gave me so much confidence and belief that I could be a really good player for him, and it was lovely.

“I know there are times when you have to give people a rollicking, and I'm sure he gave me a rollicking every now and then, but lots of times he made me feel 10 feet tall by telling me what I could do, what I should do and how to go for it.

“The first year I got there we got relegated at Cardiff. I cried in the changing room – I cried because we got relegated but I think I cried more for Malcolm. I felt so sorry for him because I thought he was such a good manager, and I didn’t think he deserved it.”

You can read the full feature interview with Taylor in the Southampton matchday programme now.

Also inside are features from Doc Brown on that patented FA Cup magic, messages from Patrick Vieira and Luka Milivojevic, and a look back at a particularly eventful clash with Southampton more than 50-years ago…

You can get your hands on the Southampton programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £2.50. Alternatively, you can read a digital version right now for £1.99 by clicking here.

Team news is in

11:30

Vieira has made two changes to his side to take on Southampton in the FA Cup third round, with Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard both starting.

Hughes comes into the side in place of Jeffrey Schlupp in midfield, with Edouard - whose last start was a match-winning turn against the same opposition - introduced for Ebere Eze.

Both Schlupp and Eze are named among the substitutes, while defender Tyrick Mitchell remains unavailable following his recent red card against Fulham.

As a result, an anticipated back four will comprise full-backs Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward and centre-backs Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi, protecting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Hughes and Cheick Doucoure are expected to anchor the midfield ahead of them, behind an expected attack of Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew and Edouard.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Doucouré, Hughes, Olise, Edouard, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Eze, Mateta, Schlupp, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon.

Southampton: Bazunu (GK), Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, A. Armstrong, Adams, Perraud, Salisu, Edozie.

Subs: Caballero (GK), Walker-Peters, Mara, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Lavia, Morgan, Finnigan.

11:20

Vieira’s starting XI and substitutes will be revealed in just 10 minutes’ time.

The manager hinted at his approach **during his pre-match press conference, saying: "When I look at the last couple of weeks that he had in training, he [Will Hughes] deserves to have a chance. Tomorrow he will be one of the players that can start the game.

“[Sam Johnstone] has had a couple of setbacks with injuries, but he’s been back in training with the team and he will be part of the squad tomorrow.

“Like always, I will put out a team that I really believe has a chance to win the game. I don’t use the game to please players. Our objective is to go to the next round.”

11:10

In case you missed the reveal, Ebere Eze’s finish from a smart training ground routine was named December’s Goal of the Month yesterday.

Picked out by Michael Olise on the edge of the penalty area, the No.10 swept home through a crowd of bodies against Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve – an effort supporters voted the best Palace strike of the month.

Check out his reaction to the news below.

Eze reacts to winning December Goal of the Month

11:00

The Eagles have arrived! Check out some early snaps from Selhurst...

01 / 04

Earlier this season...

10:50

It was as recently as Saturday 29th October that we last faced Southampton at Selhurst Park.

On that occasion, Vieira’s side secured a third straight home win through Odsonne Edouard’s poacher’s finish shortly before half-time.

The Eagles continued to create and warranted further goals for their overall performance, but showed their pragmatic side in closing out the second-half with assurance.

Relive the victory in our video player below.

Match Action: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton

Download your tickets

10:40

If you’re on your way to join us today at Selhurst, a reminder: supporters must download their ticket before arriving. Failure to do so will cause delays in entering the stadium.

This can be done by clicking the link in your confirmation email, or by logging into your ticket accounts and selecting 'Personal details' and 'Tickets'.

Downloading your ticket to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay is quick and easy and can be done in one of two ways:

  • Simply click the download link in the email named 'Your CPFC Digital Tickets' from boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk. This should have been received at the same time as your ticket confirmation.

OR

  • Login to your ticketing account here, click your name in the top-right of your screen and select 'PERSONAL DETAILS'. Then select 'TICKETS' in the left-hand side menu. From here you will be able to select your ticket and click download.

Welcome to Selhurst

10:30

Morning, Palace fans!

Little over 60 hours since we were last in action in SE25, Patrick Vieira’s men are back at Selhurst Park with an FA Cup third-round tie to look forward to.

This competition has provided some fantastic memories for the Eagles in recent times, of course: our run to the 2021/22 semi-finals included wins over Millwall, Hartlepool, Stoke and Everton.

Bottom-of-the-Premier-League Southampton are the opponents we face at the first hurdle this season – but as Vieira has reiterated, Nathan Jones’ side should not be underestimated.

Stay tuned for all the latest build-up, action and reaction from Selhurst today.

Related News

More News