Report: Sensational second-half comeback sees Palace beat PL2 leaders City

Almost two weeks on from the 2-2 draw with London rivals Arsenal, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back on the road as they travelled to face Manchester City in their penultimate away game of the league phase.

There were three changes to the side which drew with the Gunners, with Rio Cardines, Kaden Rodney and the in-form Ademola Ola-Adebomi returning to the squad in place of Caleb Kporha, Cormac Austin and first-team player Matheus França.

There wasn’t much to choose from between the two sides in the opening 20 minutes. Hindolo Mustapha had Palace’s best chance early on, firing over the bar following great build-up play down the left hand side by Franco Umeh, while Louie Moulden saved Emilio Lawrence’s curling effort.

A simple ball over the top halfway through the first-half from skipper Luke Browne found Ola-Adebomi in behind, though his shot on was blocked by a recovering City defender.

The hosts then took the lead on the half-hour mark, with a ball over the top of their own. Max Alleyne delivered it and City captain Jahmai Simpson-Pusey managed to get on the end of it to open the scoring.