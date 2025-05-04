Report: Extra time equaliser earns Palace Women a draw against Leicester

Palace's last home game of the season ended up in a dramatic 2-2 draw, as the Eagles came from behind twice to draw with Leicester City.

Palace dominated the first half in south London but could not convert one of the many chances they created.

The Eagles set the tone from the first whistle, as Molly-Mae Sharpe forced Leicester goalkeeper Jarina Leitzig into a fine double save just two minutes in.

On 14 minutes, Annabel Blanchard nearly earned an assist on her return to the starting line-up, after the midfielder chipped a cute ball in behind the defence and into the feet of Sharpe.

Sharpe was not able to generate enough power on her effort though, and Leitzig smothered the ball with ease.

Josie Green was the next player to test the Leicester goalkeeper, but Leitzig pulled off an outrageous reflex save to deny Palace an opener.

It was the away side that took the lead in Sutton though, with Hannah Cain sweeping the ball home just before the half-time whistle.