U21s Report: Palace beat Valencia on penalties to reach PL International Cup Final

Summary
David Omilabu came in for Matty Vigor in the only change to the side
Fionn Mooney caused a lot of problems early on, heading just wide and forcing saves
Jadan Raymond opened the scoring for Palace in the 20th minute
Tayo Adaramola saw an effort blocked near the goalline just five minutes later
David Omilabu hit the post with a curling effort 10 minutes before the break
Valencia enjoyed a spell of possession at the end of the half, but didn’t threaten
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Valencia
Mooney saw a smart free-kick saved by the ‘keeper early on
Mooney and Trialist went close near the hour-mark
Pablo Gozálbez equalised for Valencia in the 67th minute
Neither side could find a breakthrough in the final 20 minutes
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Valencia
Gozálbez saw an effort tipped behind by an excellent Owen Goodman save
Half-time in extra-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Valencia
Rodridgo Rodrigues fired wide from inside the box after the ball fell kindly for him
After extra-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Valencia
Penalties: Crystal Palace 5-3 Valencia
Goodman saved Jose Luis Perez’s penalty and Trialist scored the decisive penalty to win the game
Palace progress to the Premier League International Cup final