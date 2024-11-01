Report: Umolu-inspired Palace smash five past Spurs

A week on from the 2-0 win on the south coast against a strong Southampton side. Crystal Palace Under-21s returned to home soil as they welcomed London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the VBS Community Stadium

Head coach Darren Powell made four changes to the side which beat the Saints, with Jackson Izquierdo, Rob Holding, Joe Gibbard and Cormac Austin all coming in for Louie Moulden, Kaden Rodney, Franco Umeh and Justin Devenny.

With the floodlights beaming down and fireworks in the distance, the game got off to an explosive start with chances for both sides in the first minute.

Izquierdo was forced into a save after a fierce effort from Spurs captain Callum Olusesi, while Palace went straight down the other end and the in-form Jemiah Umolu saw his attempt stopped by Aaron Maguire.