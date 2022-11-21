Report: Palace U21s transformed in second-half for Newcastle cup win

Summary
- Palace enter the game with a chance to sit three points clear at the top of their Premier League Cup group
- After a scrappy, quiet first half an hour both teams create chances in the 30th minute: Joe Whitworth denying James Huntley and Ademola Ola-Adebomi forcing a stop from Jude Smith
- Half-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace Under-21s
- The second-half begins brightly, with Newcastle creating chances and Palace attacking with speed – Jack Wells-Morrison shoots just wide
- John-Kymani Gordon scores an impressive effort from the far edge of the box to hand Palace the lead
- Newcastle create a handful of chances in response but Palace handle them well
- The south Londoners create further chances and perhaps ought to go two ahead
- Full-time: Newcastle United 0-1 Crystal Palace Under-21s
Not long after the first-team held high-flying Newcastle to a 0-0 League Cup draw, Crystal Palace Under-21s faced the same challenge: cup competition against the Magpies on a crisp evening in the north-east.
But unlike their senior counterparts Newcastle’s U21s were in patchy form entering this game, with Palace sitting at the top of their group in the Premier League Cup pre-match.