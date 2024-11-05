Report: EFL Trophy holders Peterborough beat Palace

Just four days on from the emphatic 5-1 win against reigning Premier League 2 champions Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in EFL Trophy action as they travelled to face the defending champions in this competition - Peterborough United.

Head coach Darren Powell named the same side which won on Friday evening, with Luke Browne continuing in a new midfield role alongside Cormac Austin.

The game got off to a cagey start under the lights at the Weston Homes Stadium, with neither side really finding a way through in the opening quarter of the game.

Chris Conn-Clarke cleared the crossbar with the first attempt of the game for Peterborough, while the in-form Jemiah Umolu did the same for Palace at the other end.

Jackson Izquierdo dealt with many a cross into the box, from set piece and open play alike, while other Peterborough efforts on his goal were speculative at best.