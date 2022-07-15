Skip navigation
Liverpool defeat for Palace in first match of pre-season tour

Match reports

Crystal Palace were beaten by Liverpool in their first match of pre-season tour, as goals from Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah were enough to give Reds victory in Singapore.

Summary:

  • Palace start the better of the two sides, with Edouard and Rak-Sakyi threatening.
  • Guaita is forced into a smart save.
  • Henderson gives Liverpool the lead, sweeping home from the edge of the area.
  • Guaita is forced into reaction saves from Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain.
  • HT: Liverpool 1-0 Palace
  • Salah doubles Liverpool's lead shortly after half-time.
  • Ayew's volley is blocked behind.
  • Both managers make sweeping changes, and give opportunities to youth players.
  • FT: Liverpool 2-0 Palace

It was an incredible atmosphere for Palace to feature, and more than 50,000 fans crammed into the National Stadium to see the Premier League arrive in Singapore.

There may have been more Liverpool fans but it was the Eagles who made the early impression, pressing well and venturing forwards. Joachim Andersen had the first real chance of the game, his header stopped by Adrian.

Liverpool took the lead, however, and it was a captain’s goal from Jordan Henderson, who arrived late on the edge of the area and swept home from 18-yards-out.

The opener gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the impetus, and they threatened as half-time approached. Guaita was called into action first by Harvey Elliott and then by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and two fine reaction saves kept the deficit at one before half-time.

Liverpool made nine changes at half-time, and it was a newly introduced substitute that doubled their lead. Mo Salah jinked inside and onto his left foot, before forcing a shot past Guaita and into the back of the net.

He was forced into a save shortly after, as Darwin Nunez latched onto Salah’s ball and struck at goal.

Palace had opportunities, and Jordan Ayew’s goalbound volley was blocked behind.

Fans were treated to the sight of Malcolm Ebiowei in a Palace shirt for only the second time. There was also a real positive in the opportunities afforded to Academy prospects in the second-half, with Jadan Raymond, David Ozoh and Kaden Rodney among those to be introduced.

It finished in defeat for the Eagles, but a valuable run-out in front of a capacity crowd and a first 90 minutes completed on pre-season tour.

Get all the reaction or relive all the action below!

Vieira: Game was a step forward

Patrick Vieira says that the pre-season outing against Liverpool constituted a real step forward despite ending in defeat, as Palace played to a sell-out crowd in Singapore.

“This is a team that in the last five or six years are fighting to win the Champions League and the Premier League,” he said in his post-match press conference. “We knew how challenging this would be.

“But I’m pleased because this was a game that allowed us to take a step forward from the last game we had. We are getting better physically. There are still things to work on but I think we took a step forward.

“We are never happy to concede goals when we play football matches. But on the other side, look at the quality of the Liverpool squad. We are not surprised at all.

“Overall I think it is a step forwards for us regarding where we want to be when the first game of the season will come.”

Vieira made special mention for the Palace fans at the National Stadium in Singapore.

“It is something quite new for us as a football club,” he said. “To come here and to have pre-season and to play against one of the best teams in Europe is always good.

“Even if we are [from] Crystal Palace, we still have support around the world. It is good for us to come around and understand that the Premier League is followed worldwide, and we have fans.

“It’s always good to have our players spend time here for a couple of days. We went to different places and this is interesting for us as a football club.”

Reaction from the captain

15:46

Luka Milivojevic has been speaking to the media after the game.

“It was a good game of pre-season,” he said. “In the end we lost, but the most important thing is that we had a good, intensive game with a lot of running, and with a lot of moments to try something.

“In the end, these kinds of games the result is never the priority. We have two more to play in this tour, and we’re looking forward to that.

“We took many young kids to come with us, and I think for them this one is a great experience. To play against one of the biggest clubs in the world, and to show themselves that they are at this level of football.

“You always have to take positives from games, and I definitely take that one.”

15:40

What a night for him...

Full-time

FT: Liverpool 2-0 Palace

That’s full-time – a good run-out for Palace with plenty of opportunities for the youngsters to impress.

Goals from Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah mean a first match of pre-season tour ends in defeat.

89 mins

There is an audible murmur around the ground as the crowd get their first glimpse of Adaramola's lightening pace.

There will be three added minutes.

86 mins

Kaden Rodney is looking impressive on the ball, and Jadan Raymond is beginning to make things happen.

Vieira paces his technical area looking on.

81 mins

The changes have taken some of the momentum out of the game, but Palace are enjoying a spell in possession and look threatening coming forwards.

The Palace fans are certainly making themselves heard - they may be outnumbered, but they certainly aren't being outsung.

78 mins

Klopp makes another set of sweeping changes.

