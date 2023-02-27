Report & Highlights: Eagles battle to earn point at Spurs

After playing out a goalless draw with Manchester United last Monday, Crystal Palace Under-21s travelled north of the river to face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

There were two changes to the squad which faced the Red Devils, as Noah Watson and David Omilabu came in for Kofi Balmer and Victor Akinwale. First-team defender Nathan Ferguson continued in the squad, in search of full fitness.

A cagey first-half saw few chances for both sides. Spurs threatened early on through Romaine Mundle - the striker led an incisive breakaway for the hosts, though he was denied by a smart Owen Goodman save.

Ferguson reacted well to deny Spurs from a corner a few minutes later, almost clearing off the line. Palace’s best chance of the half came from a corner - captain Jack Wells-Morrison picked out Seán Grehan at the far post, though the centre-back headed just wide of the mark.

It looked as though both sides were going into the break level, but Spurs managed to take the lead just before half-time. Deadline day signing Jude Soonsup-Bell found himself in the right place at the right time, inside the box, to sweep home from a Mundle ball across the box.