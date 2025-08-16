Under-18s Report: Excellent Eagles start with eight-goal win at Birmingham

Line-ups
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Judd (Greaves, 77), Fasida, Okoli, Somade, Walker-Smith, Drakes-Thomas, Danaher, Casey (Lamidi, 82), Martin (Montjen, 67), Bernard-Ferguson (Oduro, 67).
Subs not used: Speroni (GK).
Birmingham: Terenowicz (GK), Thompson-Jones, Bamba (Okpapi, 83), Brannigan, Campbell, Maddox, Ugorji (Nunes-Whickam, 83), Flavell (Martin-Moore, 63), McCusker, Rea, Guernier.
Subs not used: Smith (GK), Hawkeswood.
Next up
Having gone top of the early U18 Premier League South table, Palace U18s' first home match of the season is in a week's time, as we host Chelsea U18s on Saturday, 23rd August (11:00 BST) – LIVE on Palace TV+.
Report from Joe Edgar.