Off: Fabinho, Thiago, Nunez, Robertson, Van Dijk, Keita, Alexander-Arnold, Davies, Van Den Berg,

On: Bobby Clark, James Norris, Stefan Bajcetic, Fabian Mrozek, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Luke Chambers, Isaac Mabaya, Tyler Morton.

75 mins

The attendance is announced as 50,217 - what briliant support.

'You're only here for the Palace' sing the fans in red and blue.

Substition

74 mins

Five more changes for Palace, and so every outfield player has now been replaced.

Mateta, Rak-Sakyi, Clyne, Edouard and Mitchell are withdrawn

Rob Street, Cardo Siddik, David Ozoh, Kaden Rodney and Scott Banks come on – what a special night for them, regardless of the result.

Great save!

68 mins

Fabio Carvalho is making an impression, and he cuts inside onto his right foot and unleashes a dangerous effort towards the bottom corner. Guaita gets down well and stops it.

From the resulting corner Van Dijk is first to the ball but he heads straight at the 'keeper, who holds.

64 mins

Here come the changes, and Vieira makes five substitutions.

Andersen, Ayew, Milivojevic, Phillips and Ward make way.

Ebiowei, Adaramola, Boateng, Raymond and O'Brien replace them.

62 mins

It's cleared, and still no changes.

Palace are pressing higher, however, and Liverpool are having to work harder to play out from the back.

61 mins

Palace look set to make their first changes, with Malcolm Ebiowei, Tayo Adaramola and Malachi Boateng stripped and ready to come on.

Play continues, and the Eagles have a corner.

56 mins

Alexander-Arnold ventures forwards, but his shot is held by Guaita. Moments later Liverpool get Darwin Nunez in behind, but Andersen forces him wide and his shot is easily saved.

Chance!

51 mins

Palace break forward well, and a deep cross finds Ayew unmarked at the far post. He brings the ball down and volleys goalwards, but the defender gets back in time to block behind.

The resulting corner is dealt with.

48 mins

Guaita stops it becoming 3-0. It’s Salah who creates the opportunity, getting in on the left and pulling back to the onrushing Darwin Nunez, but the Spaniard saves well.

46 mins

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Palace (Salah)

Almost straight from kick-off, Liverpool double their lead. It's the newly introduced Mohammed Salah, who jinks inside onto his left foot and squeezes a shot past Guaita.

Back underway...

45 mins

The players are back out and we're underway again. Plenty of changes for Liverpool - nine in fact.

Off come Clarkson, Henderson, Elliott, Matip, Firmino, Milner, Tsimikas, Konate and Diaz.

On come Carvalho, Fabinho, Keita, Van Den Berg, Nunez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk and Salah.

Half-time

14:28

Check out some of the best shots from that first-half.

01 / 06

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Palace

The whistle goes and Jordan Henderson’s goal is all that separates the sides.

Palace started the better of the two teams and were causing Liverpool real problems, but since the goal Jurgen Klopp’s side have been on top.

Plenty of changes are expected in the second-half – can the Eagles get back into this one?

Substitution

42 mins

He can't continue, and walks down the tunnel grimmacing. Leighton Clarkson replaces him.

41 mins

Another chance for Liverpool, and Guaita is called into action again. This time it’s Oxlade-Chamberlain who brings a wonderful through-ball into his stride and strikes at goal, but the Palace ‘keeper blocks well.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is hurt, however, and is down receiving treatment.

CHANCE!

37 mins

Palace go straight up the other end and have their best chance of the match so far.

Mateta shows real strength to leave Konate on the deck, and the ball bounces up for him, but his volley is far too high.

36 mins

It should be 2-0.

Liverpool work it well on the break, and Harvey Elliott is through on goal with the ball bouncing before him.

With 50,000 expecting the net to bulge, he slices across his volley in incongruous fashion and it skews wide, leaving the teenager in a heap on the floor.

32 mins

Henderson steal in in midfield and Liverpool break forwards, working the ball out to the right. The cross comes in, but it’s well defended.

Liverpool have sent an entire new XI of substitutes to warm up, so we could be seeing some big changes soon – including that of Mo Salah. As of now they’re going through their stretching routines, but the sheer number of replacements is causing traffic jams by the cones.

30 mins

Mateta drops deep and wins Palace a free-kick. It's taken quickly, and the Frenchman is chased by two defenders as he advances on goal. Palace keep possession of the ball, but they are forced back to Joachim Andersen in defence.

28 mins

A Mexican wave makes its way around the stadium - we'll leave our personal feelings about Mexican waves at the door on this occasion.

Palace have a corner, but the deep cross from Luka Milivojevic is cleared.

25 mins

The Eagles are in down the right-hand side, and a dangerous looking cross is played in towards Odsonne Edouard at the far post. Adrian comes rushing out and snatches it in mid-air.

