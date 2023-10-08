Report: Fantastic four for Palace Women at Blackburn

Summary:

Palace go into first fixture in three weeks unbeaten, while Blackburn top Championship

Eagles make three changes from 1-1 draw at Sunderland

Blackburn start brightly and have early penalty appeal waved away

Hopcroft scores first Palace goal after 13 minutes, finishing on the break

Eagles go on to dominate possession, Hughes blocked inside the box

Sharpe forces goalkeeper Brooks to save a flying header

HT: Blackburn 0-1 Palace

Palace retain possession well in steady start to the second-half

Brooms denies Reilly’s close-range header

Hughes tees up Doran to double Palace’s advantage with 20 minutes remaining

Blanchard comes off the bench and scores spectacular third within six minutes

Watson makes Palace debut, the forward’s first appearance in over a year

Sharpe heads in Gibbons’ corner at the back post to complete the rout

FT: Blackburn 0-4 Palace

After riding out some pressure in the early stages, Shanade Hopcroft’s clinical finish – her first goal for Palace coming after 13 minutes – paved the way for another emphatic victory from Laura Kaminski’s side.

While chances proved generally scarce, the Eagles were clinical with them when they arrived, with goals from Polly Doran, substitute Annabel Blanchard and Molly Sharpe all falling in the last 20 minutes.

The three points see Palace remain unbeaten at the start of the 2023/24 season, but move within a point of Southampton at the top of the Women’s Championship – and having played one game fewer.

Kaminski made three changes to the side which was denied victory late on at Sunderland last time out, with Shauna Guyatt making her first start of the season and wingers Araya Dennis and Polly Doran also restored to the starting XI.

The Eagles were playing their first fixture in three weeks following the September international break and the postponement of last week’s match with Sheffield United.

It was perhaps understandable, therefore, that it took the Eagles the early stages of the game to really click into gear, with Blackburn dominating the opening exchanges at Ewood Park.

The hosts won a succession of early corner kicks and indeed wanted a penalty when ‘keeper Natalia Negri came together with Megan Hornby, but the referee waved away appeals.

But with the Eagles’ first real penetrative move, they had the lead, a quick break culminating in Dennis crossing and the ball falling for Hopcroft to finish emphatically for her first goal since joining the club this summer.

It was the catalyst for a more controlled display from the visitors, who saw Elise Hughes’ shot blocked inside the box and Sharpe’s towering header turn saved by goalkeeper Alexandra Brooks.

Palace finished the half strongly as Brooks also denied Dennis – twice – and Guyatt in quick succession, whilst Hornby fired over at the other end, but they were good value for their lead going into the break.