Reaction: Palace slip to defeat at Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White’s second-half winner saw Palace slip to defeat at Nottingham Forest, as the hosts capitalised on Wilfried Zaha’s missed penalty in the final game before the World Cup break – follow all the reaction below.
Summary:
- Vieira names the same side that beat West Ham last Sunday.
- Zaha nearly puts Palace ahead two minutes in, but fires narrowly over.
- Forest come close through Johnson, as Lingard can’t make contact with his shot across the face of goal.
- Zaha does brilliantly to win a penalty, but misses the spot-kick.
- HT: Forest 0-0 Palace
- Gibbs-White bundles home from close range, given after a long VAR review.
- Lingard curls wide from eight yards out.
- Palace push for a late winner but to no avail.
- FT: Forest 1-0 Palace
Palace started excellently, bringing the ball forward with real vim and vigour and pressing Forest in possession. They were almost rewarded within 90 seconds as Wilfried Zaha won the ball back deep inside the Forest half and battled his way into the area, firing over the crossbar from close range.
Ebere Eze and Jordan Ayew had efforts on goal, and Zaha’s drilled delivery forced Dean Henderson into a diving save.
Forest were promising on the break, however, and Jesse Lingard was inches away from turning Brennan Johnson’s effort into an empty net.
Just before half-time Palace had their best opportunity to break the deadlock, as Zaha turned brilliantly to create space in the area before being brought down by Joe Worrall; it was as clear a penalty as you will see all season, but Zaha dragged the subsequent spot-kick wide.
It proved decisive after the restart, as the hosts took the lead. After Vicente Guaita had parried an initial effort, Morgan Gibbs-White tucked home. The flag was up straight away, but VAR intervened and the goal was given.
The Eagles pushed for an equaliser but it left them vulnerable on the break, and twice Lingard should have doubled Forest’s lead, curling wide from eight yards before dinking over the top one-on-one.
Palace pushed for a winner late on but found Forest’s resistance impossible to break down, and the full-time whistle meant a return to south London without points.
Nottingham Forest: Henderson (GK), Worrall, Gibbs-White (O’Brien, 86), Lingard (Surridge, 81), Johnson, Kouyaté (Colback, 71), Yates, Freuler, Aurier, Boly, Lodi (Williams, 86).
Subs not used: Hennessey (GK), Cook, Awoniyi, McKenna, Taylor.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne (Hughes, 78), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell (Ward, 58), Doucouré (Edouard, 85), Schlupp, Eze (Ebiowei, 78), Olise, Zaha, Ayew (Mateta, 58).
Subs not used: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Tomkins, Riedewald.
18:30
That's all from Nottingham on a frustrating afternoon for Palace.
Fulham await on Boxing Day after the World Cup break.
Vieira: We have to punish teams in good periods
18:00
Patrick Vieira says Palace’s failure to capitalise on their first-half dominance came back to haunt them as they succumbed to a Morgan Gibbs-White goal at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest.
“The performance went down [after half-time] but overall I think in the first-half we competed and we played some good football and then in the second-half we couldn’t create anything,” he explained.
“They made it really diff with the number of people they had behind the ball. We were a bit naive in the second-half. Away from home we should manage the game better, and if we don’t win that game we shouldn’t lose it.”
“The game overall reflects our season so far. We showed some good stuff but there is a lack of consistency, a lack of being aggressive in both boxes. In a good period of the game we didn’t score that goal, because if we score that goal it would be completely different.”
Despite the result, Vieira hoped that these experiences will be beneficial for his young squad in the future.
“It is frustrating but on the other side they defended well,” he said. “We moved the ball [and] of course we didn’t move it quick enough, but they defended well.
“We couldn’t find the players between the lines and we were lacking ideas. We didn’t create after we conceded the goal.
“We have to keep working. In the second-half we showed a lack of experience, a lack of discipline but we have those young players who need to grow and these games will make them better.”
Guéhi: We have to come back stronger
17:30
Marc Guéhi has been speaking to the media after the game.
“We came with a game plan,” he told Premier League Productions. “It was a continuation of the game plan we had at West Ham, but unfortunately today it didn’t happen for us.
“We had the opportunity to create more opportunities. We have to go back, refresh after the break and try again.
“You have to give credit to Nottingham Forest. They defended well in numbers and then hit us on the break. We have to go back and make sure we learn from this game and go again after the break.
“It’s been up and down [this season], challenging. This year is very tough, with a lot of tough teams in the Premier League. It’s important we refresh, get our minds ready for after the break and come back strong.”
Full-time
90+6 mins
It’s floated in but headed clear – and that’s it.
Defeat on the road for Palace.
90+5 mins
Free-kick, right on the edge of the area won by Zaha.
A final chance.
Olise stands over it.
90+3 mins
The Eagles are camped on the edge of the Forest box. Can they find a way through?
