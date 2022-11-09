Skip navigation
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle Utd Palace

Newcastle Utd
Newcastle United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Wed 09 Nov 19:45

League Cup
St. James' Park

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace
0112
Recent Meetings

League Cup

Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
1
1
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Newcastle United

Form

Crystal Palace
TRA
TRA
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
OXF
OXF
BUR
BUR
0 - 0
(H)
D
L
(A)
1 - 0
WAT
WAT
BRE
BRE
1 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
0 - 0
BOU
BOU
NEW
NEW
1 - 1
(A)
D
D
(H)
0 - 0
COL
COL
MOR
MOR
0 - 7
(A)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
MID
MID
Newcastle United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
0
Position
0
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
