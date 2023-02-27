Report & Highlights: Eagles battle to earn point at Spurs

Summary
Two changes were made to the side, with Noah Watson and David Omilabu in for Kofi Balmer and Victor Akinwale
Owen Goodman denied Romaine Mundle early on, after a Spurs breakaway
Ferguson denied Spurs from a corner a quarter of an hour in
Seán Grehan headed just wide from a corner with five minutes remaining
Jude Soonsup-Bell put Spurs ahead in first-half stoppage time
Half-time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace
Palace levelled through Ademola Ola-Adebomi immediately after the restart
Ola-Adebomi nearly notched a second in the 70th minute
Jadan Raymond saw his effort from a narrow angle tipped behind moments later
Spurs came close through Charlie Sayers with 15 minutes remaining
Jack Wells-Morrison put in last-ditch challenge to secure a point in stoppage time
Full-time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Crystal Palace