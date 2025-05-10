Report: Defeat for Palace Women on final day at City

Summary:
- There are three changes for Palace's last game of the season, with Öling, Larkin and Woodham coming into the side.
- 4 – GOAL: Palace win the ball high up the field, and Gejl squares it to Weerden who finishes beautifully.
- 6: Palace almost double their lead just two minutes later, as Stengel lays off a pass to Sharpe, but her effort is just wide of the post.
- 17 – GOAL: A defensive mix-up allows Kerolin to bring the ball down and finish well into the right side of the net.
- 23: Stengel nearly puts Palace ahead again, but can't direct Sharpe's wonderful cross on target.
- 31: A super stop from Yañez denies City from close range.
- 40 – GOAL: Stengel is picked out by Sharpe, and the forward lays a perfect ball off to Gejl, who finishes superbly.
- HT: Man City 1 - 2 Palace
- 53: City counter-attack and strike the post.
- 54: A fine double-save from Kheating denies Stengel a goal for Palace.
- 64 – GOAL: It's a tap-in for Roord after the ball fortuitously lands at her feet.
- 67 – GOAL: Knaak heads home from a corner to put City into the lead for the first time.
- 82: A Palace giveaway almost gifts City a fourth, but Hasegawa pulls her shot wide.
- 86 – GOAL: Kerolin gets her second and City's fourth, as she races in behind the Palace defence and slots past Yañez.
- 90+4: – GOAL: Knaak gets City's fifth, nodding in from a Fujino corner.
- FT: Man City 5 - 2 Palace