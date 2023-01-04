Report and reaction: Palace slip to Spurs defeat at Selhurst

Summary:

Vieira names an unchanged XI from the side that beat Bournemouth.

Lloris denies Ayew with a strong right hand as Palace start with confidence.

Andersen is inches away with a superb long-range effort.

HT: Palace 0-0 Spurs

Kane gives Spurs the lead, nodding home from close range.

A powerfully accurate finish gives Kane and Spurs their second.

Doherty adds a third from close range.

Son fires home a fourth with the help of a deflection.

FT: Palace 0-4 Spurs

It was fitting that Palace started the new year by remembering those lost, and there were emotional tributes to ‘keeper John Jackson and musician Maxi Jazz before kick-off.

Vieira, keen to replicate the confident performance at Bournemouth, named an unchanged side, and it seemed to have the desired effect – the Eagles were the dominant side for the opening 45 minutes.

Wilfried Zaha was, as usual, at the centre of everything and it was his dancing feet that gave the hosts their clearest opening, skipping past three defenders and picking out Jordan Ayew with his back to goal. Ayew turned well and struck low and hard, but Lloris got down well to keep it out.

Palace had the momentum, and Joachim Andersen came close to breaking the deadlock in spectacular fashion, as his rasping left-footed effort flashed narrowly wide. Moments later Olise was through, but his shot was blocked in the nick of time.

After the restart Palace looked to continue in the same vein, with first Ayew and then Joel Ward trying their luck, but then came the suckerpunch.

It was a classic ‘one-two’ combination, as Harry Kane struck twice in five minutes to give Spurs a commanding lead. The first was a towering header at the far-post to turn in Ivan Perišić’s inviting ball in, the second a powerful, accurate strike into the bottom corner.

From then on Palace found it difficult to get back into the game, and try as they might they couldn’t stop Spurs extending their advantage. Doherty added a third from close range, while Son got the fourth – with the help of an enormous deflection off the boot of Marc Guéhi.

Palace tried to salvage a consolation and came close through Ayew and Zaha, but in the end a frustrating night was brought to a close and attention turned to the FA Cup on Saturday.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp (Mateta, 61), Olise (Edouard, 73), Eze (Hughes, 73), Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.

Spurs: Lloris (GK), Doherty (Emerson Royal, 77) Skipp (Sarr, 66), Højbjerg, Son, Kane, Gil (Sessegnon, 77) Perišić (White, 86), Dier, Romero, Lenglet (Davies, 86).

Subs: Forster (GK), Sanchez, Spence, Tanganga.