As it happened: Palace fight-back v Wolves through Zaha and Eze

Crystal Palace
2
Eze 47'
Zaha 70'
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Traoré 31'

Crystal Palace pulled themselves to a comeback victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers through determined attacking play, winning 2-1 thanks to Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha.

Match summary

  • Patrick Vieira starts Michael Olise over Jordan Ayew
  • Cheick Doucouré strikes the post inside five minutes
  • Under pressure from Joel Ward Diego Costa can only produce a soft shot eight yards out; Vicente Guaita saves
  • Wolves take the lead through Adama Traoré’s powerful header
  • Ruben Neves clips the post with a free-kick in the final seconds of the first-half
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Eberechi Eze nets the equaliser just over a minute into the second-half
  • Palace look much better after the break, and the game as a whole increases in intensity
  • Wilfried Zaha looks determined to score and inevitably does so, taking a touch inside the box and striking low
  • Palace protect their lead well and see-out another fight-back to move into 10th
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Andersen: "I saw Cheick with a lot of ice bags"

23:25

Joachim Andersen spoke to the press post-match and explained how crucial Cheick Doucouré has become to the side, joking that he saw him "with a lot of ice bags on his legs."

"He helps the back four, he helps us a lot. He plays the ball forward, changes the game, changes the side, defends a lot, runs a lot. I saw him in there [the changing room] with a lot of ice bags on his legs, so he's tired and that's what you get from him: 100% performance. He's been really good for us."

He also praised centre-back partner Marc Guéhi, who he has formed a solid relationship with. Andersen said: "He's calm. We listen a lot to each other, we talk, communicate really well, and have a good understanding of who's going and who's staying. We have backing for each other. It's just about understanding the game and we do that well for each other."

Vieira reveals key change

23:15

“The biggest thing in the second-half was Wilfried and Michael coming back a little bit more centrally to combine," Vieira said post-match. "Because we had a little bit of a lack of movement in the first-half and were a little bit static.

“At times for them to defend in the one-v-one they were solid and made it difficult. But in the second-half we had more tempo in the game and more movement around [Odsonne] Edouard and that allowed us to combine and score those goals.”

Read more from the manager here.

Zaha: I have a responsibility to the team

22:50

In an interesting post-match interview with Amazon, Wilfried Zaha said he can't be "screaming and shouting on the pitch" if he doesn't pull his weight, and that he has a "responsibility to the team".

"Once you play first-team football you realise you’ve got a responsibility to the team," he explained. "It’s not about just dribbling and trying to shoot every time. You have to stick with your man.

"I try my best to work as hard as everyone else. I can’t be screaming and shouting like I do on the pitch if not doing what everyone else is supposed to do, so I do my part."

Who gets your vote?

22:15

Let us know who you think deserves Man of the Match for that effort.

Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

22:10

WELL IN, PALACE.

A resolute fight-back from the south Londoners secures all three points, and moves Patrick Vieira's men into the top 10 after going three unbeaten.

Stay tuned for all the reaction.

Palace sub

On: Jaïro Riedewald

Off: Eberechi Eze

87 mins

Now comes the defensive test: Vicente Guaita has blocked a powerful shot and Doucouré cleared the resulting loose ball.

Jordan Ayew is holding the ball well in the corner closest the tunnel.

Palace sub

80 mins

On: Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta

Off: Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard

Wolves sub

75 mins

On: Hwang Hee-chan

Off: Diego Costa

  • Ebs' celebrations, captured in glorious technicolour
    Ebs' celebrations, captured in glorious technicolour
01 / 04

GO. ON. WILF.

71 mins

Palace take the lead at the end of a determined attacking spell, Wilfried Zaha taking a touch inside the box and striking low into the bottom-left corner.

Good from Palace

69 mins

Encouraging stuff from the south Londoners: Mitchell, Eze and Zaha link-up around the opposition box and the former lands a shot into Sá's gloves.

Go on, Wilf

68 mins

There are few players who can battle for the ball like Wilf can, and he demonstrates it again by scrapping with a succession of Wolves figures to retain possession inside his own half. Selhurst shows its admiration.

Moments later the No.11 crosses into the box and Odsonne Edouard attempts a bicycle kick that goes wide of the woodwork.

Hitting a wall

61 mins

Palace are enjoying a lot of time on the ball near the Wolves box, but every time they approach they're met by a dense visiting defence.

Wilf, Jeff Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell have struggled to squeeze their way through in the last few minutes.

Wolves subs

58 mins

On: João Moutinho, Gonçalo Guedes, Joseph Hodge

Off: Adama Traoré, Matheus Nunes, Boubacar Traoré

01 / 03

50 mins

That must have been some half-time teamtalk from Vieira, because Palace have returned for this half looking like a thoroughly rejuvenated side.