23 mins

'We've got super Pat Vieira' can be heard from the Palace end.

Liverpool come forward again and look to slip in Diaz, but Guaita races out to smother the ball.

What a save!

21 mins

Vicente Guaita, take a bow. Firmino is unmarked at the far post after a rapid Liverpool counter attack, and looks set to nod home – but Guaita scrambles across his line to get his body in the way and prevent an almost certain second.

19 mins

Mitchell picks out Mateta with a dangerous through ball, and he races towards goal before being challenged by Matip. It results in a throw-in high up the field, but Palace can’t keep the ball and Liverpool have it back.

15 mins

Liverpool have settled into a nice rhythm now, and it’s Palace’s turn to sit back and defend.

GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Palace (Henderson)

13 mins

It's been all Palace so far, but Liverpool take the lead.

The goal is a good one, with Harvey Elliott getting to the byline and pulling back for the late-arriving Jordan Henderson, who provides a captain's finish to pick out the corner.

11 mins

Liverpool have a first corner, but it comes to nothing.

CHANCE!

9 mins

Great save! Andersen rises highest to nod towards the bottom corner, but Adrian is equal to it.

Palace will it straight back and win another free-kick. The cross is tame, but Liverpool can't clear and Rak-Sakyi tries to force his way into the area, before being dispossessed.

8 mins

Palace look really dangerous coming forward, with Rak-Sakyi making driving runs through the midfield from the No. 8 position. He picks out Ayew who is fouled.

Free-kick on the edge of the box for the Eagles.

3 mins

It could be a busy night for Tyrick Mitchell. Harvey Elliott gets forward twice, but the Palcae man is assured and snuffs out any danger.

1 min

It's the Eagles with the first foray forwards, as Milivojevic picks out Edouard to run at the Liverpool back-four. He goes past one, but is eventually crowded out.

Good start...

Kick-off

13:35

And we're underway. Palace pressing high early on.

13:30

Here come the teams. Palace in their new white away kit, Liverpool in all red.

What a night for Killian Phillips and Jes Rak-Sakyi in central midfield...

13:25

The teams are in the tunnel, pyrotechnics are popping and the noise level has gone up about ten-fold - here we go...

13:15

Behind the scenes...

13:00

The players are out to warm-up, and kick-off isn't far away.

How are we feeling for this one, Eagles? Remember, you can get involved on social media and follow all the action right here.

12:45

How do you prepare to take on Liverpool in front of 50,000 fans in Singapore?

Well, Palace took in the beautiful Gardens by the Bay for a pre-match walk...

12:30

The boss has been speaking before the game.

“It’s been really good – it’s been a lovely stay so far,” he said. “People have been really welcoming the team and the facilities that we have had since arriving have been excellent.

“It’s challenging [coming on tour] but we have to deal with it – we adjust our training programme.

“We are in preparations. We know its going to be a long season, a really tough and difficult one. We have to get ready, prepare for the season well and to prepare the season playing against a team like Liverpool.

“We are looking forward to the game, and it will give me as a manager a lot of information about where we are tactically and physically.

“It is a really good challenge for a young team. We have some young players who never travelled outside England. We have to manage the time diff, the weather and we face a really good side.

“It will be a challenge for us and it’s really important that we are a better team than we were last week. We have to improve regardless of who is in front of us.”

Team news

12:05

The lineups are in, and Patrick Vieira has selected a mixture of youth and experience for his starting XI.

Jes Rak-Sakyi and Killian Phillips start together as No. 8s, with Luka Milivojevic alongside them.

New signing Malcolm Ebiowei is on the bench.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Phillips, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Rodney, Quick, O'Brien, Siddik, Adaramola, M. Boateng, Raymond, Ozoh, Banks, Ebiowei, Street, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi.

Liverpool: Adrian (GK), Konate, Milner, Firmino, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Matip.

Subs: Mrozek, Davies, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Williams, Phillips, Clark, Mabaya, Clarkson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Den Berg, Norris, Morton, Chambers.

11:45

It's fair to say this stadium is a looker...

01 / 03

11:15

Before kick-off, catch up on all the latest goings on from Tour 2022 with the 'Tour Daily' Palace Podcast.

Hear Patrick Vieira's take on the pre-season clash, Shaun Derry on a special event at the British High Commission and Luka Milivojevic and Joachim Andersen visiting local fans.

Listen below, or by clicking HERE.

Matchday

11:00 BST

It's finally here - kick-off is just a few hours away and Palace are ready to take on Liverpool at the Singapore National Stadium.

A crowd of more than 50,000 is expected to see this all-Premier League clash, so make sure you're following all the action via the live blog, as well as on Twitter and Instagram.

Come on Palace!

