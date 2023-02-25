Live blog: Palace v Liverpool underway at Selhurst

Please refresh this page periodically for live updates from Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace host Liverpool in a Premier League clash under the Selhurst lights - and you can follow all the latest updates from SE25 live on this page!
Big chance - Mateta!
13 mins
Ohh, it's a good opportunity for Palace to take the lead - but Alisson saves!
The visitors' passing at the ack is slack and Alexander-Arnold lays it off inadvertently to the Palace forward. Alisson is in close attention, however, and Mateta has no time to think - he attempts to dink the 'keeper from the edge of the box, but the Brazilian gets his body in the way.
A harder chance than it first appeared - but a clear one.
10 mins
First shot of the match and it goes to Liverpool, Gakpo picking the ball up deep, turning and feeding Salah just inside the box - but the Egyptian, cutting inside in typical fashion, drags an effort wide of Guaita's near post. Never really threatening, in all honesty.
It's been a solid start from Palace, with Lokonga showcasing his passing range in midfield.
7 mins
It's been a measured start by both sides in south London, I would suggest.
Liverpool have had the vast majority of possession but not really in any areas where they can hurt Palace.
The Eagles, meanwhile, look to be lining up in a 4-4-1-1 formation early doors - Olise on the right, Schlupp on the left, and Ayew sitting just behind Mateta up-front.
Kick-off
1 min
Michael Olise gets us underway at Selhurst. Here we go!
Smart defending from Guéhi inside the first minute as the skipper tracks Salah's run all the way and clears.
19:44
The two captains, James Milner and Marc Guéhi, line up in the centre-circle to reiterate the message: Football Stands Together.
Our thoughts remain with the people of Ukraine.
19:42
Never tire of the sound of Glaaad Aaaall Ooooverrrr ringing around Selhurst Park!
A spectacular night under the lights lies in store as the Premier League anthem sounds, the two teams line up, and we get set for yet another big one in SE25.
LET'S GO, PALACE!
Warm-ups wound down...
19:40
19:35
And with just 10 minutes to go until kick-off – the manager’s thoughts:
“The results are what they are, so that means we’re not doing everything in the right way. We need to perform better, we need to perform better for 95 minutes with better concentration, and to try to turn things around.
“On the other side we have to look at the performances, and at times we’ve been unlucky not to take the three points, but again we still have work to do to allow ourselves to win those games.
“We need to be more ruthless. In a game there are good and bad periods and it’s all about how you manage those periods. In our good periods, we were not ruthless enough to score that second goal at Brentford to allow ourselves to breathe a bit more, and when you don’t take those chances against any team in the Premier League, you can concede goals.
“We need to be brave, well-disciplined and to play as a team, in possession and out of possession. We have quality and know we can defend well, but at the same time, it’s important for us to be brave, put them under pressure and take our chances.
On Zaha’s fitness: “When there are hamstring issues you want to be 100% sure, you don’t want to take any risk, and the best decision was to give him another week training with the team, and then he should be okay for the week after.”
19:25
20 minutes to go until kick-off - so on the occasion of his first start for Palace at Selhurst, let's hear from Sambi Lokonga, who's been speaking to Sky Sports...
“I think it’ll be a good game. I think with the support behind us, we could win, because they are loud, so they’ll help us to get the extra energy we need for this big game.
“It’s a nice group and nice people are looking after me, so it’s a nice place to be.
“My job is to try to win with the team. Liverpool are still Liverpool, even if they’re not doing as good at the moment. They still have really good players so we’re looking forward to playing this game.”
19:15
19:05
Team news is in
18:45
The manager names the same side which came within seconds of ending Brentford’s long unbeaten Premier League run at the Gtech Community Stadium, only to be held to a 1-1 draw in the dying seconds.
Palace are bidding to record a first league win over the Reds since April 2017, but did secure a 1-1 draw against them at Anfield in the return fixture in August.
Joel Ward returns from injury to make the bench, while James McArthur – whom Vieira confirmed had trained well during the week as he bids to step up his long-term recovery – would make his 250th Palace appearance should he return tonight.