90+1 mins
It falls for Zaha at the far post, but his shot is blocked and appeals for handball are waved away.
A Forest player is down and requiring treatment.
90 mins
FIVE ADDED MINUTES.
Palace corner.
Substitutions
86 mins
Two more changes for Steve Cooper. On come Lewis O’Brien and Neco Williams for Lodi and Gibbs-White.
Substitution
85 mins
Final roll of the dice for Vieira as Odsonne Edouard replaces Doucouré.
83 mins
Into the final ten minutes as Palace search for an equaliser. Can they come up with a moment of inspiration?
Substitution
81 mins
Off comes Lingard and on comes Sam Surridge.
Substitutions
78 mins
More changes for Palace as they seek an equaliser.
On come Will Hughes and Malcolm Ebiowei, in place of Ebere Eze and Nathaniel Clyne.
77 mins
Lingard should have a brace.
This time he’s in behind and one-on-one with Guaita, but he dinks it over the crossbar. The flag was belatedly raised, but it was close.
Chance
74 mins
Lingard should have made it 2-0.
Gibbs-White’s ball in is laid off by Johnson, and the former-England man curls it wide from eight yards out.
Yellow card
73 mins
Guéhi prevents the counter-attack and earns himself a booking.
From the subsequent free-kick the ball falls for Worrall, who fires wide on the half-volley
72 mins
Forest have a counter and it stems from a Palace corner, as red shirts flood forwards over the half-way line. In the end the final ball is poor and the chance is gone – there were several players demanding the ball in support.
Substitution
69 mins
Off comes Cheikhou Kouyaté, replaced by Jack Colback.
67 mins
Palace move the ball forwards well and win a free-kick, which is floated into the penalty area dangerously but narrowly cleared.
Yellow card
64 mins
Joel Ward goes into the book for a late challenge on his old teammate Cheikhou Kouyaté. The midfielder is down receiving treatment, and we have another long stoppage.
Yellow card
61 mins
Ryan Yates is booked for a high tackle on Mateta. There is a VAR check for a potential red, but the decision stands.
Substitutions
58 mins
Double-change for Palace after that goal.
Off comes Jordan Ayew as Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces him.
Tyrick Mitchell is also withdrawn after that first-half injury and on comes Joel Ward, with Nathaniel Clyne shifting to left-back.
GOAL
55 mins
Forest 1-0 Palace (Gibbs-White)
He’s on by inches and this will count – Forest take the lead. Guaita had saved the initial effort but Gibbs-White reacted quickest and tucked it home.
VAR
54 mins
Forest have the ball in the back of the net through Gibbs-White, but the flag is up straight away.
VAR is having a look - this is tight...
53 mins
Ayew has space on the right and cuts inside, but his shot is always heading wide. Decent opening.
51 mins
Now Palace break and Olise skips past two challenges to feed Zaha but the defender recovers well to intercept. Both sides pushing to hold the momentum.
49 mins
Forest win a corner early on and the crowd find their voices once more.
It’s worked short and there is space for a cross, but it’s scuffed behind.
Kick-off
46 mins
We're back underway - who can find the crucial opening goal?
16:00
The teams are back out, it looks like no changes for either side.
15:55
Can Palace find a way through?
Half-time
45+1 mins
After a penalty, a lengthy injury break and some consultation of VAR, the referee has added on… one minute of additional time.
The announcement is met with bemusement from both sets of fans, and it is goalless heading into the break.
44 mins
A huge let-off for Forest - had Zaha not been clipped, he was set to tuck the ball past Henderson to make it 1-0.
41 mins
Zaha steps up, but his penalty clips the outside of the post and heads wide. It remains goalless.
PENALTY!
39 mins
Palace have a penalty!
It’s a stonewall spot-kick too, as Zaha spins brilliantly away from Worrall and is tripped as he is about to tuck home.
Zaha is up and ready to take.
35 mins
Guéhi’s perfectly timed sliding tackle prevents a fast Forest break and wins Palace possession, and Schlupp is brought down for a free-kick. After that scare, the Eagles look in control of the ball once again.
33 mins
After that lengthy stoppage, Forest have a free-kick right on the edge of the penalty area. Lodi takes, but it doesn’t dip enough to trouble Guaita.
It looks as though Mitchell will continue for now.
Yellow card
31 mins
It will remain a yellow and only a yellow for Mitchell. The replays confirm Andersen was covering.
The Palace man is back on his feet and walking very gingerly off the field. For now the visitors are down to ten.
30 mins
Now this is controversial.
Lingard is in behind and races through, as Palace appeal for offside (controversy number one – it looked close). As he bursts in on goal, Mitchell brings him down and every player in red screams for a red card (controversy number two). It’s only yellow – for now, because the referee is listening to his earpiece.
In the meantime, Mitchell hurt himself in the challenge and is down receiving treatment.
27 mins
Palace advance through Mitchell and win a corner. Eze to take.
