Report: Resilient Palace fight back three times to earn point at Blackburn

Almost a month on from their previous outing against West Ham prior to the winter break, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled to the north west to take on Blackburn Rovers.

There were three changes to the side, with Dylan Reid, Jadan Raymond and John-Kymani Gordon returning in place of Ademola Ola-Adebomi, Jack Wells-Morrison and Seán Grehan. Centre-back Grehan has joined Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.

Palace got off to the worst possible start, conceding in the second minute of the game from Dilan Markanday. The winger’s effort inside the box just crept in past an outstretched Joe Whitworth.

Though they went a goal behind, Darren Powell’s side responded immediately, scoring 12 seconds after the restart. A swift passing move down the right from Danny Imray and Raymond saw the latter drift into the box and curl a left footed shot into the far corner, past five recovering Blackburn defenders.