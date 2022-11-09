Live: Goalless at half-time at St James' Park

Refresh this page periodically for the latest action from St James' Park.
Palace are taking on Newcastle at St James' Park as they look to book their place in the fourth round of the League Cup - follow all the action in the live blog below!
20:35
An often scrappy evening at St James' but Palace have equipped themselves well. They started strongest and had the best chance of the game through Mateta, but Newcastle grew into it as half-time approached.
All to play for after the restart - don't go anywhere.
Half-time
45+1 mins
Into an additional minute of added time.
Patrick Vieira is incandescent that a free-kick isn’t given as Mitchell is felled, and his mood is darkened further as Newcastle win a free-kick of their own seconds later.
The ball is whipped into the box but cleared, and that draws the opening period to a close.
Yellow card
41 mins
Luka Milivojevic is booked for stopping a counter attack.
Scrappy end to an engaging first-half.
Yellow card
39 mins
Jordan Ayew is brought down on halfway and Elliot Anderson is booked.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="und" dir="ltr">🇫🇷💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEWCRY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEWCRY</a> <a href="https://t.co/ay9hLcQEzr">pic.twitter.com/ay9hLcQEzr</a></p>— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) <a href="https://twitter.com/CPFC/status/1590435611416006656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
35 mins
Saint-Maximin is through on goal and rounds Johnstone – St James’ holds its breath, but the offside flag is up before he can roll into an empty net.
No huge complaints from the Newcastle man.
33 mins
An ambitious effort from outside the area almost catches Johnstone out after a quick free-kick, but it sails narrowly wide.
30 mins
That’s woken up the Gallogate End.
Allan Saint-Maximin embarks on one of his trademark mazy runs and wins Newcastle a throw deep in the Palace half. They work it well to Elliot Anderson on the edge of the area, but his shot is tame and straight at Johnstone.
28 mins
The small section of Palace fans in the gods are making themselves heard.
“We’ve got super Pat Vieira” rings around St James’ Park.
Chance!
22 mins
Wow, Mateta is causing Newcastle some real trouble.
He finds space once again to turn and advance into the area, where he unleashes a powerful effort – but it stings the palms of Pope and heads behind. The corner is cleared.
15 mins
Newcastle have grown into the game and are starting to dominate possession, but Sam Johnstone hasn’t had a save to make.
Chance!
10 mins
Here come Palace again, and Mateta races across the halfway line and in on goal. He has support but tries the shot from a right angle and misses the target.
Promising start for the Eagles.
Chance!
8 mins
Palace have the first chance of the game as Mateta gets in behind. He’s forced wide but flashes a cross across the face of goal which is cleared behind for a corner.
Newcastle clear from the set-piece.
7 mins
Cagey opening for both sides as Saint-Maximin makes progress down the left, but is marshalled away from the danger area by Ward.
3 mins
It’s a strong start for Palace as Ayew attacks down the right and wins a corner, but it’s cleared.
Kick-off
1 min
We’re underway - COME ON PALACE!
19:40
Here come the players. Kick-off is just minutes away.
19:30
The lads are out and warming up - not long to go now...
Last time out
19:20
Much was made of Palace’s strong form at Selhurst Park, but Sunday afternoon provided an until-then-elusive result: an away win. The Eagles won at Oxford United in the previous round away, but when facing Premier League opposition luck had been against them.
Then up stepped Michael Olise, whose 94th-minute winner at the London Stadium sent the travelling fans into raptures and secured three points against West Ham United.
For their part, Newcastle United secured a sixth win in seven games with victory over Southampton, with in-form Miguel Almirón and Bruno Guimarães on the scoresheet.
19:10
You’ve seen the teams, now it’s time to get into the detail.
Fancy all the latest form, news and tactical analysis? Have a read of our in-depth match preview by clicking HERE.
The next generation
18:55
Patrick Vieira has named seven Academy prospects on the bench for game:
- Joe Whitworth
- Kofi Balmer
- Kaden Rodney
- Killian Phillips
- David Ozoh
- John-Kymani Gordon
- Adler Nascimento
From lifelong Palace fans to prolific goalscorers, get to know the next generation by clicking HERE.
Team news
18:45
Patrick Vieira has shuffled his pack with six changes, while seven Academy prospects make the substitutes bench.
Sam Johnstone starts in goal behind a five-man defensive unit, with James Tomkins replacing Joachim Andersen alongside Joel Ward and Marc Guéhi, flanked by Tyrick Mitchell and Nathaniel Clyne.
Will Hughes and Luka Milivojevic replace Cheick Doucouré and Jeff Schlupp in midfield, while Jean-Philippe Mateta comes in for Wilfried Zaha up-front. Jordan Ayew and Sunday’s hero Michael Olise start out wide.
Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Ward, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ayew, Olise, Mateta.
Subs: Whitworth (GK), Rodney, Balmer, Ozoh, Riedewald, Phillips, Gordon, Ebiowei, Nascimento.
Newcastle: Pope (GK), Manquillo, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Wood.
Subs: Karius (GK), Trippier, Botman, Schär, Lewis, Murphy, Almirón, Willock, Bruno Guimarães.
18:40
Team news is just five minutes away…
18:30
The stage is set...
Vieira: We must punish teams
18:20
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Patrick Vieira reiterated that his side must begin to capitalise when they have momentum during games.
“Of course, I'm really pleased with the performance we had against West Ham,” he said. “We played some really good football at times and it was a well deserved win I, would say.
“The performance always gives you more chance of winning football matches. At the same time, there are still parts of the game we need to improve.
“Look at the first 25 minutes before we conceded: we created chances, we had ball, we had possession, but didn’t score and when you are in a really good period of the game you have to take chances and that is something we have to improve.
“It’s something [that comes] with experience. Individually and collectively about how to manage those parts of the games.”
For Vieira’s full pre-match thoughts on Michael Olise, away performances and today’s opposition Newcastle United, watch the video or click HERE.
Here we go again…
18:10
Wednesday will mark Palace’s third visit to St James’ Park this calendar year, and it has proved a tough place to go for Patrick Vieira’s side.
The Eagles secured a creditable draw in September as stellar goalkeeping display from Vicente Guaita resulted in a clean sheet and an important point on the road.
There has to be a winner tonight, however, and we will be heading for penalties should the score remain level after 90 minutes.
Welcome to Newcastle
18:00
It seems like yesterday we were in the north-east, doesn't it?
Palace are back at St James' Park tonight searching for a place in the fourth round of the League Cup - but they face one of the country's in-form sides in Newcastle United, and in front of a raucous home crowd.
Stick with us for all the latest build-up, match action and reaction.