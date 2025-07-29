Skip navigation

      Live Blog: Crystal Palace v Mainz 05 (14:20 kick-off)

      1. FSV Mainz 05
      2
      Sieb 4'
      Bobzien 13'
      0
      Crystal Palace

      Following a 1-1 draw in our first game, Palace are playing a second hour-long pre-season match (14:20 BST kick-off) against Bundesliga side Mainz 05 this afternoon – with LIVE updates below!

