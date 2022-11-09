Palace's League Cup run ends on penalties

Johnstone: It wasn't our night

22:50

Sam Johnstone says he was pleased to keep a clean sheet at St James’ Park, but that luck was not on Palace’s side as they were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties.

“We dug in and we played a good Newcastle team,” he said after the game. “We kept a clean sheet. In the first-half we had better chances, then it went to pens and it wasn’t our night.

“It was great to get a game tonight, and I’m sure the other lads felt the same. We took it seriously and we wanted to progress and do well. We did well and then once it goes to penalties it’s 50-50.

“It’s nice to be on the pitch in a good stadium against a good team. A few saves and a penalty save, and unfortunately it wasn’t our night in the penalty shoot-out.

“As ever, goalies do their homework. We did ours and apart from Chris Wood’s penalty, I went the right way every time. There were some good penalties – Kieran Trippier’s and Joelinton’s – and that’s all we can do.

“It just wasn’t our night on penalties.”

Vieira: Defeat difficult to accept

22:30

The manager has been speaking to the media after the game.

“It’s a tough one,” he said in his post-match press conference. “When you lose a cup game it is not easy and of course it is difficult to accept, but we are out of the cup and we have to head back home.

“When after 90 minutes it is 0-0 and it is a penalty shoot-out, the difference is of course the experience, the calmness of the players. It’s about [Newcastle] making those five changes that can have an impact on the penalties as well.

“The positives is [that] we have a really clear identity about the way we want to play the game, regardless of the players on the field. Today we showed quality at times.

“I’m pleased because there are a couple of players who didn’t play a lot and today I think they played fantastically well. Look at Sam [Johnstone] in goal, [James] Tomkins, look at Luka [Milivojevic] and Will [Hughes] in the midfield.

“I’m really pleased with the effect they had on the game today. Of course it’s a difficult place to come, but managing not to concede a goal and to perform like that, I’m pleased with what we showed today.”

Vieira reserved a special mention for the Palace fans who made the long journey to the north-east, amidst difficult travel conditions.

“It’s fantastic – we are in the middle of the week and they travel far away to support the team,” he said. “This is one of the reasons that we wanted to do so well.

“It is a difficult place for the fans to come and that’s why we spent a bit of time over there to thank them for making the trip to Newcastle.”

Newcastle win on penalties

Newcastle 3-2 Palace (Ebiowei MISS)

Ebiowei up for Palace.

And Pope stops it. Harsh on Ebiowi, but Newcastle are through.

Newcastle 3-2 Palace (Bruno MISS)

Long run up.

AND HE’S PUT IT OVER THE CROSSBAR!

St James’ is stunned.

Newcastle 3-2 Palace (Mateta MISS)

Pope keeps it out, and Bruno can win it for Newcastle.

Newcastle 3-2 Palace (MISS)

JOHNSTONE SAVES!

PALACE ARE BACK IN IT!

Up comes JP Mateta for the Eagles.

Newcastle 3-2 Palace (Ward GOAL)

Joel Ward for Palace – great penalty. Tucks it away with the poise of a centre-forward.

Newcastle 3-1 Palace (Joelinton GOAL)

Joelinton next.

Johnstone gets a hand to it, but can’t keep it out!

Newcastle 2-1 Palace (Hughes GOAL)

YES.

Hughes tucks it away and Palace are on the board.

Newcastle 2-0 Palace (Trippier GOAL)

Trippier next up, and it’s powerfully struck into the corner – nothing Johnstone could do.

Pressure on Will Hughes who comes forward.

Newcastle 1-0 Palace (Milivojevic MISS)

Milivojevic is first up for Palace, met by a cacophony of boos.

It’s saved! Advantage to the hosts.

Newcastle 1-0 Palace (Wood GOAL)

Here we go.

Newcastle are first-up, and it’s Chris Wood. Johnstone bounces on his line.

It’s a good penalty, and they have the lead.

Full-time

90+3 mins

Is there time for one final attack?

Newcastle have a free-kick in the Palace half, and pour the bodies forwards – and Guimaraes fires wide.

And that’s it!

WE ARE HEADED TO PENALTIES.

Yellow card

90+2 mins

It’s cleared and Will Hughes takes a booking to prevent the counter-attack.

90+1 mins

We will have three minutes of stoppage time. Palace have a corner.

Can they...?

89 mins

Remember, we must have a winner tonight. If it stays goalless, we head straight to penalties

Mateta does well to win a free-kick on halfway, and he very slowly picks himself back up. More seconds tick away.

88 mins

I don’t know about you, but I’m just a bit tense.

Forward come the hosts through Trippier once again, and black and white shirts surround the Palace box. It’s cleared and the Eagles win the goal-kick, but the next wave of attack is coming.

Substitution

85 mins

Off comes Jonjo Shelvey, on comes Joe Willock. Newcastle now resembling something like their first-choice XI.

84 mins

Hughes tries his luck from distance but it’s straight at Nick Pope.

Chance

80 mins

Ooph, you expected the net to bulge there.

It’s almost an immediate impact as Almirón is played in behind, but Johnstone gets down well to save.

Newcastle corner is cleared.

Substitutions

78 mins

First changes for Palace as Jairo Riedewald and Malcolm Ebiowei come on for Olise and Ayew.

Newcastle make their fourth substitution as the man of the moment Miguel Almirón enters the fray.

76 mins

Dear me, that’s soft.

An inch-perfect ball is played across to Trippier, and across comes Mitchell to apply the pressure. Trippier falls over in a heap under minimal contact, and wins Newcastle the free-kick in an extremely dangerous area.

It’s a promising ball too, but in the end it’s scrambled away.

74 mins

Free-kick for Palace on the touchline, 30 yards out. Olise stands over it.

It’s a poor delivery and Newcastle can break away…

70 mins

The Newcastle changes have certainly increased the anticipation from the home fans, but Palace aren’t cowed and they come forward through Olise, who lays off for Clyne. His cross is towards Mateta but Pope comes out to claim.

Substitutions

65 mins

Eddie Howe has seen enough. He’s been forced to pull out the big guns.

On come Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães and Sven Botman, replacing Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff.

57 mins

Jordan Ayew is having a really good game: confident on the ball and strong in possession.

He brings Palace forwards again and it’s only half-cleared to Will Hughes on the edge of the area. He strikes well but a deflection takes the power off the shot and it’s an easy save for Pope.

Chance

54 mins

Newcastle’s first big chance of the evening.

Saint-Maximin does well to create space and curl a delicious ball into the area where Chris Wood is rising highest, but Guéhi does just enough to put him off and force it behind for a corner.

Johnstone is called into action from the set-piece, but the offside flag is up.

50 mins

Forward come Palace again and its three on three.

Ayew has support from Mateta and Olise but he decides to go alone and fires over the top. Vieira is not amused.

48 mins

Palace break forwards and Jordan Ayew is in full flow. Mateta points to where he wants the ball and Ayew tries to find him, but the defender intercepts well.

47 mins

Early corner for Newcastle after Tomkins back-pass is intercepted, but its wasted.

Kick-off

46 mins

We’re back underway – can Palace find a way through?

20:46

The teams are back out - who can grab the initative in the second-half?

20:35

An often scrappy evening at St James' but Palace have equipped themselves well. They started strongest and had the best chance of the game through Mateta, but Newcastle grew into it as half-time approached.

All to play for after the restart - don't go anywhere.