Report & Highlights: Game of two halves sees points shared with Norwich

Summary
-
Powell names unchanged side to face Norwich
-
2: Plange hits the bar from a free-kick at a narrow angle
-
8: Mustapha’s fierce half-volley is saved
-
25: Ola-Adebomi smashes the crossbar after a great ball from Wells-Morrison
-
30: Wells-Morrison drags a shot just wide of the post
-
33 - GOAL: Plange finishes from close range
-
37 - GOAL: Plange doubles the lead following great work from Kporha
-
HT: Palace 2-0 Norwich
-
53: Moulden is forced into two quick saves to deny Norwich
-
64 - GOAL: Trialist pulls one back for the visitors
-
67: Mustapha sees a shot at the near post turned behind
-
68 - GOAL: Norwich equalise via Trialist
-
75: Norwich’s Aboh nearly puts them ahead
-
83: Derry’s effort is blocked inside the box
-
90+2: Derry fires narrowly wide with almost the last kick of the game
-
FT: Palace 2-2 Norwich