Report and reaction: Palace slip to Spurs defeat at Selhurst

Match reports
Crystal Palace
0
4
Tottenham Hotspur
Kane 48' 53'
Doherty 68'
Son Heung-Min 72'

A quick-fire second-half brace from Harry Kane sent Spurs on their way to three points at Selhurst Park, as Palace couldn’t convert their early dominance into goals – stay tuned for all the reaction below.

Summary:

  • Vieira names an unchanged XI from the side that beat Bournemouth.
  • Lloris denies Ayew with a strong right hand as Palace start with confidence.
  • Andersen is inches away with a superb long-range effort.
  • HT: Palace 0-0 Spurs
  • Kane gives Spurs the lead, nodding home from close range.
  • A powerfully accurate finish gives Kane and Spurs their second.
  • Doherty adds a third from close range.
  • Son fires home a fourth with the help of a deflection.
  • FT: Palace 0-4 Spurs

It was fitting that Palace started the new year by remembering those lost, and there were emotional tributes to ‘keeper John Jackson and musician Maxi Jazz before kick-off.

Vieira, keen to replicate the confident performance at Bournemouth, named an unchanged side, and it seemed to have the desired effect – the Eagles were the dominant side for the opening 45 minutes.

Wilfried Zaha was, as usual, at the centre of everything and it was his dancing feet that gave the hosts their clearest opening, skipping past three defenders and picking out Jordan Ayew with his back to goal. Ayew turned well and struck low and hard, but Lloris got down well to keep it out.

Palace had the momentum, and Joachim Andersen came close to breaking the deadlock in spectacular fashion, as his rasping left-footed effort flashed narrowly wide. Moments later Olise was through, but his shot was blocked in the nick of time.

After the restart Palace looked to continue in the same vein, with first Ayew and then Joel Ward trying their luck, but then came the suckerpunch.

It was a classic ‘one-two’ combination, as Harry Kane struck twice in five minutes to give Spurs a commanding lead. The first was a towering header at the far-post to turn in Ivan Perišić’s inviting ball in, the second a powerful, accurate strike into the bottom corner.

From then on Palace found it difficult to get back into the game, and try as they might they couldn’t stop Spurs extending their advantage. Doherty added a third from close range, while Son got the fourth – with the help of an enormous deflection off the boot of Marc Guéhi.

Palace tried to salvage a consolation and came close through Ayew and Zaha, but in the end a frustrating night was brought to a close and attention turned to the FA Cup on Saturday.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp (Mateta, 61), Olise (Edouard, 73), Eze (Hughes, 73), Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.

Spurs: Lloris (GK), Doherty (Emerson Royal, 77) Skipp (Sarr, 66), Højbjerg, Son, Kane, Gil (Sessegnon, 77) Perišić (White, 86), Dier, Romero, Lenglet (Davies, 86).

Subs: Forster (GK), Sanchez, Spence, Tanganga.

Good night

23:00

That’s that for this evening – next up for Crystal Palace: Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

We’ll see you then.

Vieira reacts to Spurs loss

22:45

Vieira has been speaking to the media after the game, with some encouragement being drawn from the nature of the overall display.

Despite having the better of much of the first half and a considerable number of chances in the second – enjoying more shots and touches in the opposition box than their visitors – Palace found themselves on the wrong end of four second-half goals from Spurs.

“It was a tough night,” Vieira told Sky Sports. “To concede four goals, I think that doesn’t reflect the quality of the game we played today.

“I think we deserved more, especially in the first half with those situations and chances we created, and of course, when they scored that first goal, it became really difficult for us

“When those [Tottenham] players have a little bit of space, they can hurt any team. The way they managed the game and the way they managed the difficult period they had showed a huge difference between the two teams.

“Their [greater] experience was a massive factor in the game today.”

The likes of Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise all came close for Palace on numerous occasions throughout the 90 minutes, but no breakthrough could be found as Spurs showed a sharper edge in front of goal.

“I think we had situations,” Vieira continued. “I think we weren’t clinical enough.

