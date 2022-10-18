As it happened: Palace fight-back v Wolves through Zaha and Eze

Match summary

Patrick Vieira starts Michael Olise over Jordan Ayew

Cheick Doucouré strikes the post inside five minutes

Under pressure from Joel Ward Diego Costa can only produce a soft shot eight yards out; Vicente Guaita saves

Wolves take the lead through Adama Traoré’s powerful header

Ruben Neves clips the post with a free-kick in the final seconds of the first-half

Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Eberechi Eze nets the equaliser just over a minute into the second-half

Palace look much better after the break, and the game as a whole increases in intensity

Wilfried Zaha looks determined to score and inevitably does so, taking a touch inside the box and striking low

Palace protect their lead well and see-out another fight-back to move into 10th

Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Andersen: "I saw Cheick with a lot of ice bags"

23:25

Joachim Andersen spoke to the press post-match and explained how crucial Cheick Doucouré has become to the side, joking that he saw him "with a lot of ice bags on his legs."

"He helps the back four, he helps us a lot. He plays the ball forward, changes the game, changes the side, defends a lot, runs a lot. I saw him in there [the changing room] with a lot of ice bags on his legs, so he's tired and that's what you get from him: 100% performance. He's been really good for us."

He also praised centre-back partner Marc Guéhi, who he has formed a solid relationship with. Andersen said: "He's calm. We listen a lot to each other, we talk, communicate really well, and have a good understanding of who's going and who's staying. We have backing for each other. It's just about understanding the game and we do that well for each other."

Vieira reveals key change

23:15

“The biggest thing in the second-half was Wilfried and Michael coming back a little bit more centrally to combine," Vieira said post-match. "Because we had a little bit of a lack of movement in the first-half and were a little bit static.

“At times for them to defend in the one-v-one they were solid and made it difficult. But in the second-half we had more tempo in the game and more movement around [Odsonne] Edouard and that allowed us to combine and score those goals.”

