Report: Extra time equaliser earns Palace Women a draw against Leicester

Summary:
- The team is significantly rotated from the defeat against West Ham, including a return to the line-up for Blanchard
- 2: It's a very strong start for Palace, with Leitzig forced into two good saves in the opening exchanges
- 14: Blanchard intercepts the ball and chips a nice ball to Sharpe, whose effort stings the gloves of the Leicester goalkeeper
- 28: Eiríksdóttir latches on to a misplaced back-pass, but misses her effort in the one-on-one
- 40: Green's snapshot from the inside the box forces another excellent save from Leitzig
- 43: Eiríksdóttir gets on the end of a fine cross from Cain, but can't turn her shot goalward
- 45+2: GOAL - Cain opens the scoring with an accurate side footed finish inside the box
- HT: Palace 0 - 1 Leicester
- 53: Fingertips save from Yañez denies a second for the visitors
- 69: GOAL - Palace are awarded a penalty, and Blanchard fires the ball into the right corner
- 73: A fantastic Larkin cross is headed over the bar by Sharpe
- 90+3: GOAL - O'Brien grabs an injury time goal after a fine pass from Thibaud
- 90+8: GOAL - Larkin pops up at the back post and finishes into an empty net to earn a draw for Palace
- FT: Palace 2 - 2 Leicester