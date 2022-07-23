Live blog: Palace prep for penultimate friendly v QPR

Please refresh for the latest updates.
Crystal Palace play their penultimate pre-season friendly of summer 2022 against Queens Park Rangers at 15:00 BST. Follow the clash live from west London in the blog below.
Last time out
14:20
Here's how the contingent of Academy players and first-teamers who did not travel for tour fared in their last clash.
Today's setting
14:15
The crowd is starting to mill in as the players warm-up bathed in sunlight.
With 45 minutes to go, make sure you've got your Palace TV+ to watch live.
The lads are here
14:10
Palace are here in west London, with Eberechi Eze back at the club he joined Palace from.
Macca on the scoresheet
14:05
Relive a few highs from recent clashes with the Hoops.
Run it back ⏪— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 23, 2022
Not long to go until we face QPR at Loftus Road this afternoon, who remembers these goals? 🙌#CPFC
How we line-up
14:00
The team news is in, and Palace have made three changes from their 3-2 win over Gillingham.
Joe Whitworth replaces Owen Goodman, Nathan Ferguson for David Boateng, and James Tomkins for Joe Sheridan.
QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Johansen, Field, Dozzell, Adomah, Chair, Dykes.
Subs: Walsh, Drewe, Dunne, Hamalainen, Shodipo, Thomas, Armstrong, Bonne.
Palace: Whitworth, Ferguson, Tomkins, Guéhi, Riedewald, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Plange, Benteke, Zaha.
Subs: Goodman, Watson, Addae, D.Boateng, Bartley, Hughes, McArthur, Wells-Morrison, Mooney, Vigor, Cadogan, Gordon.
Familiar territory
13:50
Eberechi Eze returns to face his former side this afternoon. The Palace man made his breakthrough with the Hoops in 2017 and made 112 appearances before moving to south London.
😍 A message from @EbereEze10!— QPR FC (@QPR) July 22, 2022
See you Saturday 🔙🏚#QPR | #QPRPAL pic.twitter.com/iRhsBl3k9Q
It’s been a while…
13:40
The last time Palace played competitively at Loftus Road was a 0-0 draw in 2014/15.
Keith Millen took charge as caretaker for this game after ex-Hoops manager Neil Warnock’s departure.
Countdown to kick-off
13:30
As it so often does, pre-season has flown by and this afternoon Crystal Palace are already preparing for their penultimate friendly of summer 2022.
The south Londoners have travelled west to Loftus Road where they will take on Championship club Queens Park Rangers before ending pre-season at Selhurst v Montpellier next Saturday.
So far the summer has involved a tour in Singapore and Australia, and matches in England for a mixed squad of first-team and Academy players who did not travel. Palace have won three, lost two and drawn two, blooding new talents Luke Plange, Malcolm Ebiowei and Cheick Doucouré in the process.
Today, they take on a QPR side that has enjoyed a relatively successful pre-season, drubbing Wealdstone 8-2 last time out. This is their final friendly before the Championship returns next weekend; QPR will open their season against Blackburn Rovers.
Here, we'll bring you team news at 14:00, all the pre-match snippets you need to know, live updates from the match, and all the post-match reaction.
And don't forget, you can watch this penultimate friendly live on Palace TV+. Click here for more information.