Report: Defeat for Palace Women on final day at City

Despite two well-crafted goals for Palace, a second-half City revival consigned the Eagles to a 5-2 defeat in Manchester with which to end the 24/25 season.

It was the perfect start for Leif Smerud's side, with Palace scoring a wonderful team goal in the fourth minute.

Mille Gejl pressed high up the field and won the ball from the City midfield, before playing a neat one-two with Katie Stengel. The Denmark international then looked up and found Ashleigh Weerden with a perfect pass across the City box.

Weerden took one touch and smashed the ball past England international Khiara Keating to give Palace a 1-0 lead in Manchester.