“We didn’t take our chances well enough. We had a couple of [possible] passes to put players in a better position to score. I think our final ball in the last third wasn’t clinical enough, and [Hugo] Lloris made some important saves.

“To me, we were brave, we showed quality and at the same time, the fact that we conceded four goals shows that there are a lot of things we need to improve.

“We have young players in the squad in our team and that kind of game has to be managed better. The experience will allow them to be strong and to score those goals in periods where they are dominant.

“I believe the 4-0 is hard for us, for my players, and for the club, but we still have a lot to take from it.”

Ward: Palace punished in the second-half

22:15

Joel Ward displayed his disappointment that Crystal Palace couldn’t build on a positive first-half performance at Selhurst Park as a second-half flurry saw Tottenham Hotspur emerge with three points.

“That happens when you get punished by a top side,” Ward said after the game. “The quality they possess, they took their chances when they arose.

“First-half we went toe-to-toe with them and created some chances but second-half they came away with the win, got their chances, took them and took them well.”

Palace dominated a positive first-half, but couldn’t capitalise on their momentum and Spurs hit back after the break.

“There was no reason why we couldn’t have gone on [and won the game],” Ward said. “For one reason or another it didn’t quite go our way this evening, but we dust ourselves down and go again.

“It’s disappointing to have the two games we have had at home, but we have to come back strong and keep going in the right direction.

“You just give them half a chance and it’s in the back of the net – we’ve seen that for years and years with the quality that they have. Any striker in the Premier League is going to punish you if you give them the opportunity, so obviously it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

“I don’t think the game reflected the scoreline, but that’s football. You look at the scoreline, and as a group we have to do better to nullify their threats, to stay solid and to tighten up and shut up shop so the scoreline doesn’t look like that.”

Full-time

90+4 mins

The final whistle draws a frustrating evening to a close.

Palace started with such promise and perhaps should have been ahead before half-time, but Spurs took control after the restart through Kane’s quick-fire double and never looked back.

Reaction to follow.

90+1 mins

We are into three minutes of time added on.

88 mins

Free-kick for Spurs inside the Palace half is floated in towards Kane, but Hughes forces it behind for a corner.

The Holmesdale are in defiant voice.

Substitution

86 mins

Final changes for Spurs as Harvey White and Ben Davies are introduced. Off come Lenglet and Perišić.

Chance

82 mins

Palace’s best chance of the game?

It’s worked well between Edouard and Zaha, and the latter sees his effort from the angle blocked by Lloris.

Son adds Spurs' fourth via a deflection.
Son adds Spurs' fourth via a deflection.

80 mins

What an effort that is from Ayew!

He spins on the edge of the area and cuts across the ball, forcing Lloris into a finger-tip save to turn it behind for a corner.

Substitutions

77 mins

Conte’s turn to make a double chance, as Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon are introduced. Off come Doherty and Gil.

Substitutions

75 mins

Two more changes for Palace in the wake of that goal.

Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard are on for Olise and Eze.

GOAL

73 mins

Palace 0-4 Spurs (Son)

Somehow, it’s four. Palace’s performance doesn’t warrant this.

A long ball is brought down by Son on the turn, and his shot takes an enormous deflection off Marc Guéhi and into the bottom corner.

72 mins

There is fight in this Palace team yet.

Forward they come through Wilfried Zaha, who tries to wrong-foot Lloris by picking out the bottom corner, but it can’t curl enough to nestle inside the far-post.

GOAL

69 mins

Palace 0-3 Spurs (Doherty)

Spurs have three, and that could be game over.

It’s Son racing through and he tries to round Guaita, before attempting to pull back for Harry Kane. Instead it deflects back to Matt Doherty, who fires through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.

Substitution

66 mins

Conte makes his first change, with Oliver Skipp replaced by Pape Sarr.

65 mins

Ooh, a chance for Mateta as Eze loops a header back into the area and the striker is underneath it, but he can’t direct it goalwards.

63 mins

Olise tries the spectacular with a curling first-time effort from the edge of the area, but it’s narrowly wide.

