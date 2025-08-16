Skip navigation

      Under-18s Report: Excellent Eagles start with eight-goal win at Birmingham

      Match reports
      Birmingham City U18
      0
      8
      Crystal Palace U18
      Bernard-Ferguson 11'
      Casey 21' 55'
      Tyrel Leshaw 46'
      Okoli 67'
      Oduro 72' 90+3'
      Drakes-Thomas 84'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s kicked off the new season with an exquisite performance, scoring eight against Birmingham City. Benji Casey and Stuart Oduro netted braces, and Joel Drakes-Thomas, Donte Martin, Chuks Okoli and Bernard-Ferguson scored one each as the young Eagles won out 8-0.

      Summary:

      • First competitive match for new Palace Under-18s Head Coach Javier Alonso.
      • 1: Birmingham City kick off to begin the 2025/26 season.
      • 11 – GOAL: Bernard-Ferguson gives Palace an early lead.
      • 19: Strong save from Whitworth to keep Palace ahead.
      • 21 – GOAL: Casey doubles Palace’s advantage.
      • 43: Casey scores again, but he is called offside.
      • HT: Birmingham 0-2 Palace
      • 46 – GOAL: Martin’s powerful header makes it 3-0.
      • 55 – GOAL: Casey scores his second of the game.
      • 67 – GOAL: Okoli scores a header from a corner.
      • 72 – GOAL: Oduro comes off the bench to score.
      • 84 – GOAL: Drakes-Thomas converts from close range.
      • 93 – GOAL: Oduro rounds off the scoring with a calm finish.
      • FT: Birmingham 0-8 Palace
      01 / 08

      To begin their 2025/26 Premier League South campaign, Crystal Palace Un-der18s travelled north to face Birmingham City, looking to begin their season positively.

      It was a pleasant mix of new and returning faces, with new scholars Joel Drakes-Thomas, Jacob Fasida, Makai Bernard-Ferguson and Donte Martin included in Palace’s starting XI.

      Other players to have signed a two-year scholarship at the club – Ajean-Ray Greaves, Oladotun Lamidi and Thiago Speroni – started the fixture on the bench.

      Despite playing as the away side, Palace’s intense press and composure on the ball allowed them to control the early phases of the game. They were quickly rewarded for their efforts, as a sharp combination between Benji Casey and Makai Bernard-Ferguson gave the Young Eagles the lead.

      Latching on to a long ball from Jasper Judd, Casey played a low cross into the path of Bernard-Ferguson, who smashed the ball into the top corner.

      Palace were on top, but it was Birmingham with the next notable opportunity. Upon receiving the ball on the edge of the area, Louie Rea struck a pacy shot towards the bottom corner, forcing Harry Whitworth into a smart save.

      Perhaps the effort alerted the Palace side, as just two minutes later, they doubled their advantage. Another long ball from Judd found Casey in behind the Birmingham defence, but this time he went alone. He held off the opposition centre-back, spun past him and found the bottom corner with his shot.

      Continuing his strong goal-scoring form from last season, Casey’s strength and pace were proving difficult to deal with.

      After narrowly missing the target with a clever chip, the forward had the ball in the net for a second time, though a tight offside call ensured the half ended 2-0.

      The two-goal advantage lasted less than 30 seconds into the second period, however, as Palace scored immediately after the break.

      Showcasing the best of his ability on the ball, Joel Drakes-Thomas beat his man and floated a cross into the middle. Donte Martin met it, powerfully heading the ball past the Birmingham goalkeeper.

      Continuing their electric start to the half, Palace created numerous opportunities before eventually scoring their fourth. After Drakes-Thomas almost added another assist and a goal to his tally for the day, he found Judd, who played a precise cross into the path of Casey for the forward to score his second.

      Palace were ruthless, and their day kept improving, as Okoli converted Jacob Fasida’s corner with a clever header through the legs of Terenowicz for the fifth goal of the match.

      After starting on the bench, Stuart Oduro was the player to make it six for the Young Eagles. A flowing Palace move saw Euan Danaher racing down the right-hand side, before cutting it back to the substitute, who swivelled and found the bottom corner from close range.

      He relentlessly caused Birmingham issues on the Palace right, and shortly before the 90 minutes were up, Drakes-Thomas got himself on the score sheet. After winning the ball high up the pitch, some quick feet followed by a swift prod saw the ball find the back of the net.

      Finally, moments before the referee blew for full-time, Oduro stole the ball away from an unsuspecting Birmingham defender, placing the ball into an empty net – the perfect end to the perfect start for Palace U18s this season, and new their Head Coach Javier Alonso.

      Line-ups

      Palace: Whitworth (GK), Judd (Greaves, 77), Fasida, Okoli, Somade, Walker-Smith, Drakes-Thomas, Danaher, Casey (Lamidi, 82), Martin (Montjen, 67), Bernard-Ferguson (Oduro, 67).

      Subs not used: Speroni (GK).

      Birmingham: Terenowicz (GK), Thompson-Jones, Bamba (Okpapi, 83), Brannigan, Campbell, Maddox, Ugorji (Nunes-Whickam, 83), Flavell (Martin-Moore, 63), McCusker, Rea, Guernier.

      Subs not used: Smith (GK), Hawkeswood.

      Next up

      Having gone top of the early U18 Premier League South table, Palace U18s' first home match of the season is in a week's time, as we host Chelsea U18s on Saturday, 23rd August (11:00 BST)LIVE on Palace TV+.

      Report from Joe Edgar.