WHAT A RESPONSE: Palace 1-1 Wolves, Eze

46 mins

Palace pull themselves back immediately, taking just over 60 seconds to start their second-half fight-back.

Eberechi Eze does brilliantly to net and Selhurst Park is rocking again.

Back underway

45 mins

We're back under the lights in SE25.

A big 45 ahead.

First-half stats

21:10

Palace stats shown first

  • Possession: 56.1% v 43.9%
  • Shots: 6 v 4
  • Free-kicks: 12 v 6
  • Fouls: 7 v 12
  • Work to be done
    Work to be done
01 / 04

Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:04

Not too much to report from this clash. Palace are behind but neither team has created much; if anything, the hosts have had the brighter half. But such is football.

Off the post...

50 mins

Neves thwacks the post with a stinging free-kick seconds before the referee blows his whistle.

49 mins

Doucouré is booked for a foul near the box on Traoré.

Pushing for an equaliser

47 mins

Zaha clips the side the net by driving the ball wide at the near post. Not a bad effort.

45 mins

Four minutes of added time.

39 mins

There we go: Boubacar Traoré is awarded a yellow card for Wolves' 11th foul of the night.

Joel Ward goes into the book almost immediately after, having been penalised for an aerial challenge.

34 mins

Another Wolves foul: Rúben Neves this time.

Goal: Palace 0-1 Wolves – Adama Traoré

31 mins

Wolves take the lead through Adama Traoré, who powers a header past Guaita on the end of a wide cross.

30 mins

Another Wolves foul, this time from Nélson Semedo, prompts referee David Coote to have a word with tonight's guests.

Looking lively
Looking lively

24 mins

That's cynical from Maximilian Kilman, bringing down Wilfried Zaha as he drives at goal.

Eze launches the ball dipping past the post. On target and that would have caused real trouble.

19 mins

Palace are looking bright. Apart from the two clear chances early on neither team has created anything too threatening, but the hosts are looking brightest – and the ball has spent long periods in the final third.

15 mins

Odsonne Edouard puts Nathan Collins under pressure from an Eberechi Eze free-kick and wins a corner. Michael Olise sends it in too low, but immediately returns the rebound and this time finds his man: Marc Guéhi heading narrowly wide.

Palace's first goal against Leeds United came thanks to an Olise dead ball on the right; by tonight's evidence we could see the same again.

Cheick with the first chance
Cheick with the first chance

Also close!

6 mins

Diego Costa will be furious not to have taken an early lead as Wolves raced to the other end of the pitch following Doucouré's teasing effort.

The forward bore down on goal under sufficient pressure from Joel Ward to produce a relatively soft toe-poke that Vicente Guaita instinctively blocked.

It's been an entertaining start.

Close!

5 mins

Cheick Doucouré creates tonight's first chance, thwacking the ball off the woodwork from the edge of the box.

KICK-OFF

1 min

We're underway in SE25. COME ON YOU PALACE!

Eze on Zaha and Olise

20:05

Fans watching on Amazon Prime Video will have seen Eberechi Eze explain his connection with Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise just now.

Here's what the No.10 said: “From watching [Zaha] when he was in the Championship, him and Yannick [Bolasie] and seeing what they were doing, it was inspirational for guys like me to see that being done at a high level.

“For him to do it in the Premier League as well, you can see how much of a star he is. To play with him, to enjoy playing with him, setting him up and scoring and celebrating is powerful and I'm just grateful to be able to play alongside him.

“[Olise] is the same sort of feeling I have with Wilf. Playing with guys who are on your wavelength: they express themselves, they are free, they are intelligent. Always looking to be effective.

“He’s got so much potential – only God knows where he can get to!”

Read more from Ebs here.

Parish: We’re building on an identity

20:00

Chairman Steve Parish gave a wide-ranging pre-match interview to Amazon Prime that focused in some depth on the Academy, with two prospects in the squad tonight.

Asked to delve into Palace’s youth system, Parish said: “It’s so important to this club… Our young people are amazing and we’re playing tonight v Plymouth in the Papa Johns Trophy. I have one eye on that... It’s the lifeblood of us as a club.

“There’s an identity to the club that Clinton [Morrison, interviewing for Amazon] has been part of and we’ve tried to build on that.

“[The redeveloped facilities] are something we can be proud of. It’s the first thing the football club has got we can say is as good as any club. It’s a grade A facility.”

Guéhi 'looking forward' to Costa test

19:50

Marc Guéhi told the press he's looking forward to facing Wolves new boy Diego Costa, giving his view on the frontman and the visitors as a whole:

"They're a good side," he said. "They have players who've been together for a long time so know each other well. We're expecting a very tough game. Every game in the league is tough and this will be no different.

