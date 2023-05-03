U21s Report: Palace beat Valencia on penalties to reach PL International Cup Final

Following on from their defeat to Blackburn Rovers just five days earlier, Crystal Palace Under-21s faced Valencia Mestalla at Selhurst Park in the Premier League International Cup semi-final.

Manager Darren Powell made a single change to the side, with David Omilabu coming in for Matty Vigor. Under-18s prospects Dylan Reid, Adler Nascimento and Franco Umeh were all named on the bench.

Palace started the half well and were in complete control. Fionn Mooney was at the focal point of the Eagles’ efforts - he headed narrowly wide with the first chance of the game and then saw a free-kick saved all within the opening 10 minutes.

Mooney then danced his way into the box, skipping past two challenges, before firing an effort across the face of goal that just glanced wide of the post.

The Eagles made their early pressure count as Jadan Raymond gave them the lead. An excellent cross-field pass from Seán Grehan picked out Trialist on the right hand side and a dangerous ball into the six-yard box found Raymond who couldn’t miss from close range.