The initial delivery is cleared but some wonderful footwork creates space for Eze to cut inside and shoot. It's wide.
23 mins
Palace have enjoyed 69% of the possession so far, but Forest look dangerous bursting forwards.
Chance!
19 mins
Very well worked from Palace.
Andersen’s chips a ball through to Eze who traps it with his back to goal and tries to lay-off Zaha. The defender gets a foot in but it falls for Mitchell, who tees up Schlupp on the edge of the area to fire over the crossbar.
Chance
15 mins
Forest so close to an opener.
Brennan Johnson makes tracks down the left and fires across goal where Lingard is sliding in to tap home, but he just can’t make contact. The former England man ends up in the back of the net; the ball goes behind for a goal-kick.
11 mins
There is certainly some needle in this game.
Palace are holding the ball well across the back-line as Forest seek to counter through Jesse Lingard – there are anguished cries from the home fans when he is flagged for offside twice in quick succession
6 mins
Bit of argy-bargy between Yates and Mitchell and both get a talking to from the referee. The fans appealing for VAR may have been slightly overexcited, because there is very little in it.
On we go.
Chance!
4 mins
This is a strong start from Palace, and they have a corner which they work short.
Zaha breaks into the area and flashes a delivery across the face of goal, which Henderson is forced to palm clear. Ayew is at the far post but just can’t get there in time to tap it in.
Chance!
2 mins
Palace could be ahead!
It’s similar to last weekend against West Ham, as they win the ball high upfield and Zaha tries to battle through on goal. He gets his shot away under pressure but it goes over the top.
Promising signs early on.
Kick-off
15:00
After an impeccably observed silence for the playing of the Last Post, we are underway.
COME ON PALACE!
14:55
Here come the players.
We will have a minute's silence before kick-off in advance of Remembrance Sunday.
14:50
The atmosphere is ramping up at the City Ground as we await the arrival of the players.
14:45
It's a glorious sunny day in Nottingham.
The lads are out warming up and kick-off is just 15 minutes away...
Previous meetings
13:35
Almost 10 years have passed since the two sides last met in December 2012, as Palace continued their journey towards promotion to the Premier League.
Glenn Murray struck twice at the City Ground, first to give Palace the lead and then to pull them level in a thrilling 2-2 draw – ably assisted in attack by a young Wilfried Zaha.
The last time the two met at Selhurst, Zaha started alongside another current member of the squad: Joel Ward.
14:25
Vieira has been discussing the upcoming break.
Reflecting on the opening challenges and weeks ahead, the manager said: “I will say it is a good time for a break. I think it’s always important to recharge the batteries and go again. The players will have a couple of weeks off and a mini pre-season before getting ready for the Fulham game.
“I’m looking forward to it, like the players and staff. We will take the break to reflect on the first part of the season.
“The progress has been good. When you look at the pre-season we had with two groups and those group of players played only one game before starting… looking at where we are today, I’m pleased with that.
“The players are improving well and it’s important for me and my staff to keep being demanding of them, keep challenging them and trying to win football matches.”
Read the manager's full thoughts by clicking HERE.
14:10
You’ve seen the teams, now take a deep dive into the detail.
Want all the latest form, build-up and tactical analysis? Have a read of our in-depth preview HERE.
Team news
14:00
Patrick Vieira has named the same starting lineup for a second Premier League game in a row, as Palace look for a third straight win in the competition before the winter break.
After shuffling his pack against Newcastle in the League Cup on Wednesday, the manager has reverted to the side that beat West Ham last Sunday.
Wilfried Zaha starts in a central position with Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew on either flank, with Jeff Schlupp, Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze making up a familiar midfield trio.
Vicente Guaita returns in goal after Sam Johnstone’s appearance against Newcastle, with Tyrick Mitchell, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Joel Ward ahead of him.
There are plenty of options on the bench, with Odsonne Edouard returning to the squad alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Ayew.
Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Riedewald.
There are two familiar faces in the Forest squad, with ex-Palace man Cheikhou Kouyaté starting and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey among the substitutes.
Nottingham Forest: Henderson (GK), Worrall, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Johnson, Kouyaté, Yates, Freuler, Aurier, Boly, Lodi.
Subs: Hennessey (GK), Cook, Williams, Colback, Awoniyi, O’Brien, Surridge, McKenna, Taylor.
13:50
Team news is coming right up – who do you want to start for the Eagles this afternoon?
13:40
The scene is set.
Welcome to Nottingham
13:30
It feels like some time since Palace were travelling to the City Ground, doesn’t it?
This is it: the final outing before World Cup break. By the time the Eagles host Fulham on Boxing Day England will be world champions in football, cricket and rugby league, and Matt Hancock may finally have left the jungle.
So enjoy the Premier League football while it lasts: it’s Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace.
Watch it, drink it in, because you may never see anything like this again (well, for six weeks, that is…)