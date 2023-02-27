Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Report & Highlights: Eagles battle to earn point at Spurs

Match reports
Tottenham Hotspur U21
1
Soonsup-Bell 45+2'
1
Crystal Palace U21
Ola-Adebomi 47'

Crystal Palace Under-21s secured another point on the road as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur. Goals either side of half-time from Jude Soonsup-Bell and Ademola Ola-Adebomi saw the points shared on a freezing cold evening at the Lamex Stadium.

Summary

  • Two changes were made to the side, with Noah Watson and David Omilabu in for Kofi Balmer and Victor Akinwale

  • Owen Goodman denied Romaine Mundle early on, after a Spurs breakaway

  • Ferguson denied Spurs from a corner a quarter of an hour in

  • Seán Grehan headed just wide from a corner with five minutes remaining

  • Jude Soonsup-Bell put Spurs ahead in first-half stoppage time

  • Half-time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace

  • Palace levelled through Ademola Ola-Adebomi immediately after the restart

  • Ola-Adebomi nearly notched a second in the 70th minute

  • Jadan Raymond saw his effort from a narrow angle tipped behind moments later

  • Spurs came close through Charlie Sayers with 15 minutes remaining

  • Jack Wells-Morrison put in last-ditch challenge to secure a point in stoppage time

  • Full-time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Crystal Palace

U21 Match Highlights: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Crystal Palace

After playing out a goalless draw with Manchester United last Monday, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled north of the river to face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

There were two changes to the squad which faced the Red Devils, as Noah Watson and David Omilabu came in for Kofi Balmer and Victor Akinwale. First-team defender Nathan Ferguson continued in the squad, in search of full fitness.

A cagey first-half saw few chances for both sides. Spurs threatened early on through Romaine Mundle - the striker led an incisive breakaway for the hosts, though he was denied by a smart Owen Goodman save.

Ferguson reacted well to deny Spurs from a corner a few minutes later, almost clearing off the line. Palace’s best chance of the half came from a corner - captain Jack Wells-Morrison picked out Seán Grehan at the far post, though the centre-back headed just wide of the mark.

It looked as though both sides were going into the break level, but Spurs managed to take the lead just before half-time. Deadline day signing Jude Soonsup-Bell found himself in the right place at the right time, inside the box, to sweep home from a Mundle ball across the box.

With Palace now a goal behind, they had it all to do in the second-half. Immediately after the restart, the Eagles went racing down the Spurs end and managed to draw level.

A surging run from Danny Imray at right wing-back saw him break past the Spurs defence before cutting the ball back across the box for Ademola Ola-Adebomi. The No. 9 took a touch on his right foot, turned and calmly slotted home on his left in one fluid movement to equal the scores.

With the game finely poised, neither side wanted to concede the next goal. Palace couldn’t gain momentum from the equaliser after a delay due to an injury to Tottenham’s Alfie Devine.

With 20 minutes remaining in the half, the game opened up. Captain Jack Wells-Morrison floated in a delightful free-kick from the byline which picked out Ola-Adebomi at the far post, but the striker couldn’t generate enough power on his goalbound header.

Second-half substitute Jadan Raymond followed up Ola-Adebomi’s effort moments later with a fierce shot from a very narrow angle that forced a quick reaction save from Joshua Keeley in the Spurs goal.

As the game trickled into four minutes of time added on, neither side could find a breakthrough. A long-range effort from Charlie Sayers was well dealt with by Goodman, whilst Wells-Morrison came sliding in right at the death to deny Max Robson right at the death to secure the point for Palace.

The result means Paddy McCarthy’s side remain in fourth place in the Premier League 2 Division 1, level on points with Liverpool and seven behind Chelsea who have played a game more.

Tottenham Hotspur: Keeley (GK), Robson, Abbott, Fagan-Walcott, Lyons-Foster (Sayers, 45), Craig, Santiago, Cesay, Soonsup-Bell, Devine (Mathurin, 59), Mundle.

Subs not used: Gunter (GK), Mathurin, Donley, Akhamrich.

Crystal Palace: Goodman (GK), Imray, Grehan, Ferguson (Raymond, 63), Watson, Adaramola, Rodney, Wells-Morrison, Rodney, Omilabu, Ola-Adebomi (Akinwale, 76).

Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Addae, Cadogan.

Related News

More News