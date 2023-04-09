Build-up: Palace set for crucial Elland Road encounter

Refresh this page periodically for all the latest build-up from Elland Road.
Crystal Palace are taking on Leeds United at Elland Road (14:00 KO) - follow all the build-up below!
Despite an excellent start to his second spell in charge of the side, Roy Hodgson says Palace must approach every game with the same urgency and determination to secure three points.
“You can have a very good week of training and be very happy with people, but then the match begins and it doesn’t work out at all,” he explained. “We will find that happen a few times I’m certain, and that will test us.
“It will test the ability of the players to accept that we are in a very delicate situation. Winning one game hasn’t made it clear that we are no longer relegation candidates. We are.
“It was great to get that win. It was a vibrant win and we were delighted, but we mustn’t think we have cracked it. We’ve cracked nothing. We need a lot more points. The attitude going into this next game has to be exactly the same.
“[Leeds] are going to be really up for the game. They are going to be as motivated and as anxious to win the game as we are, so what are we going to produce on the field to make sure we end the game coming off it as winners and not them?
“That will very much be the case with all the games we play. I can’t see one game where that won’t be the case between now and the end of the season.”
Marc Guéhi says Roy Hodgson reminding the squad of their abilities as footballers has given them the confidence boost required to start picking up positive results once again.
“He’s been really good, and really good with me,” Guéhi said of the manager. “He is someone I respect highly, not just for his work here at Palace but for his career throughout football.
“His staff who have come in have been fantastic with the players, and have given the team that confidence. It is something to remind ourselves that we are good players, that we can win games and carry on.
“A few tweaks have been made, but I think he has just given players that belief in themselves, in the team, in the individuals and in what he says – and how we execute things in his game.”
That belief shone through against Leicester City, as Palace secured a late victory in stoppage time. Guéhi hopes it can help them approach a difficult game at Elland Road with the same confidence.
“Training has been good – they have been intense sessions,” he says. “The win gave everybody confidence – the players needed that as a team. Since the manager came in he has helped us rebuild that.
“It is definitely something we can try to move forward with. It was an amazing scene, an amazing atmosphere in the stadium. You could feel the support we had during the game from our fans.
“We felt that [belief] in the team. Obviously it is difficult when you are in that type of run we were in, but the players never lost belief. We always believed in each other. Spirits are high around the place, there are really good people around the club so all focus is on the next game and making sure that is a win.
“Every team is tough to play against in this league. Going to Leeds is a difficult game, we know. Every game is difficult, but I think we just focus on ourselves, focus on making sure we execute a game plan in each game.”
Ebere Eze was the hero at Selhurst Park when the two sides last met in October as his late strike saw Palace come from behind to beat Leeds, with Odsonne Edouard having netted the equaliser before the break.
It was an element of revenge for the Eagles who had gone three straight games without scoring against Leeds – Palace’s last victory at Elland Road came 2006, with Jobi McAnuff scoring the only goal.
Welcome to Leeds
It’s a trip to the north-west for Roy Hodgson’s men as the Eagles look to make it back-to-back Premier League wins in Yorkshire.
Palace’s last victory here was more than 15 years ago, but they are flying high after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s late winner against Leicester last time out and can take a huge step towards survival with three points today.
Stay tuned for all the latest build-up, action and reaction!