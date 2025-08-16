Under-18s Report: Excellent Eagles start with eight-goal win at Birmingham

To begin their 2025/26 Premier League South campaign, Crystal Palace Un-der18s travelled north to face Birmingham City, looking to begin their season positively.

It was a pleasant mix of new and returning faces, with new scholars Joel Drakes-Thomas, Jacob Fasida, Makai Bernard-Ferguson and Donte Martin included in Palace’s starting XI.

Other players to have signed a two-year scholarship at the club – Ajean-Ray Greaves, Oladotun Lamidi and Thiago Speroni – started the fixture on the bench.

Despite playing as the away side, Palace’s intense press and composure on the ball allowed them to control the early phases of the game. They were quickly rewarded for their efforts, as a sharp combination between Benji Casey and Makai Bernard-Ferguson gave the Young Eagles the lead.

Latching on to a long ball from Jasper Judd, Casey played a low cross into the path of Bernard-Ferguson, who smashed the ball into the top corner.