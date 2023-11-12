Report: Stunning strikes propel Palace past Lewes

Summary:

Birthday girl Bailey-Gayle comes into the Palace starting XI

Gibbons and Reilly return to the matchday squad on the bench

Lewes take the lead after 17 minutes through Brasero-Carreira

Sharpe sees two shots saved minutes later as Palace go looking for the leveller

Hopcroft equalises with a thundering shot from distance

Lambourne ensures her side go into the break level with a 45th-minute save

HT: Palace Women 1-1 Lewes

Doran’s shot is cleared off the line just after the restart

Potter and Dennis ramp up the energy as they come off the bench

Potter bags her first Palace goal in spectacular fashion as she puts her side ahead in the 70th minute

Sharpe makes it three with a volley 11 minutes later

Blades reduces the deficit for Lewes deep into stoppage time

FT: Palace Women 3-2 Lewes

Palace started the match looking to maintain their unbeaten home record this season, and came close to going ahead after only three minutes when Chloe Arthur rose to meet Shanade Hopcroft’s corner kick inside the box – but her header was held by the ‘keeper.

Laura Kaminski’s side found themselves in an unfamiliar position on the 17th minute, as they went a goal behind after Sarah Brasero-Carreira tapped home the opener for Lewes from close range.

Molly Sharpe tried her luck at pulling her side level four minutes later as she smashed a low shot towards goal, but the ‘keeper got down to smother the ball.

Palace did get the equaliser they were looking for in the 29th minute as they bagged their first terrific goal of the game.

Hopcroft saw her initial free-kick blocked by the wall, but the ball kindly fell back to her feet and she ensured her second shot found the back of the net with a thundering effort from range.

Demi Lambourne made sure that Palace went into the break level as she got down to push a strong strike from Grey around her goal post.