Should their shape also prove unchanged, Palace are likely to deploy a back four of Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, captain Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell in front of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.
Cheick Doucouré and Sambi Lokonga will anchor the midfield, feeding attacking quartet Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of them.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Mateta
Subs: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Eze, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada,
Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Keïta, Milner, Salah, Jota, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher (GK), Tsimikas, Williams Fabinho, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino
Reserved for a legend
18:43
18:40
Five minutes to go until team news time!
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Patrick Vieira discussed the availability of several players.
Asked about Wilfried Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell, the manager responded: “Both of them trained with the team, and Wilfried is getting better and better.
“He had his last training session this morning and we have to wait until tomorrow to see the reaction that he will have or not.”
Discussing goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, defender Nathan Ferguson and midfielder James McArthur, Vieira added: “Sam will not be involved – he will be out with a calf injury for the next couple of weeks.
“Nathan played 45 minutes with the Under-21s [on Monday] and he trained [for] the week with the team so is making progress, and that’s really good for us.
“Macca has been really good. He’s been full training with the team this week, and he will be part of the squad.”
18:35
Earlier this week, Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish spoke to BBC Newsnight regarding the Government White Paper that proposes independent regulation of English football.
The Chairman said: “It’s unprecedented. We’ll be the only sporting industry to be regulated by Government.
“Of course, there are a lot of fantastic, broad brushstrokes in the press release and I’m sure in the White Paper – but the devil will be in the detail, and I think there’s a lot of very intense detail to work out how these things will work.
“Of course, this is fascinating, because the Government will be owning this now. They’ll be owning the industry, good and bad, and I don’t think they really understand how many gravitational pulls there are and how many different stakeholders there often are to satisfy.
“Generally, we all want a better game, and we have to think of this constructively and try and work with the Government to make it the best we can.”
Read about the Chairman’s full interview here.
Football Stands Together
18:15
An important message will also be reiterated tonight, after Friday (24th February, 2023) marked one year since the invasion of Ukraine.
To show our continued support for the people of Ukraine, both captains will be wearing yellow-and-blue armbands.
The message "Football Stands Together" will be on show on the Selhurst Park big screen, with yellow-and-blue perimeter LEDs.
A special yellow-and-blue cover design also fronts the matchday programme.
18:05
Supporters in attendance tonight are invited to take part in a minute's applause in the 77th minute of the fixture in tribute to the late, great John Motson.
The voice of English football for many a decade, Motson sadly passed away at the age of 77 on Thursday (23rd February, 2023).
The final fixture of Motson’s Match of the Day commentary career came at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace against West Bromwich Albion in May 2018, a day on which Palace manager Roy Hodgson presented the commentator with gifts from the club.
Last time out against Liverpool
17:55
Palace’s visit to Anfield in August was less Summer Nights and more Fight Club, as a feisty encounter saw the hosts reduced to 10 men after Darwin Núñez’s head-butt on Joachim Andersen was spotted by VAR.
At that point, the Eagles were ahead through Wilfried Zaha’s confident finish – set up by Ebere Eze’s wonderful assist – and were looking for a famous victory, but Luis Díaz’s phenomenal equaliser saw the points shared.
Palace’s last victory against Liverpool at Selhurst Park came in 2014, when Mile Jedinak’s free-kick was the pick of the goals.
Good evening, and welcome to Selhurst Park!
17:45
Good evening Palace fans, and welcome to SE25 for what promises to be another spectacular night under the Selhurst Park lights!
It's Liverpool whom we face in south London tonight, with kick-off set for the (fairly unique) time of 19:45 GMT this evening.
Despite an incredibly challenging fixture list of late, Patrick Vieira’s side are steadily picking up points. Another came against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium last weekend, but it could have been so much more as we conceded an equaliser with virtually the last action of the game.
Tonight, then, the goal will be to go one better, and pick up our first win of the calendar year.
In the meantime, we’ll have all the build-up you could possibly need on our live blog right here, with teams announced at 18:45 – but before then, get yourself warmed up - it's a chilly night out there!