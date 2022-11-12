Build-up: Palace take on Forest at the City Ground

Please refresh this page periodically for all the latest build-up from the City Ground.
Palace have travelled to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in the final game before the World Cup break - get all the latest build-up in our live blog below.
Team news
14:00
Patrick Vieira has named the same starting lineup for a second Premier League game in a row, as Palace look for a third straight win in the competition before the winter break.
After shuffling his pack against Newcastle in the League Cup on Wednesday, the manager has reverted to the side that beat West Ham last Sunday.
Wilfried Zaha starts in a central position with Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew on either flank, with Jeff Schlupp, Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze making up a familiar midfield trio.
Vicente Guaita returns in goal after Sam Johnstone’s appearance against Newcastle, with Tyrick Mitchell, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Joel Ward ahead of him.
There are plenty of options on the bench, with Odsonne Edouard returning to the squad alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Ayew.
Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Riedewald.
There are two familiar faces in the Forest squad, with ex-Palace man Cheikhou Kouyaté starting and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey among the substitutes.
Nottingham Forest: Henderson (GK), Worrall, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Johnson, Kouyaté, Yates, Freuler, Aurier, Boly, Lodi.
Subs: Hennessey (GK), Cook, Williams, Colback, Awoniyi, O’Brien, Surridge, McKenna, Taylor.
13:50
Team news is coming right up – who do you want to start for the Eagles this afternoon?
Welcome to Nottingham, lads 👋🦅#CPFC | #NFOCRY pic.twitter.com/hSIlEBzfPN— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 12, 2022
13:40
The scene is set.
Welcome to Nottingham
13:30
It feels like some time since Palace were travelling to the City Ground, doesn’t it?
This is it: the final outing before World Cup break. By the time the Eagles host Fulham on Boxing Day England will be world champions in football, cricket and rugby league, and Matt Hancock may finally have left the jungle.
So enjoy the Premier League football while it lasts: it’s Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace.
Watch it, drink it in, because you may never see anything like this again (well, for six weeks, that is…)