Kane rises highest to give Spurs the lead.
Kane rises highest to give Spurs the lead.

Substitution

61 mins

Vieira makes his first chance of the evening, and it’s an attacking one: off comes Jeff Schlupp, replaced by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

57 mins

Palace are trying to regain a foothold in this game, but their need to attack has opened up the counter-attack for the visitors.

GOAL

53 mins

Palace 0-2 Spurs (Kane)

It’s two, and it’s a brilliant centre-forward’s goal.

Kane plays a one-two and picks it up in space in the area, taking one touch to steady himself and then another to pick out the bottom corner.

After all Palace’s dominance, they find themselves two goals down.

52 mins

That’s excellent from Ayew as Palace look to hit back, evading three or four challenges before pulling back for Doucouré to strike over the bar.

GOAL

48 mins

Palace 0-1 Spurs (Kane)

Spurs have the lead and it’s totally against the run of play.

It’s a classic Harry Kane goal, as he floats into space at the far post and meets Perisic’s delivery in the air, nodding home with Guaita stranded.

47 mins

It’s an action packed start to the second-half. At the other end, Doherty finds himself in acres of space at the far-post and shoots from the angle, but it’s high.

Chance

46 mins

Almost a goal straight from kick-off!

Ayew capitalises on a mistake from Romero and lets fly, but it’s blocked behind. Ward has an effort blocked from the resulting corner – it strikes a hand but the referee says no penalty.

Kick-off

46 mins

We're back underway - COME ON PALACE!

20:58

The players are back out and we are almost ready to get underway.

In the meantime, check out some of the best images from the first-half.

01 / 04

Half-time

45+1 mins

That draws a positive 45 minutes to a close. Palace grew into the game and created several very good chances, but couldn’t get their noses in front.

Can they push on in the second-half and find the opening goal – or will Spurs come out a changed side.

A big 15 minutes awaits for both Antonio Conte and Patrick Vieira.

Don’t go anywhere – the second-half is coming right up.

45 mins

We will have one minute of additional time.

Cristian Romero is down receiving treatment.

Yellow card

42 mins

Olivier Skipp is the first in the book this afternoon for a late challenge on Jordan Ayew.

37 mins

It’s not happening for Heung-min Son so far this evening.

He cuts inside and sees the run of Bryan Gil, but wildly mishits his cross and it’s out for a Palace goal-kick. He looks at his feet in bemusement.

33 mins

Palace are really on top now, and the crowd can sense it.

This time it’s Michael Olise who jinks his way into the penalty area, but his shot is deflected behind.

Chance

30 mins

Goodness me, Joachim Andersen – we didn’t know you had this in your locker!

The Danish centre-back picks up the ball in midfield and dances round the first challenge, before unleashing a rasping left-footed effort that beats Lloris but narrowly beats the near post.

Chance

27 mins

Oh, what a chance!

It’s created by the dancing feet of Wilfried Zaha, who skips inside two defenders and picks out Ayew with his back to goal. The Ghanaian turns well and fires low, but Lloris gets a strong hand to it to keep it out.

Jordan Ayew pursues Harry Kane.
Jordan Ayew pursues Harry Kane.

24 mins

This is better from Palace.

First they force the error to win a throw-in deep inside the Spurs half, before working it to Doucouré on the edge of the area. His shot is blocked, and then Olise fires high and wide.

22 mins

A half-chance for Palace, as Michael Olise manages to cut inside onto his left foot and curl an inviting ball towards the far-post. Zaha is waiting, but Doherty defended it well and did just enough to nudge him out of range.

20 mins

The Eagles are struggling to bring their attackers into the game, and Ebere Eze, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha in particular are yet to have a chance to run at the Spurs defenders.

Patrick Vieira is off his chair and patrolling the touchline, watching on with arms crossed.

17 mins

Spurs are growing into the game, and Palace are having to make do with large spells without the ball.

Bryan Gil seems to be their main outlet at the moment, rather than Kane – who is dropping deeper – and Son.

