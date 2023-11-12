Skip navigation
Report: Stunning strikes propel Palace past Lewes

Match reports
Crystal Palace Women
3
Hopcroft 29'
Potter 70'
Sharpe 81'
2
Lewes Women
Brasero-Carreira 16'
Blades 90+3'

Three stunning strikes secured Palace Women back-to-back wins as they came from behind to beat Lewes 3-2 at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Summary:

  • Birthday girl Bailey-Gayle comes into the Palace starting XI
  • Gibbons and Reilly return to the matchday squad on the bench
  • Lewes take the lead after 17 minutes through Brasero-Carreira
  • Sharpe sees two shots saved minutes later as Palace go looking for the leveller
  • Hopcroft equalises with a thundering shot from distance
  • Lambourne ensures her side go into the break level with a 45th-minute save
  • HT: Palace Women 1-1 Lewes
  • Doran’s shot is cleared off the line just after the restart
  • Potter and Dennis ramp up the energy as they come off the bench
  • Potter bags her first Palace goal in spectacular fashion as she puts her side ahead in the 70th minute
  • Sharpe makes it three with a volley 11 minutes later
  • Blades reduces the deficit for Lewes deep into stoppage time
  • FT: Palace Women 3-2 Lewes

Palace started the match looking to maintain their unbeaten home record this season, and came close to going ahead after only three minutes when Chloe Arthur rose to meet Shanade Hopcroft’s corner kick inside the box – but her header was held by the ‘keeper.

Laura Kaminski’s side found themselves in an unfamiliar position on the 17th minute, as they went a goal behind after Sarah Brasero-Carreira tapped home the opener for Lewes from close range.

Molly Sharpe tried her luck at pulling her side level four minutes later as she smashed a low shot towards goal, but the ‘keeper got down to smother the ball.

Palace did get the equaliser they were looking for in the 29th minute as they bagged their first terrific goal of the game.

Hopcroft saw her initial free-kick blocked by the wall, but the ball kindly fell back to her feet and she ensured her second shot found the back of the net with a thundering effort from range.

Demi Lambourne made sure that Palace went into the break level as she got down to push a strong strike from Grey around her goal post.

Hughes had a chance to put her side ahead soon after the restart, looking to continue her fine goalscoring form as she turned and shot inside the box – but her effort flew just wide of the goal.

Soon after, Sharpe whipped a cross deep into the box which found Polly Doran at the back post; her shot was blocked and cleared off the line.

Youngsters Alexia Potter and Araya Dennis came off the bench on the 58th minute – and duly both made a massive impact on the game.

Potter put the side ahead for the first time of the afternoon on the 70th minute as she netted her first professional goal. The midfielder created some space inside the final third before blasting a strike from the edge of the box which found the bottom left-hand corner of goal.

Sharpe extended Palace’s lead 11 minutes later as she volleyed home a superb cross from Dennis at the back post.

Sharpe’s brilliant first-time goal proved to be the match-winner, as Blades pulled one back for Lewes deep into stoppage time to reduce Lewes' deficit.

But Palace clung on to take all three points and move up to third in the Women's Championship table, a point behind leaders Charlton – having played a game fewer.

Next up for the free-scoring Eagles: hosting fourth-placed Southampton at Selhurst Park next Sunday, 19th November (14:00 GMT kick-off), in front of what is already set to be a record crowd.

Palace: Lambourne (GK), Doran, Everett, Nolan, Cataldo, Arthur (Filbey, 74), Guyatt (Potter, 58), Hopcroft (Reilly, 90+2), Bailey-Gayle (Dennis, 58), Sharpe, Hughes

Subs: Negri, Gibbons, Johnson

Lewes: Whitehouse (GK), Hazard, Riglar, Garrard, Hamilton, Grey, Olding, Farrugia (Mooney, 74), Blades, Brasero-Carreira, Palmer

Subs: Moore, Cleverly, Hack, Pursey, Oakley

