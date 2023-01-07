Report and reaction: Palace slip to Southampton defeat

Thank you for joining our live blog

15:30

We'll be back in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, on Sunday 15th January.

Edouard: We wanted to go far

15:20

Odsonne Edouard has been speaking after the game.

“It’s disappointing because we wanted to go far in this cup,” he told Palace TV after the match. “We take it seriously and to lose today is painful for each other.

“It was a good start, we started well and we had the chance to find the second goal and we didn’t. They managed to come back and score the second goal so it was difficult.

“We have to speak in training, take the truth and work hard to manage to come back to win games and take some points.”

Vieira on Southampton defeat

15:15

Patrick Vieira says a lack of cutting-edge in front of goal was the root of Palace’s defeat to Southampton.

The Eagles saw their 2022/23 FA Cup campaign conclude in the third round after goals from James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong cancelled out Odsonne Edouard’s early opener.

“The game looked a bit like the game against Tottenham,” Vieira said at his post-match press conference.

“We had some really good periods during the game, managed to score the first goal and had the opportunities to hurt them a little bit more. We didn’t take our chances.

“With the quality they have on set-pieces, they managed to score a goal, we lost a bit of momentum, they scored the goal in second-half – and we are out of the competition.

“Today we created opportunities and chances, but when you don’t score, you leave yourself open. Southampton worked hard to get the win, and congratulations to them.”

Vieira reiterated that he and his coaching staff will continue to strive to develop their players’ mentality in this regard.

“I see that at times we can play some really good football and create chances,” he noted. “The mindset has to be better, but to be better, we have to work on that.

“That will not happen in the next weeks or months, it’s a process that will take time. It’s up to me and the staff to show that taking chances is important in winning the game.

“Mmaturity is important. Experience is important. The work we are doing every day is important and me, the manager, and the staff are being more demanding on the players.

“If we keep demanding on the players, week after week, they will be where we want them to be.”

Full-time

90+5 mins

Palace's 22/23 FA Cup campaign ends in the third round with defeat to Southampton.

A frustrating result from a game which Vieira's side controlled for long periods, but the visitors won in two fortuitous moments.

Reaction to follow from Selhurst.

90+3 mins

Ayew takes it past three players and into the area, but can't find the room to get a shot away.

Then, Mateta is clattered as Bazunu beats him to a direct ball forwards and punches clear.

Time slipping away here...

90+1 mins

Mara is played in on goal for Southampton, but skews it wide under pressure from Andersen.

Additional time

90 mins

There will be FIVE minutes!

88 mins

It's brilliant from Zaha, a 'Zidane spin' on the left flank buying a free-kick from the trailing Walker-Peters near the corner flag.

Olise will deliver... it hits the wall and goes behind for a corner. Second chance... this one's hoofed clear by Salisu.

Close!

83 mins

Zaha continues to look the most likely to find Palace an equaliser, and goes close once more.

Eze feeds the No.11 on the edge of the area. He feints to shoot, chops inside his man and hits a rising left-footed effort which loops off a lunging defender... up, up, and just wide of the top corner.

Inches in it. Come on, Palace!

80 mins

Penalty appeal Palace!

Zaha beats Lyanco on the outside and pushes it past the visitors' No.4. The angle is tight as he races into the box, and the Palace man is off-balance - but there appears to be significant contact to knock him over before he can shoot.

The home fans rise to their feet in uproar - but nothing given.

79 mins

Southampton replace Edozie with Kyle Walker-Peters as they bid to run down the clock.

77 mins

Palace are pushing bodies forwards now in search of a necessary equaliser, but Southampton have stood firm, twice clearing from teasing Zaha deliveries.

Vieira has plenty of attacking resource on the pitch now - all that's required is that one opportunity...

Double substitution for Palace

73 mins

Two further changes from Patrick Vieira: Jeffrey Schlupp and Ebere Eze are on, as Ward and Hughes depart.

Schlupp at left-back, you'd anticipate, with Eze sitting behind the forwards.

Goal - Southampton

68 mins

It's another unfortunate one from a Palace perspective.

Andersen passes back to Guaita, but the goalkeeper is dispossessed by Armstrong, who rolls home into an empty net.