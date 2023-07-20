Report & Highlights: Monarchs overcome Palace in tough pre-season encounter

Real Monarchs were on the front-foot early on after the restart and the ball broke to Bode Hidalgo who squared it across into the path of Bertin Jacquesson who finished with a first-time shot on goal.
The south Londoners nearly reclaimed the lead on the hour-mark, though Plange headed just wide of the mark from a corner kick and Akinwale saw his diving header saved by Gavin Beavers in the Monarchs’ goal.
A shift in formation and personnel in the second-half saw the intensity of the game die down from the fast-paced nature of the first-half and play was periodically broken up with fouls from both sides.
Real Monarchs managed to take the lead late on in the game through Owen Anderson. The second-half substitute found himself in the right place at the right time to pounce on the rebound after Joe Whitworth initially saved Ilijah Paul’s shot on goal.
In the time that remained, Palace couldn’t find an equaliser. A tough one to take for Darren Powell’s side, having gone ahead in the first-half, but a good experience for the side overall as they build up their fitness levels for the new campaign.
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Rodney (Eze, 84), Phillips (Grante, 45), Watson, Cardines (Jemide, 67), Reid (Raymond, 67), Wells-Morrison (Nascimento, 67), Plange (Obou, 67), Banks (Ola-Adebomi, 67), Umeh, Akinwale (Mooney, 67).
Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Eastwood (GK).
Monarchs: Beavers (GK), Palacio (Sinclair, 70), Hidalgo (B. Pierre, 70), D. Pierre, Paul, Jacquesson, Nyeman, Gómez (Dillon, 70), Iskendarian (Anderson, 71), Strolie (Rivera, 71), Nigro.
Subs not used: Amparo, Berrios, Chan, Madlangrove.