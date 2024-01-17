Report: Plange pounces as Palace U21s reach last eight of International Cup

Summary:

Two changes for Palace: Plange and Ola-Adebomi return to Powell’s starting XI

Eagles seeking to finish group-stage campaign unbeaten

Both sides enjoy early half-chances

Deflected Hokke strike puts Feyenoord in the lead on 14 minutes

Reid’s corner almost sneaks in for Palace immediately afterwards

Plange equalises within minutes after linking up with Imray

Ola-Adebomi heads over from close range

Whitworth reacts sharply to deny Van der Heijden a tap-in

HT: Palace 1-1 Feyenoord

Visitors enjoy bulk of possession after the interval, but Palace break sharply

Whitworth denies Zaal and De Blok as Feyenoord mount pressure

Mathurin introduced and tees up Umeh, whose effort is blocked

Goalmouth scramble denies Mathurin, Plange and Ola-Adebomi

Whitworth produces wondersave to tip over Elmensdorp drive

On the counter, Umeh hits the inside of the post for Palace

Palace goalkeeper keeps out Sanyang’s rising effort in final minute

FT: Palace 1-1 Feyenoord

Following a dramatic 3-3 draw against Blackburn Rovers three days prior, Palace U21s head coach Darren Powell made two changes to his side to face the Dutch outfit.

Luke Plange, returning from loan at Carlisle United, replaced John-Kymani Gordon, heading out to Wimbledon; and leading scorer Ademola Ola-Adebomi came into the side for Roshaun Mathurin.

The task ahead of the Eagles – amidst freezing conditions in south London, which required the game to be brought forward – was simple enough: a draw would guarantee them progression as, at least, one of the two best third-placed sides in the Premier League International Cup groups, unbeaten in four matches; a win would seal it in style.

It was understandable given the conditions, however, that the game would take 10 or so scrappy opening minutes to really warm up, both teams feeling their way into the contest.

It was Palace who threatened the more early on – Plange coming close to reaching a long ball over the top, moments before his cute reverse pass gave Franco Umeh the chance to shoot, but the forward was shut down.

Yet Feyenoord took the lead on 14 minutes against the run of play; a delightful backheel from Nesto Groen on the edge of the box teed up Milan Hokke to blast goalwards, and his effort appeared to take a nick off a defender as it sailed into the top corner.

As they did so against Blackburn, Palace responded immediately: moments after Dylan Reid’s corner almost went straight in at the near post, Plange began a move from deep which culminated in him collecting Danny Imray’s square ball, driving into the box and squeezing a finish below the ‘keeper.