Report & Highlights: Monarchs overcome Palace in tough pre-season encounter

Amidst the thunder and lightning in Utah, Crystal Palace Under-21s got their preparations for the 2023/24 season underway against Real Monarchs - the youth team of MLS side Real Salt Lake.

This was the side's first game of the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational tournament, and they got off to a tricky start. A physical affair saw a number of fouls given early on for both sides.

Noah Watson headed wide after getting a glancing header on a Scott Banks free-kick just four minutes in, while the hosts had an effort on the edge of the box that struck the wall.

Palace nearly took the lead in the 20th minute - excellent pressing high up the pitch saw Jack Wells-Morrison and Rio Cardines combine to set up Luke Plange, who cut inside from the left and saw his effort saved.