Report: Resilient Palace fight back three times to earn point at Blackburn

Summary
Three changes to the side in a return to action in 2024
Markanday puts Blackburn ahead in the second minute
Raymond responds with a fine finish 12 seconds after the restart
Imray denied inside the box halfway through the first-half
Gordon runs half the length of the pitch, but his shot turned behind half an hour in
Devenny’s fierce drive from outside the box is just tipped over by the ‘keeper
Whitworth saves and holds onto Ennis’ penalty on the stroke of half-time
HT: Blackburn 1-1 Palace
The hosts reclaimed the lead 57 minutes in via Markanday
Gordon is denied at near point-blank range by the ‘keeper 10 minutes later
Telalovic hits the post 79 minutes in
Umeh equalises for Palace with four minutes of normal time remaining
Mathurin scores directly from a corner at the start of stoppage time, but it’s ruled out
Blackburn take the lead in the 93rd minute through Telalovic
Umeh again pulls Palace level in the 96th minute
FT: Blackburn 3-3 Palace