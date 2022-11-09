Live: Goalless at half-time at St James' Park

Chance!

22 mins

Wow, Mateta is causing Newcastle some real trouble.

He finds space once again to turn and advance into the area, where he unleashes a powerful effort – but it stings the palms of Pope and heads behind. The corner is cleared.

15 mins

Newcastle have grown into the game and are starting to dominate possession, but Sam Johnstone hasn’t had a save to make.

Chance!

10 mins

Here come Palace again, and Mateta races across the halfway line and in on goal. He has support but tries the shot from a right angle and misses the target.

Promising start for the Eagles.

Chance!

8 mins

Palace have the first chance of the game as Mateta gets in behind. He’s forced wide but flashes a cross across the face of goal which is cleared behind for a corner.

Newcastle clear from the set-piece.

7 mins

Cagey opening for both sides as Saint-Maximin makes progress down the left, but is marshalled away from the danger area by Ward.

3 mins

It’s a strong start for Palace as Ayew attacks down the right and wins a corner, but it’s cleared.

Kick-off

1 min

We’re underway - COME ON PALACE!

19:40

Here come the players. Kick-off is just minutes away.

19:30

The lads are out and warming up - not long to go now...