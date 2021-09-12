Report: Honours even as Eagles draw with top-of-table Sunderland

Having played out a seven-goal thriller in their opening clash of the season at Hayes Lane, the Eagles were welcomed to Selhurst Park with the Palace faithful in full voice.

The opening exchanges were fairly even for both sides, though Millie Farrow came close to putting the Eagles in front 10 minutes in. The Palace No. 9 latched on to a Siobhan Wilson cross, but her scuffed effort was dealt with by Claudia Moan in the Sunderland net.

A quarter of an hour in and the Black Cats had their first notable chance with a free-kick from 25-yards out. The tame effort from Charlotte Potts was well held by Palace ‘keeper Emily Orman.

Halfway through the first-half, the Eagles dialled upped the tempo and came agonisingly close to scoring. First through a Wilson free-kick from 20-yards out which went narrowly wide of the post and then through multiple efforts from Coral Haines and Bianca Baptiste.