Build-up: Palace set for crucial Elland Road encounter

12:30

Despite an excellent start to his second spell in charge of the side, Roy Hodgson says Palace must approach every game with the same urgency and determination to secure three points.

“You can have a very good week of training and be very happy with people, but then the match begins and it doesn’t work out at all,” he explained. “We will find that happen a few times I’m certain, and that will test us.

“It will test the ability of the players to accept that we are in a very delicate situation. Winning one game hasn’t made it clear that we are no longer relegation candidates. We are.