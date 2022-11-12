Reaction: Palace slip to defeat at Forest

Guéhi: We have to come back stronger

17:30

Marc Guéhi has been speaking to the media after the game.

“We came with a game plan,” he told Premier League Productions. “It was a continuation of the game plan we had at West Ham, but unfortunately today it didn’t happen for us.

“We had the opportunity to create more opportunities. We have to go back, refresh after the break and try again.

“You have to give credit to Nottingham Forest. They defended well in numbers and then hit us on the break. We have to go back and make sure we learn from this game and go again after the break.

“It’s been up and down [this season], challenging. This year is very tough, with a lot of tough teams in the Premier League. It’s important we refresh, get our minds ready for after the break and come back strong.”

Full-time

90+6 mins

It’s floated in but headed clear – and that’s it.

Defeat on the road for Palace.

90+5 mins

Free-kick, right on the edge of the area won by Zaha.

A final chance.

Olise stands over it.

90+3 mins

The Eagles are camped on the edge of the Forest box. Can they find a way through?

90+1 mins

It falls for Zaha at the far post, but his shot is blocked and appeals for handball are waved away.

A Forest player is down and requiring treatment.

90 mins

FIVE ADDED MINUTES.

Palace corner.

Substitutions

86 mins

Two more changes for Steve Cooper. On come Lewis O’Brien and Neco Williams for Lodi and Gibbs-White.

Substitution

85 mins

Final roll of the dice for Vieira as Odsonne Edouard replaces Doucouré.

83 mins

Into the final ten minutes as Palace search for an equaliser. Can they come up with a moment of inspiration?

Substitution

81 mins

Off comes Lingard and on comes Sam Surridge.

Substitutions

78 mins

More changes for Palace as they seek an equaliser.

On come Will Hughes and Malcolm Ebiowei, in place of Ebere Eze and Nathaniel Clyne.

77 mins

Lingard should have a brace.

This time he’s in behind and one-on-one with Guaita, but he dinks it over the crossbar. The flag was belatedly raised, but it was close.

Chance

74 mins

Lingard should have made it 2-0.

Gibbs-White’s ball in is laid off by Johnson, and the former-England man curls it wide from eight yards out.

Yellow card

73 mins

Guéhi prevents the counter-attack and earns himself a booking.

From the subsequent free-kick the ball falls for Worrall, who fires wide on the half-volley