"[Diego Costa] will be a good test. He's a fantastic player, had fantastic success in the Premier League. So that's one I'm looking forward to."

Vieira explains Olise selection

19:40

Speaking to the press pre-match, Vieira explained his decision to field Michael Olise in place of Jordan Ayew. He said: "Michael, we know what he is capable of doing. We need to improve our game in the last third, making better decisions, and hopefully he can do it.

"We have to be brave, we have to play forward, we have to be really aggressive. And we need people inside the box."

  • Welcome back to SE25
    Welcome back to SE25
01 / 05

50 minutes to go

19:25

There’s not long left until kick-off now, but there’s time remaining to read a feature interview with Malcolm Ebiowei. You can do so in today’s matchday programme.

Vieira: We know Wolves’ strengths

19:20

“There is not a good time or a bad time to play Wolverhampton [Wanderers] or any other team,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference. “We know where they are at the moment, we know their strengths and we know that we have to perform at our best.

“We have to play well as a team. We know which parts of the game we have to improve and we will focus on those elements to allow us to win those games.

“We are going to face a team who are well organised. There is no doubt about their organisation. It will be challenging because they want to get out of their position and we want to get higher.

Hear more from the gaffer below.

Vieira faces the press ahead of Wolves fixture

Team news

19:15

The teams are in, with Patrick Vieira making one change from the Leicester draw as Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.

Academy prospects Kofi Balmer and Owen Goodman are both named on the bench, with 18-year-old goalkeeper Goodman making his first ever Premier League squad.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Goodman (GK), Tomkins, Balmer, Riedewald, Milivojević, Ebiowei, Ayew, Mateta.

Wolves: Sá (GK), Bueno, Kilman, Collins. B.Traoré, Neves, Podence, Semedo, Nunes, A.Traoré, Costa.

Subs: Sarkic (GK), Mosquera, Guedes, Jonny, Ronan, Moutinho, Hodge, Campbell, Hee-Chan.

Heading to the match?

19:05

Remember, you must ‘refresh’ your Season Ticket before using it. Instructions on how to do so are below.

Palace's (not-so) secret weapon

19:00

Joachim Andersen spoke pre-match about his long-range passing, calling it a “weapon” in Palace’s arsenal.

“It’s something I have got in my locker,” he told Premier League Productions. “It would be stupid not to use that weapon when you have got the wingers we have.

“There is a lot of space on the sides, especially when you are playing against a back four. So when Wilf [Zaha] is out there, it is about getting your best creative players on the ball.

“If I'm able to find him, I will try to do that. It is something that the gaffer wants to get us going as high as possible on the pitch, so of course I’m happy to contribute to that.”

You can read more from Joachim here.

Andersen on long ball ‘weapon’ and relationship with Guéhi

How to follow

18:55

Tonight’s match is being broadcast live via Amazon Prime Video, which you can access here.

If you’re unable to watch here at Selhurst or through Amazon, you can enjoy commentary via Palace TV+, keep an eye on this live blog, or check out international listings here.

Even longer ago...

18:45

Danny Butterfield: the club’s most unlikely hat-trick hero. Nothing can out-do that, can it?

Last time out

18:40

It was a confident 2-0 win for Palace the last time Wolves travelled to Croydon. Relive it below.

Extended highlights: Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sam Johnstone: Ready for action, whatever part of matchday
Sam Johnstone: Ready for action, whatever part of matchday

Palace v Wolves

18:30

Palace will be looking to go a third game unbeaten when they face Wolves this evening, having beaten Leeds United and drawn with Leicester City in their last two clashes.

The visitors travel to south London sat one point outside the relegation zone with a game in hand over Palace. With the majority of Premier League matches taking place tomorrow (Wednesday 19th) victory would prove dramatic for either team: Wolves would leapfrog the Eagles and launch themselves into 12th while Palace would go above AFC Bournemouth thanks to a superior goal difference – taking them into the top 10.

Last season Palace had the upper hand over the midlands adversaries, winning 2-0 both home and away with Wilfried Zaha scoring in both matches.

Looking for more pre-match insight? Read our preview here.

Tonight's setting
Tonight's setting

Matchday

18:15

It's two hours to kick-off and just three days since Crystal Palace's last outing, a 0-0 draw with Leicester City.

The Foxes clash was a relatively quiet affair contested after an early kick-off, so supporters will be hoping tonight's extra-late start (20:15 BST) could add a bit more fire to this clash under the lights.

Wolves arrive without a manager after Bruno Lage's departure earlier this month, but under caretakers Steve Davis and James Collins beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 last Saturday.

Stay tuned here for all the build-up, everything from tonight's game and the key reaction post-match.

