Report: Palace U21s transformed in second-half for Newcastle cup win

Perhaps it was this opportunity that inspired Palace to a driven start, with John-Kymani Gordon, Fionn Mooney and Jadan Raymond creating chances across the final third as the game found its opening rhythm.

But for all Palace’s attacking liveliness Jude Smith’s gloves remained clean, with his back four playing with discipline and organisation despite having a high-pressing midfield ahead of them.

After the opening exchanges the game reached much greater parity and Palace were forced to show their defensive clout. They weathered a spell of home pressure with a mixture of skill and force, enduring a scrappy passage in the middle of the first-half.

Yet both ‘keepers remained largely untroubled, with the Magpies’ first shot coming after half an hour when James Huntley sent Joe Whitworth into a diving catch, and Palace’s in the same minute through Ademola Ola-Adebomi, who struck low into Smith’s legs.

These efforts failed to spark the game into further action but Palace ended the half on top nonetheless without upsetting the equilibrium. They entered the break with little to reflect on for either side.