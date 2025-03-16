Report: Sensational second-half comeback sees Palace beat PL2 leaders City

Summary
-
Three changes as Cardines, Ola-Adebomi and Rodney return to the side
-
3: Mustapha fires over the bar after great work from Umeh
-
11: Moulden makes a great stop to deny Lawrence
-
30 - GOAL: City take the lead via Simpson-Pusey
-
34: Ola-Adebomi’s looping header is palmed away
-
42 - GOAL: Mubama makes it two for City
-
44: Cardines sees an effort saved by Whatmuff
-
HT: City 2-0 Palace
-
46 - GOAL: Cardines strikes immediately after the restart
-
47: Mustapha’s effort from distance almost levels it within a minute of Cardines’ goal
-
52: Moulden saves Mubama’s effort
-
64: Palace threaten from corners and deny City’s breakaways
-
68 - GOAL: Mustapha levels with a great strike in off the post
-
74: Heskey and Samuels’ efforts are blocked in the box by the Palace defence
-
82: Grante’s effort following a corner is charged down
-
90+2 - GOAL: Reid wins it for Palace with an excellent strike on the edge of the box
-
FT: City 2-3 Palace