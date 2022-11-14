U21s Report: 10-man Palace return to winning ways in PL Cup

Just over a week on from the draw with Leicester City, Palace’s Under-21s travelled to south Yorkshire to face Sheffield United in their first game of this season’s Premier League Cup.

Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side which drew with Leicester: Kaden Rodney and Ademola Ola-Adebomi came in for Danny Imray and Victor Akinwale.

Palace were on top in the opening exchanges, Ola-Adebomi nearly broke the deadlock with the first attempt of note in the sixth minute, though his effort was saved by Jordan Amissah in the Sheffield United goal.

A quarter of an hour in, leading goalscorer John-Kymani Gordon went on a strong run through the middle, however his strong effort from around 25-yards out parried away by Amissah.

The Blades grew into the game as the half went on, fashioning chances of their own. Sai Sachdev and Theo Williams both had efforts that went agonisingly wide of the woodwork.

It looked as though the two sides were going into the break level, but Ola-Adebomi had other ideas. After winning the ball back in midfield, David Ozoh went on a surging run through the middle of the park before slipping in the Palace No. 9 in.

Ola-Adebomi took it in his stride, stepped past a challenge and slotted firmly past Amissah right into the bottom corner to give Palace the lead.

On the stroke of half-time, Palace were reduced to 10 men. Kofi Balmer was shown a straight red card after a strong challenge on Andre Brooks.