Report: Palace thump Birmingham to top PL Cup Group

A week and a half on from the defeat to the first-team of Stevenage in the EFL Trophy, Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to action in the Premier League Cup.

There were five changes to the side which faced Stevenage, with Joe Whitworth, Seán Grehan, Tayo Adaramola, Roshaun Mathurin and Franco Umeh all returning to the starting XI.

Palace got off to the best possible start, taking the lead five minutes in. Adaramola was brought down inside the box and Jack Wells-Morrison made no mistake from 12-yards for his fourth goal of the campaign.

The hosts almost got themselves back into the game at the first time of asking, however Whitworth pulled off a fine stop to deny Brandon Khela’s strong effort from inside the box.

Umeh, fresh from a strong showing during the international break, was causing havoc down the right hand side for Palace and almost set up a second - though neither Mathurin or Ademola Ola-Adebomi could get on the end of his ball across the face of goal.