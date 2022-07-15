Liverpool defeat for Palace in first match of pre-season tour

Vieira: Game was a step forward

Patrick Vieira says that the pre-season outing against Liverpool constituted a real step forward despite ending in defeat, as Palace played to a sell-out crowd in Singapore.

“This is a team that in the last five or six years are fighting to win the Champions League and the Premier League,” he said in his post-match press conference. “We knew how challenging this would be.

“But I’m pleased because this was a game that allowed us to take a step forward from the last game we had. We are getting better physically. There are still things to work on but I think we took a step forward.

“We are never happy to concede goals when we play football matches. But on the other side, look at the quality of the Liverpool squad. We are not surprised at all.

“Overall I think it is a step forwards for us regarding where we want to be when the first game of the season will come.”

Vieira made special mention for the Palace fans at the National Stadium in Singapore.

“It is something quite new for us as a football club,” he said. “To come here and to have pre-season and to play against one of the best teams in Europe is always good.

“Even if we are [from] Crystal Palace, we still have support around the world. It is good for us to come around and understand that the Premier League is followed worldwide, and we have fans.

“It’s always good to have our players spend time here for a couple of days. We went to different places and this is interesting for us as a football club.”

Reaction from the captain

15:46

Luka Milivojevic has been speaking to the media after the game.

“It was a good game of pre-season,” he said. “In the end we lost, but the most important thing is that we had a good, intensive game with a lot of running, and with a lot of moments to try something.

“In the end, these kinds of games the result is never the priority. We have two more to play in this tour, and we’re looking forward to that.

“We took many young kids to come with us, and I think for them this one is a great experience. To play against one of the biggest clubs in the world, and to show themselves that they are at this level of football.

“You always have to take positives from games, and I definitely take that one.”