Report & Highlights: Game of two halves sees points shared with Norwich

A week on from the 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the VBS Community Stadium, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action as they welcomed Norwich City to Copers Cope.

Head coach Darren Powell named the exact same squad which narrowly lost out last week against Wolves, with Kaden Rodney making a second consecutive start in the middle of the park.

Palace nearly took with barely a minute gone on the clock. Luke Plange’s free-kick from a narrow angle clipped the top of the crossbar while in search of a red and blue shirt.

Hindolo Mustapha also had a chance to put the Eagles ahead early on, firing a fierce half-volley into the palms of the Trialist goalkeeper.

The woodwork was struck once more halfway through the first-half, with Ademola Ola-Adebomi getting on the end of an excellent ball over the top from Jack Wells-Morrison. The No. 9’s effort struck the underside of the bar and bounced back out into play.