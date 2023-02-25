Live blog: Palace v Liverpool underway at Selhurst

19:35

And with just 10 minutes to go until kick-off – the manager’s thoughts:

“The results are what they are, so that means we’re not doing everything in the right way. We need to perform better, we need to perform better for 95 minutes with better concentration, and to try to turn things around.

“On the other side we have to look at the performances, and at times we’ve been unlucky not to take the three points, but again we still have work to do to allow ourselves to win those games.

“We need to be more ruthless. In a game there are good and bad periods and it’s all about how you manage those periods. In our good periods, we were not ruthless enough to score that second goal at Brentford to allow ourselves to breathe a bit more, and when you don’t take those chances against any team in the Premier League, you can concede goals.

“We need to be brave, well-disciplined and to play as a team, in possession and out of possession. We have quality and know we can defend well, but at the same time, it’s important for us to be brave, put them under pressure and take our chances.

On Zaha’s fitness: “When there are hamstring issues you want to be 100% sure, you don’t want to take any risk, and the best decision was to give him another week training with the team, and then he should be okay for the week after.”

19:25

20 minutes to go until kick-off - so on the occasion of his first start for Palace at Selhurst, let's hear from Sambi Lokonga, who's been speaking to Sky Sports...

“I think it’ll be a good game. I think with the support behind us, we could win, because they are loud, so they’ll help us to get the extra energy we need for this big game.

“It’s a nice group and nice people are looking after me, so it’s a nice place to be.

“My job is to try to win with the team. Liverpool are still Liverpool, even if they’re not doing as good at the moment. They still have really good players so we’re looking forward to playing this game.”

19:15

Next weekend, the Palace for Life Foundation is once again challenging fans to push themselves, and raise valuable funds for young people in the community, by taking on a unique cycling challenge.

Following on from the success of previous years, Bike to Villa – a 140-mile cycle ride from Selhurst to Villa Park – will take place on Friday, 3rd March and Saturday, 4th March 2023.

Once the ride is completed, everyone taking part will receive a ticket to the Eagles’ away fixture against Aston Villa, which kicks off at 15:00 GMT on the Saturday.

Cyclists will depart from Selhurst Park at 08:30 GMT on the Friday, and will also be driven back to Selhurst Park – along with their bikes – after the final whistle the following day.

An away day like no other, Bike to Villa offers participants the chance to get to know fellow Palace fans, complete a landmark challenge, and help to transform the lives of young south Londoners in the process – but it relies on your donations to really make the difference.

Get behind your fellow Palace fans making the gruelling journey by donating here.

19:05