That's one way to stop Cheick Doucouré...
That's one way to stop Cheick Doucouré...

12 mins

Real chance for Spurs.

Kane spins and finds Doherty, who can attack the byline and dig out a dangerous looking ball – had Gil been two inches taller he would have nodded in at the post.

Instead it’s cleared, and an over-complicated corner routine comes to nothing.

8 mins

Things have settled down and now Spurs are enjoying the lion’s share of possession. Bryan Gil has an effort from distance that is deflected – for a moment it looks as if it may loop into a dangerous area, but Guaita tracks it all the way.

5 mins

That’s well worked from the hosts as Olise cuts in and tries to slip in Jordan Ayew, whose first touch is just a tad heavy. It may have been rolling its way through to Wilfried Zaha…

3 mins

Confident start for Palace this.

It’s the home side with the early possession as the knock it around the halfway line – but here come Spurs on the counter.

It’s Harry Kane – who else – pulling the strings, slipping in Bryan Gil on the break. His shot is blocked behind for a corner.

The set-piece is cleared.

Kick-off

1 min

We're underway at Selhurst - COME ON PALACE!

19:56

We will pause before kick-off to remember those members of the Palace family lost in 2022, including legendary goalkeeper John Jackson, as well as to pay tribute to the co-chairman of West Ham David Gold, who died today aged 80 following a short illness.

19:55

The players are in the tunnel and Selhurst is rocking - we're almost ready to get underway.

Here come the teams...

19:50

Before the team’s walk-out, there will be a special light display accompanied by a montage of three Faithless / Maxi Jazz tracks.

19:40

The warm-ups are well underway – Palace’s goalkeepers are warming up in shirts baring the name of late club legend John Jackson, who played over 300 games for the club and passed away last week aged 80.

01 / 06

19:30

Joel Ward has been speaking to the media before kick-off.

“I think it’s always nice to start well and start fast, so [a win] would be the ideal result for us coming into 2023,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough battle with the quality that Tottenham possess, but we – on the other hand – contain and have our own threats going forward as well, so what we want to do is nullify their threats and obviously impose ourselves on the game.

“When you don’t put in a performance that’s right [like against Fulham], you want to put it right as soon as possible, and tonight we’ve got the opportunity to do that.”

19:20

Jordan Ayew reflects on his part in one of football’s greatest dynasties and on playing on some of the biggest stages with his brother in the Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur programme.

In an in-depth interview, he discusses how his mother can barely watch some of his tensest games, how his journey from Ghana to a professional academy in France was a tough one – and which former teammate he would bring to Crystal Palace.

“My mum didn’t want me to stay there because she felt I was not ready, but my dad said: ‘Listen, just let him go for one or two years.’ She was not happy, because she wanted me to come back home. I went when I was 14 – and didn’t come back until I was 23!” Ayew remembers.

“It was a massive change. I was sad – honestly, after four months I called my mum and said: ‘I want to come home, I cannot do it.’ My dad said: ‘You are not coming home. You made a decision and you need to honour that decision.’”

You can read the full feature interview with Ayew in the Spurs matchday programme now.

Also inside are features on Palace and Spurs shared ‘Total Football’ heritage , the joy of a last-minute winner, updates from David Obou and Paddy McCarthy, and a message from Doc Brown about keeping the Faith.

You can get your hands on the Fulham programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50. You can also order programmes online for delivery straight to your door. You’ll need to do this at least three days before the game.

Alternatively, you can read a digital version right now for £1.99 by clicking here or below.

Gold, Junior Eagles Gold and International Members, and Season Ticket+ holders, get the digital programme sent direct to them at no extra charge – you can become a Member by clicking here!

19:10

You’ve seen the team, now get into the details. For all the latest form, insight and tactical analysis, read our in-depth Palace Preview by clicking HERE.

Team news

19:00

The lineups are in and Patrick Vieira has named an unchanged XI from the side that beat Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve.

