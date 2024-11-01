Report: Umolu-inspired Palace smash five past Spurs

Summary
Four changes to the side to face Spurs, with Izquierdo in goal
1: Izquierdo makes a good save, Umolu down the other end sees a shot stopped
15: Austin sees his free-kick deflect out for a corner
20 - GOAL: Umolu puts Palace in front
32: Izquierdo makes a good stop to deny Kyerematen
33: Straight down the other end Marjoram fires narrowly wide
40 - GOAL: Mustapha doubles the lead before half-time with a great finish
HT: Palace 2-0 Spurs
46 - GOAL: Umolu nets 10 seconds after the restart
49 - GOAL: Spurs pull one back through Akhamrich
50 - GOAL: Hat-trick for Umolu immediately after Spurs score
67: Austin sees a side-footed effort saved
76 - GOAL: Grehan heads home the fifth following a corner
FT: Palace 5-1 Spurs