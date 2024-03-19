Report & Highlights: Young Eagles pick apart Canaries in return to winning ways

Just three days on from the dismal defeat to London rivals Arsenal, Crystal Palace Under-18s were on the road once more as they travelled to face Norwich City.

There were wholesale changes to the side - seven in total - with only Mofe Jemide, Cormac Austin, Joe Gibbard and Benji Casey maintaining their places.

Palace were on the front foot early on and took the lead in the fourth minute. A well-worked move from back to front saw Rio Cardines head on Billy Eastwood’s pass into the path of Gibbard.

The midfielder drove forward and slipped Casey in behind. The No. 9, on his second successive start for the Under-18s made no mistake as he calmly slotted it past Henry Bullen in the Norwich City goal.

After going a goal up, Palace were quickly in search of a second and nearly found one through Casey once more. Cardines and Matteo Dashi linked up well down the right hand side, with the latter picking out Casey in the middle who couldn’t connect with it properly.