Jordan Ayew spearheads the attack with Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise either side of him, while Ebere Eze starts in the No. 10 role.

Jeff Schlupp and Cheick Doucouré start alongside one another in central midfield, while Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi will be looking for a second successive clean sheet after their shut-out on the south coast.

Joel Ward fills in for the suspended Tyrick Mitchell at left-back, with Nathaniel Clyne on the opposite flank; Vicente Guaita starts in goal.

There are plenty of options from the bench, with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard and Malcolm Ebiowei among the substitutes, while James Tomkins returns to the squad after serving his suspension.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald.

Spurs: Lloris (GK), Doherty, Skipp, Højbjerg, Son, Kane, Gil, Perišić, Dier, Romero, Lenglet.

Subs: Forster (GK), Sanchez, Emerson Royal, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Davies, White.

18:50

Team news is just ten minutes away…

Vieira on Kane, Conte and more

18:40

The manager says his players are ready to compete with a Antonio Conte’s hard-working Tottenham Hotspur side, but that he will be focusing on improvement from his own Crystal Palace side.

“Conte’s team are always ready to compete,” Vieira said at his pre-match press conference. “The team is working hard and fighting until the end.

“So many times they get back in the second-half and win games. We know what to expect and we need to perform. This is a team that fights and tries to be in the Champions League spots, so we will have to be at our best to get something from the game – but we will be ready to compete.

“If we only put our concentration on Harry Kane it will be a massive mistake, because there are so many good players around him who can provide the quality ball for him to finish.

“Again, the team performance will be the main focus for us.”

Vieira previews the visit of Spurs

After a return to form against Bournemouth, Vieira now wants his side to maintain their high level into the busy January schedule.

“We just try to be consistent – we weren’t the worst team after Fulham and we aren’t the best team [after Bournemouth],” he said. “We have to challenge the players, but we have to keep the consistency on the discipline we showed, how well we worked together, how we don’t create the space for the opposition to hurt us.

“We have to keep working and believing in ourselves, and then try to be consistent.

“That is the most difficult thing to be: to be competitive and keep going game after game. But I always believe in the players and try to reinforce those messages.

“We are always going to try to raise our level and our quality. The benchmark is high regarding what we want to achieve.

“There are still some things we can improve: when we win the ball I think [with] the quality we have up front we can be more dangerous, and if we manage to improve that side and keep what we have been doing [against Bournemouth] I think we will be a good side.”

18:30

The lads have arrived…

01 / 04

Last season...

18:20

The same fixture last season was one of the very best in Palace’s recent history, not just in terms of result, but also performance. The Eagles hassled and harried Spurs for 90 minutes as they secured a first victory of the Patrick Vieira era, with Odsonne Edouard scoring twice on his debut – including 28 seconds after coming on.

Match Action: Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

18:10

The celebrations on the touchline as Ebere Eze smashed home Palace’s second in the first-half at Bournemouth just went to show how important victory was for Patrick Vieira and his staff. After disappointment against Fulham, the Eagles bounced straight back with a commanding performance on the south coast.

“It was a relief for the people who doubted us, the team and the players,” Vieira said after the game. I always said I knew my players, I know how well they can play. Today was a good performance.

“It is important for me and everyone at the football club to trust the players we have. Especially when you have a young group of players, and players who are new in the Premier League, there will be some ups and downs.”

It has been a less than ideal return to action for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, who followed up a dramatic draw with Brentford on Boxing Day with defeat at home to Aston Villa. It means Spurs have won just one of their last five in all competitions, and only two of their last seven in the Premier League.

They remain five points off Manchester United in the Champions League places, but will be determined to return to winning ways in south London.

Welcome to Selhurst

18:00

We’re back in south London – and for the first time in 2023, Palace are in action.

Tottenham Hotspur have made the journey down from north of the river this evening, with Antonio Conte, Harry Kane and co. looking to bolster their hunt for the Champions League places.

Can Palace reproduce the performance that saw them claim all three points on New Year’s Eve?

Stay tuned for all the build-up, action and reaction from SE25.

